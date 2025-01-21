Most anticipated remake and reboot films coming to Australian cinemas in 2025

From Snow White to The Running Man, here are the most anticipated remake and reboot films heading to Australian cinema screens in 2025.

We’ve known about the live action remakes of Snow White and How to Train Your Dragon for a while now – whether they were worth all the effort remains to be seen. Perhaps most surprisingly, Disney’s Lilo & Stitch is also getting the remake treatment, as is 1987’s action thriller The Running Man (this time helmed by Edgar Wright). Will Liam Neeson’s stint in a new Naked Gun flick position him as a severely underestimated comedian? Either way, we’ll find out this July.

March

Snow White (live action)

Snow White. Image: Disney

Director: Marc Webb

Release date: 20 March

Live-action remake of Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs (1937). A beautiful girl, Snow White (Rachel Zegler), takes refuge in the forest in the house of seven dwarfs to hide from her stepmother, the wicked Queen (Gal Gadot). The Queen is jealous because she wants to be known as ‘the fairest in the land,’ and Snow White’s beauty surpasses her own. The script was co-written by Greta Gerwig.

Watch the trailer for Snow White here:

May

Lilo & Stitch (live action)

Lilo & Stitch (2025). Image: Disney

Director: Dean Fleischer-Camp

Release date: 22 May

Live-action remake of 2002 Disney animation about he wildly funny and touching story of Lilo, a lonely Hawaiian girl, and Stitch the fugitive alien who helps to mend her broken family.

Watch the trailer for Lilo & Stitch here:

June

How to Train Your Dragon (live action)

How to Train Your Dragon. Image: DreamWorks.

Director: Dean DeBlois

Release date: 13 June

Live action remake of the 2010 DreamWorks animation. On the rugged isle of Berk, where Vikings and dragons have been bitter enemies for generations, Hiccup stands apart, defying centuries of tradition when he befriends Toothless, a feared Night Fury dragon. Their unlikely bond reveals the true nature of dragons, challenging the very foundations of Viking society.

Watch the trailer for How to Train Your Dragon here:

July

I Know What You Did Last Summer

Director: Jennifer Kaytin Robinson

Release date: 17 July

Reboot of the 1997 slasher film. A group of privileged teenagers, along with one less-fortunate peer, accidentally cause a death and attempt to cover it up. A year later, they find themselves being targeted and eliminated one by one, forcing them to seek help.

The Naked Gun

Director: Akiva Schaffer

Release date: 31 July

Reboot of the 80s/90s Naked Gun franchise, directed by The Lonely Island’s Akiva Schaffer (Hot Rod). Follow the misadventures of Detective Frank Drebin’s son, Frank Drebin Jr., in this supposed sequel to Naked Gun 33 1/3: The Final Insult. Stars Liam Neeson and Pamela Anderson.

November

The Running Man

Director: Edgar Wright

Release date: 6 November

Remake of the 1987 action film starring Arnold Schwarzenegger. Set in an oppressive future where the government controls the media, Ben Richards (Glen Powell) volunteers to participate in a deadly game show, which will see him hunted by professional killers over 30 days. Should he survive, he’ll win a cash prize that will help save his sick child and lift his family out of a horrid living situation.

