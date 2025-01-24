Most anticipated sci-fi and fantasy films coming to Australian cinemas in 2025

From The Electric State to Frankenstein, here are the most anticipated original sci-fi films heading to Australian cinema screens in 2025.

We can breath a sigh of relief as Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 finally has a firm release date, but alas, we are simultaneously teased with only the potential of a release for Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein, and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! One can only dream of that kind of double feature for now …

March

The Electric State

The Electric State. Image: Netflix

Director: Joe Russo & Anthony Russo

Release date: 14 March, Netflix only

In a retro-futuristic past, orphaned teenager Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) traverses the American West with an eccentric drifter (Chris Pratt) and a sweet but mysterious robot in search of her younger brother. Also stars Woody Harrelson, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate and Giancarlo Esposito.

Watch The Electric State trailer here:

April

Mickey 17

Mickey 17. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Director: Bong Joon Ho

Release date: 17 April

Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job … to die, for a living. Also stars Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun and Toni Collete.

Watch the Mickey 17 trailer here:

The Bride!

Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal

Release date: Possibly October, TBC

In the 1930s, a lonely Frankenstein travels to Chicago to seek the aid of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement. Stars Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale and Penelope Cruz.

Frankenstein

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Release date: TBC

Dr. Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist, brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation. Stars Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac and Christoph Waltz.

