MIFF 2022: best films to see before the festival ends

After its much anticipated return to cinemas, the Melbourne International Film Festival is about to come to an end once more – but only for a year this time, as usual (we hope).

We don’t blame you if you’ve only just noticed it’s on. Pandemic woes and brain fog are real, and that’s only the half of it. But fear not – there’s still plenty to see before it disappears in cinemas (until August 22) and online (until 28 August). Here are some feature highlights that still have session times available:

If you want to cry

‘The script is tight, and full of references that will make Australian audiences hum in recognition and not in embarassment. Thom Greene and Elias Anton have a palpable chemistry onscreen that gets you invested straight away, and Hattie Hook shines as the comedic relief. Nowhere does the film fall prey to stereotype, despite edging so close to it with its themes of gay love, conservative immigrant families, and drug-fueled teenage parties’

Broker

Broker: 5⭐️. Kore-Eda knocks it out of the park again with a stunning flick about found family and grey morals. Love the characters or hate them, you will be absolutely enthralled. #MIFF2022 — Silvi Vann-Wall (@SilviReports) August 17, 2022

Playground

This winner of the 2021 Cannes Un Certain Regard prize follows anxious seven-year-old Nora on her first day of school, who is determined to stick close to her older brother, Abel. Shot at Nora’s height and full of all the confusion, brutality and moments of grace of early childhood, this vérité-style French film is inspiring, fraught, beautiful and intensely unsettling. Bring something to wipe those tears because you’re definitely going to need it.

If you want to laugh

‘Writer/director Martika Ramirez Escobar’s Leonor Will Never Die embraces the chaos of movie-making: it’s frequently hilarious and surprisingly moving, with an oddball finale that will make you believe in a truly happy ending. Winner of Sundance’s Special Jury Award for Innovative Spirit, this ambitiously meta feature debut is an audacious tribute to 80s Filipino action films and to the restorative power of storytelling.’

Flux Gourmet

Flux Gourmet: 4⭐️. So funny, so gross, so sonically wondrous. A real pleasure for film and sound nerds like me. Also, Gwendoline Christie is babin' as always. #MIFF2022 — Silvi Vann-Wall (@SilviReports) August 17, 2022

If you want to be inspired

‘One of the film’s most stunning moments occurs early on, when Matalusa dreams of revolutionary man with spinning bicycle wheels on his head (revolutionary, get it?). The man sings him a call to action – a treatise of rejecting binaries and making “fire in the skies”. The ultraviolet lighting and neon-soaked costumes here make for some addictive visuals, and you can’t help but feel the pull of their digital fantasy land.’

‘Chaos, and the embracing of such, is shown as a conscious through-line in David Bowie’s life and output, and is mirrored by the texture of the film. Though it follows a roughly chronological bearing, from Space Oddity and Ziggy Stardust, through the 70s, 80s, 90s and (very briefly, but poignantly) the 2010s, the constant intercutting of stills, graphics and voiceovers from different eras makes it literally (especially on a gigantic IMAX screen) a dizzying experience.’

If you want to squirm

Director Alena Lodkina: ‘I was particularly interested in this period of horror, because it’s not really about the monster, it’s about the characters in the world. My film is not a horror film at all, but there’s an element of suspense and anxiety that is used to evoke tension.’

‘Loosely drawing from the shocking real-life abduction and murder of a young boy, not named in Wright’s film, it has nevertheless sparked some controversy. He maintains that it is a fictionalised retelling that concerns itself not with the murder, but the sweeping police investigation that followed.

“I felt that it was essential to bring a moral perspective to this film, and for that reason, it’s a fictionalised film that does not represent the victim in any way, which is highly unusual for a film of this type,’ Wright says. ‘It does not represent any violence, or the family, and focuses instead on the operation that took place and the impact that it had on those people.”‘

Triangle of Sadness

A worthy winner of Cannes’ prestigious Palme d’Or that garnered an eight-minute standing ovation and walkouts, this riotous comedy by Ruben Östlund is a skewering of the super rich (by way of a luxury cruise captained by Woody Harrelson) that takes no prisoners but carries the audience (laughing and retching) from start to finish. A superb cast and a director at the top of his game – if you can see this one, do.

If you want to learn

‘I was feeling so disconnected during the pandemic, and I felt that Melbourne as a city was in such a world of pain. Through the lens of cinema I was able to find the bigger story – which was, essentially, that there was this wanton vandalism and demolition that was happening in Melbourne in the 50s. It was just rampant, and it was unchecked. And amazingly, no one then was marching in the streets to stop it.’

‘These were films made on the smell of an oily rag, shot on film (standard and super 8 or 16mm mostly) with all of the wear and tear that comes with it. Like many of the films featured in the doc, Senses of Cinema has been made on pockets of grant fundings. It’s easy to bemoan, but in some ways it adds to the documentary’s allure. A documentary about Australian cinema history that was effectively just as hard to get produced.’

For remaining session times and ticket sales, head to the MIFF website, or MIFF play for streaming options. The Festival runs until 22 August in cinemas, with MIFF Play films available until 28 August.