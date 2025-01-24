News

Most anticipated sci-fi and fantasy films coming to Australian cinemas in 2025

Escape the real world with 2025's must-see sci-fi and fantasy films, coming to Australian cinemas soon.
24 Jan 2025 12:10
Silvi Vann-Wall
Mickey 17. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

From The Electric State to Frankenstein, here are the most anticipated original sci-fi films heading to Australian cinema screens in 2025.

Biggest sci-fi and fantasy film releases of 2025:

We can breath a sigh of relief as Bong Joon Ho’s Mickey 17 finally has a firm release date, but alas, we are simultaneously teased with only the potential of a release for Guillermo Del Toro’s Frankenstein, and Maggie Gyllenhaal’s The Bride! One can only dream of that kind of double feature for now …

March

The Electric State

The Electric State. Image: Netflix
Director: Joe Russo & Anthony Russo

Release date: 14 March, Netflix only

In a retro-futuristic past, orphaned teenager Michelle (Millie Bobby Brown) traverses the American West with an eccentric drifter (Chris Pratt) and a sweet but mysterious robot in search of her younger brother. Also stars Woody Harrelson, Ke Huy Quan, Jenny Slate and Giancarlo Esposito.

Watch The Electric State trailer here:

April

Mickey 17

Mickey 17. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures
Director: Bong Joon Ho

Release date: 17 April

Mickey Barnes (Robert Pattinson) has found himself in the extraordinary circumstance of working for an employer who demands the ultimate commitment to the job … to die, for a living. Also stars Naomi Ackie, Steven Yeun and Toni Collete.

Watch the Mickey 17 trailer here:

The Bride!

Director: Maggie Gyllenhaal

Release date: Possibly October, TBC

In the 1930s, a lonely Frankenstein travels to Chicago to seek the aid of a Dr. Euphronius in creating a companion for himself. The two reinvigorate a murdered young woman and the Bride is born. She is beyond what either of them intended, igniting a combustible romance, the attention of the police and a wild and radical social movement. Stars Jessie Buckley, Christian Bale and Penelope Cruz.

Frankenstein

Director: Guillermo del Toro

Release date: TBC

Dr. Victor Frankenstein, a brilliant but egotistical scientist, brings a creature to life in a monstrous experiment that ultimately leads to the undoing of both the creator and his tragic creation. Stars Jacob Elordi, Mia Goth, Oscar Isaac and Christoph Waltz.

For the full list of the most anticipated film releases of 2025, see here.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

