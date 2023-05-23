MIFF 2023: Opening Night and Music on Film Gala films announced

Melbourne International Film Festival (MIFF) has announced two Australian films as the festival’s Opening Night and Music on Film Gala features.

Shayda (supported by the MIFF Premiere Fund) will open the festival, with an Australian premiere screening following its Audience Award win at Sundance earlier this year. Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story, meanwhile, will enjoy its world premiere in a special Music on Film event.

The two Galas lead an expansive 2023 program, with the festival returning to cinemas from 3-20 August, regional locations between 11-13 and 18-20 August, and online with MIFF Play from 18-27 August.

MIFF Artistic Director Al Cossar said: ‘It’s exciting to share two of this year’s utmost Australian cinema highlights, both set to make a major impression at MIFF.

‘We’re so proud to welcome audiences to our 2023 festival with Noora Niasari’s anticipated Shayda – an affecting, deeply felt and beautifully crafted story of a mother and daughter against the odds, by an Australian filmmaker you need to know.

‘Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story will shake up the stadiums with an epically raconteur-ish charting of Australian rock history, as told by Australian rock royalty, in a compellingly candid remembrance of Melbourne’s iconic music mogul.’

Described as ‘powerful and affecting,’ Shayda is an autobiographical feature from Tehran-born, Australian-raised writer-director Noora Niasari. It was executive produced by Cate Blanchett’s

Dirty Films and is set and shot in Melbourne.

‘It’s emotional for me,’ said Niasari, a former MIFF Accelerator Lab participant. ‘I became a filmmaker in Melbourne and MIFF has been a huge part of that journey. Bringing Shayda to Australian audiences at the Opening Night Gala is a dream. This hometown celebration of our film means the world to our cast and crew who worked tirelessly through a Melbourne winter to bring this Iranian-Australian story to life.’

Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story. Image: MIFF.

Ego: The Michael Gudinski Story has been described as the definitive documentary account of Michael Gudinski’s rock ‘n roll life. The Music on Film Gala will deliver red carpet events across multiple Melbourne venues on Thursday 10 August.

The film is equal parts a celebration of the larger-than-life Gudinski as industry change-maker, star-making champion and beloved family man and friend. Sharing the behind-the-scenes stories of those Australian and international musicians Michael pioneered at home and on the world stage, the film dives

into the unorthodox tactics that helped Gudinski build an empire.

Interviewees include Kylie Minogue, Dave Grohl, Sting, Ed Sheeran, Bruce Springsteen, Billy Joel and Jimmy Barnes.

Director Paul Goldman said: ‘I and the whole creative team are very excited and honoured to be premiering the documentary at MIFF this year. Michael Gudinski was an immensely proud and passionate Melbournian. His fierce love affair with all things Melbourne was legendary, one of the deeply important and personal things in his life. Especially putting the Melbourne music scene and Australian artists on the map, both here and overseas.’

The full 2023 MIFF program will be announced on 11 July.