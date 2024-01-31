Movie guide: new films out in Australian cinemas this February

From Dune: Part Two to The Zone of Interest, here are all the new films you can catch at Australian cinemas this February 2024.

> Force of Nature: The Dry 2. Image: Village Roadshow Films.

1 Feb

Argylle

Reclusive author Elly Conway writes best-selling espionage novels about a secret agent named Argylle who’s on a mission to unravel a global spy syndicate. However, when the plots of her books start to mirror the covert actions of a real-life spy organization, the line between fiction and reality begin to blur.

May December

Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance, a married couple buckle under the pressure when a Hollywood actress meets them to do research for a film about their past.

Riceboy Sleeps

A Korean single mother raises her teenage son in the suburbs of 1990s Canada, determined to provide a better life for him than the one she left behind.

Peppa’s Cinema Party

Marking the start of the 20th anniversary celebrations for Peppa Pig, the global preschool phenomenon, the hour-long cinema experience offers ten exclusive never-before-seen Peppa Pig Season 10 episodes featuring a 3-part Wedding Party Special.

Read: New films in 2024: Furiosa, Dune part two, Mickey 17, Priscilla and more

3 Feb

MetOpera: Nabucco

Filmed opera performance. Nabucco, King of Babylon, leads an army to Jerusalem, determined to conquer the city and enslave the Israelites. Abigaille, Nabucco’s daughter, arrives just before the approaching army and offers to save the Israelites—but only if Ismaele, nephew of Jerusalem’s king, will return her love.

7 Feb

Cliff Richard: The Blue Sapphire Tour

2023 marked the 65th anniversary of Sir Cliff Richard’s career. In The Blue Sapphire Tour, Cliff Richard performs a vibrant set packed with hits from across his illustrious and unrivalled 8-decade career, including Move It, Wired For Sound, The Young Ones and many more.

8 Feb

Force of Nature: The Dry 2

The sequel to The Dry. Five women head out on a remote hiking retreat but only four return, each telling a different story. Detective Aaron Falk (Eric Bana) must find out what really happened before time runs out.

> Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person. Image: Pivot Pictures.

9 Feb

NT Live: Dear England

Filmed play. The play follows the England men’s team under Gareth Southgate in the run-up to, and aftermath of, three tournaments: its unexpected run to the semifinals at the 2018 World Cup in Russia, its disappointing defeat in the 2020 European Championship final at Wembley Stadium, and its quarterfinal exit from the 2022 World Cup.

10 February

The Lies We Tell Ourselves

Mockumentary, The film follows an an eccentric director on the rise (Saara Lamberg) who travels to Cannes Film Festival, Berlin, German countryside, New Caledonia, Australia and England to create her latest arthouse film and has to negotiate many hurdles before finally fulfilling her vision.

14 Feb

Bob Marley: One Love

Biopic. Jamaican singer-songwriter Bob Marley (Kingsley Ben-Adir) overcomes adversity to become the most famous reggae musician in the world.

Fallen Leaves

In modern-day Helsinki, two lonely souls meet in a karaoke bar and try to build a relationship. Their path to happiness is beset by obstacles, from lost phone numbers to mistaken addresses, alcoholism and a charming stray dog.

The Road to Patagonia

Documentary. The lives of two strangers are changed forever when they cross paths on the surfing adventure of a lifetime, discovering love, downshifting and four charismatic horses.

15 Feb

Humanist Vampire Seeking Consenting Suicidal Person

Young vampire Sasha has a serious problem: she can’t kill. Her exasperated parents cut off her blood supply, putting her life in jeopardy. Sasha meets Paul, a lonely teen with suicidal tendencies who is willing to give his life for hers, and they begin a nocturnal quest to fulfill Paul’s last wishes.

Inspector Sun and the Curse of the Black Widow

Animated film. Fired from his detective job after a mission goes awry, Inspector Sun boards a seemingly normal plane for a much-needed vacation. However, when Dr. Spindlethorp receives a threat on his life, Sun is back on the case, trapped in a web of lies.

Whale Nation

A humpback whale is beached on a remote shore. During the fight to save its life, scientists discover the story of these extraordinary creatures, with unknown territories and a barely known society.

> Drive-Away Dolls. Image: Universal Pictures.

16 Feb

Madame Web

Cassandra Webb (Dakota Johnson) is a New York City paramedic who starts to show signs of clairvoyance. Forced to confront revelations about her past, she must protect three young women from a mysterious adversary who wants them dead.

22 Feb

Baghead

A young woman inherits a run-down pub and discovers a dark secret within its basement – Baghead – a shape-shifting creature that will let you speak to lost loved ones, but not without consequence.

Demon Slayer: The Roar of Victory

Demon Slayer: Roar of Victory will feature ‘A Connected Bond: Daybreak and First Light’ (Episode 11) from the Swordsmith Village Arc, featuring the conclusion of the fierce battle between Tanjiro and Upper Four demon Hantengu, as well as Nezuko’s triumph over the sun. Followed by Episode 1 of the Hashira Training Arc, featuring the start of training conducted by the Hashira in preparation for the forthcoming final battle against Muzan Kibutsuji.

Drive-Away Dolls

In search of a fresh start, two women embark on an impromptu road trip to Tallahassee, Florida. However, things quickly go awry when they cross paths with a group of inept criminals along the way. Directed by Ethan Coen.

The Zone of Interest

The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife, Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp.

24 Feb

MetOpera: Carmen

Filmed opera performance. It tells the story of a hopeless soldier, Don José, who is seduced by Carmen, a fiery gypsy woman with an appetite for smuggling. Abandoning his childhood sweetheart and turning his back on his military career, the opera follows José in his pursuit of Carmen’s attention.

29 Feb

Combat Wombat: Back 2 Back

Combat Wombat, Gallant Glider, and their new friends investigate why the elderly are acting unruly, leaving Lenny to enact his secret plan to permanently transport the entire city into a digital simulation, Sanctuary +.

Dune: Part Two

Paul Atreides unites with Chani and the Fremen while seeking revenge against the conspirators who destroyed his family. Facing a choice between the love of his life and the fate of the universe, he must prevent a terrible future only he can foresee.

Read: Film Review: Dune deserves the biggest screen you can find

Four Daughters

The story of Olfa Hamrouni, a Tunisian woman whose two eldest daughters were radicalized by Islamic extremists.