Madman Films: Australian cinema release dates for 2024

Release dates have been confirmed for the following films via Madman Entertainment, coming to Australian cinemas in late 2023 and throughout 2024,

14 Dec

Beyond Utopia

Hidden camera footage augments this perilous, high-stakes journey as we embed with families attempting to escape oppression, ultimately revealing a world most of us have never seen.

2024

18 Jan

Priscilla

When teenage Priscilla Beaulieu meets Elvis Presley at a party, the man who is already a meteoric rock-and-roll superstar becomes someone entirely unexpected in private moments: a thrilling crush, an ally in loneliness, a vulnerable best friend. Directed by Sofia Coppola and Starring Cailee Spaeny and Jacob Elordi.

25 Jan

Anatomy of a Fall

for the past year, Sandra, a German writer, her French husband Samuel, andtheir eleven-year-old son Daniel have lived a secluded life in a remote town in the French Alps. When Samuel is found dead in the snow below their chalet, the police question whether he committed suicide or was killed. Samuel’s death is treated as suspicious, presumed murder, and Sandra becomes the main suspect. Little by little the trial becomes not just an investigation of the circumstances of Samuel’s death, but an unsettling psychological journey into the depths of Sandra and Samuel’s conflicted relationship.

22 Feb

The Zone of Interest

The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp.

28 March

Perfect Days

Hirayama seems utterly content with his simple life as a cleaner of toilets inTokyo. Outside of his very structured everyday routine he enjoys his passion for music and for books. And he loves trees and takes photos of them. A series of unexpected encounters gradually reveal more of his past. A deeply moving and poetic reflection on finding beauty in the everyday world around us.

March TBC

Smoke Sauna Sisterhood

In the darkness of smoke sauna, women share their innermost secrets and intimate experiences. Through a sense of communion, women wash off the shame trapped in their bodies and regain their strength.

11 April

Robot Dreams

Dog lives in Manhattan and he’s tired of being alone. One day he decides to build himself a robot, a companion. Their friendship blossoms, until they become inseparable. To the rhythm of 80’s NYC. One summer night, Dog, with great sadness, is forced to abandon Robot at the beach. Will they ever meet again?

2024 films with release dates TBC:

The Mountain

A heartfelt drama about three children on a mission to find healing under the watchful eye of Taranaki mounga (mountain) and discover friendship in the spirit of adventure.

The Teachers’ Lounge

Carla Nowak, a dedicated sports and math teacher, starts her first job at a high school. She stands out among the new staff because of her idealism.When a series of thefts occur at the school and one of her students is suspected, she decides to get to the bottom of the matter on her own.

Monster

When her young son Minato starts to behave strangely, his mother feels that there is something wrong. Discovering that a teacher is responsible, she storms into the school demanding to know what’s going on. But as the story unfolds through the eyes of mother teacher and child, the truth gradually emerges.

Radical

In a Mexican border town plagued by neglect, corruption, and violence, a frustrated teacher tries a radical new method to break through his students’ apathy and unlock their curiosity, their potential … and maybe even their genius. Based on a true story.

Kid Snow

Outback Australia, 1971. Kid Snow, 30, a washed-up Irish fighter in a raucous travelling tent-boxing show, is offered a rematch against the man he fought ten years ago. It’s his chance to turn the page on a tragedy that changed his life forever. But when the feisty single mother Sunny crosses Snow’s path he is forced to contemplate a future beyond life on the road. Featuring a score from acclaimed musician Warren Ellis.

In Vitro

Layle and her husband Jack live on an isolated cattle property hundreds of miles from the nearest neighbour. With their son away at boarding school,Jack spends his days tending to the livestock and experimenting with new biotechnology. Layla pines for her son and the life she once had.