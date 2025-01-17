Most anticipated comic book films coming to Australian cinemas in 2025

Superheroes and supervillains are always great entertainment fare. From Captain America: Brave New World to Fantastic Four, here are the most anticipated comic book films heading to Australian cinema screens in 2025.

Superheroes (especially those from comic books) continue to be an important part of pop culture (and predictable box-office domination) in 2025. James Gunn’s take on the man of steel himself could be promising (see Superman below), but my money’s on Fantastic Four: First Steps becoming the caped darling of the year.

February

Captain America: Brave New World

Captain America: Brave New World. Image: Marvel Studios

Director: Julius Onah

Release date: 13 February

After meeting with newly elected U.S. President Thaddeus Ross (Harrison Ford), Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie) finds himself in the middle of an international incident. He must discover the reason behind a nefarious global plot before the true mastermind has the entire world seeing red.

Watch the Captain America: Brave New World trailer here:

May

Thunderbolts*

Thunderbolts*. Image: Marvel Studios

Director: Jake Schreier

Release date: 1 May

A group of supervillains are recruited to go on missions for the government in this Marvel Cinematic Universe action flick with Black Widow actors Florence Pugh and David Harbour returning to their MCU roles alongside Sebastian Stan, Wyatt Russell and Julia Louis-Dreyfus from Falcon and the Winter Soldier.

Watch the trailer for Thunderbolts* here:

July

Superman

Superman. Image: Warner Bros. Pictures

Director: James Gunn

Release date: 10 July

Superman (David Corenswet), a cub reporter in Metropolis, embarks on a journey to reconcile his Kryptonian heritage with his human upbringing as Clark Kent. Nicholas Hoult stars as Lex Luthor.

Watch the Superman trailer here:

The Fantastic Four: First Steps

The Fantastic Four. Image: Marvel Studios

Director: Matt Shakman

Release date: 24 July

Against the vibrant backdrop of a 1960s-inspired, retro-futuristic world, Marvel’s First Family is forced to balance their roles as heroes with the strength of their family bond, while defending Earth from a ravenous space god called Galactus and his enigmatic Herald, Silver Surfer. Stars Pedro Pascal, Vanessa Kirby, Joseph Quinn and Ebon Moss-Bachrach.

For the full list of the most anticipated film releases of 2025, see here.