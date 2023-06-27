News

Melbourne Documentary Film Festival program picks

The 8th edition of the Melbourne Documentary Film Festival kicks off on 1 July 2023, with a plethora of iconic stories to sink your teeth into.
Silvi Vann-Wall

Film

Elvis of Cambodia. Image: MDFF

Stephen King, Annie Lennox, Werner Herzog and Iggy Pop all have one thing in common: they are iconic – which also happens to be the theme for Melbourne Documentary Film Festival’s 8th edition.

Drawing from more than 50 of the best local Australian documentaries in addition to canvassing a cavalcade of the worlds best documentaries, the Melbourne Documentary Film Festival is taking over the city’s Cinema Nova from 1 July to showcase some of the best new works in non-fiction filmmaking.

Here are our top picks of the festival this year:

Dig Deeper

Four divergent Aboriginal artists use their personal stories and historical injustice as a driving force to break through and create internationally recognised urban art. Directed by Mark Street.

Luku Ngarra: The Law of the Land

Winner of the ‘Change Award’ at the Adelaide Film Festival 2022, this independent Indigenous funded film is a presentation of how the dominant paradigm has forced itself upon the lives of Australia’s First Nations people, creating chaos in their everyday lives, their culture and their law.

Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer

Werner Herzog: Radical Dreamer presents a comprehensive portrait of one of cinemas most enigmatic characters. With exclusive behind-the-scenes access into Herzog’s everyday life, rare archive material and in-depth interviews with celebrated collaborators – including Christian Bale, Nicole Kidman, and Robert Pattinson, we are given an exciting glimpse into the work and personal life of the iconic artist.

Elvis of Cambodia

Years after his death during the Cambodian Genocide the legacy of Cambodia’s most famous singer, Sinn Sisamouth, lives on through Cambodian refugees around the globe. This documentary delves into the legacy of his music, discovering both the personal endeavors of his family to protect it, and socially, the influence it has had on the spiritual, intellectual and cultural growth of Cambodians worldwide.

The Invisible Extinction

This documentary shows us how in the last 50 years, humanity has lost 50% of its ancestral microbiome – the bacteria in our bodies that help keep us healthy – with devastating consequences. The Invisible Extinction follows globetrotting scientists Gloria Dominguez-Bello and Marty Blaser – partners in life and the lab – on their quest to reverse this trend before it’s too late, while three patients with life-threatening diseases triggered by this disruption try experimental treatments to recover their health.

Freedom is Beautiful

Freedom Is Beautiful is the story of two extraordinary Kurdish refugees, Farhad Bandesh and Mostafa (Moz) Azimitabar who fled persecution in Iran, and arrived separately by boat into Australia seeking asylum in 2013. Reaching Christmas Island just days after the Rudd Government instituted Australia’s new hard-line offshore processing policy in July that year, they were transferred offshore & subsequently held for almost 8 years by the Federal Government.

Masterclasses

In addition to film screenings, the Melbourne Documentary Film Festival offers 4 free masterclasses. This year’s topics are:

  • AI and Documentary Filmmaking on Monday 24th July 2023 @ 6pm via Zoom
  • Filming in a Developing Country on Tuesday 25th July 2023 @ 6pm @ Cinema Nova
  • Micro Budgeting and Filmmaking  on Saturday 29th July 2023 @ 9am via Zoom
  • Iconic Being the Subject of a Documentary with Arthur Agee @ 9am via Zoom

For tickets and more information, head to the Cinema Nova website.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

