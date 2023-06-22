Linda Woolverton brought Belle and Alice to life – and she’s not ready to stop yet

Linda Woolverton’s place in film history cannot be overstated. From her humble beginnings in theatre, to the TV writing gig that launched her headfirst into being the first woman to write an animated feature for Disney (that being 1991’s Beauty and the Beast), she paved the way for women and girls to put their mark on an industry that has traditionally excluded them.

Beauty and the Beast, Maleficient, and Tim Burton’s Alice in Wonderland (the first female-written film to gross over $1 billion) are her best known works, but she also worked on the screenplay for The Lion King and Homeward Bound: The Incredible Journey, and had a (uncredited) hand in shaping the stories of Disney’s Aladdin and Mulan.

When it came to adapting Beauty and the Beast for the stage, she was able to use her extensive theatre background to do the adaptation herself – a rare feat for a screenwriter.

Now, that stage show is coming to Sydney once more, after premiering in 1994, as Beauty and the Beast: The Musical, a brand new production direct from the West End. Olivier Award nominee Matt West directs and choreographs, leading a team that includes original composer Alan Menken, lyricist Tim Rice, book writer Woolverton, scenic designer Stan Meyer and lighting designer Natasha Katz.

We sat down for a chat with Linda Woolverton while she was in town to promote the show.

Linda, it’s lovely to meet you. This is a ‘full circle’ moment for me – the first musical I ever saw was the Melbourne 1994 production of Beauty and the Beast!

That’s crazy wild. That was actually the last time I was in Melbourne, too.

What are the most exciting, and what are the most challenging things about adapting your screenplays for the stage?

For me, the opportunity to do this as a musical was off-the-charts exciting. Less so for my colleagues who had made the animated film! It’s a world I was eager to jump into because I’m actually much more comfortable in the theatre than I am on a movie set.

There are incredible challenges to it, especially given the fact that it was an animated movie with little objects running around. And these are the secondary characters, so we want them to be played by humans on stage.

Our big ‘a-ha!’ moment came with realising the teapots, the candle and the clock could all be gradually changing – as in, rather than Mrs Potts being a teapot completely, she could be at the point between human and object. This was a breakthrough because it also meant the stakes were suddenly higher for these characters. If the spell isn’t broken then they’ll eventually become inanimate objects. For me, I think that makes the show better than the movie.

I always think of writing animation as like a haiku. You say only the most important things and don’t get too verbose. But the theatre is all about words, right? So we were able to expand the relationship between Belle and the Beast in ways I couldn’t in the movie.

But there are of course the physical constraints to theatre – if you want to get a character from A to B, well, in animation you can just draw it. Luckily Disney has so many great resources so we can nut these things out and get the theatre magic right.

It’s funny … because it has to evolve through time, as everything does, I’m always working on this story. I’m never not working on Beauty and the Beast in some way.

So, you don’t get tired of it?

I take big breaks. The last time I worked on it was in Shanghai, then I worked in Bristol on the UK tour last year. I did a lot of rewrites in that intervening time. I honestly don’t get sick of it. It’s like my firstborn child, you know? I love it.

Gareth Jacobs, Hayley Martin, Rohan Browne, Jayde Westaby and Alana Tranter in Disney’s Beauty and The Beast the Musical – performing Human Again – Photo by Daniel Boud.

You are the first woman to have written an animated feature for Disney – how did the significance of that affect you at the time of writing Beauty and the Beast?

I didn’t really understand it then, to be honest. And I also didn’t really understand the animation process. At first, I had just written it as a screenplay without realising that in animation it goes through an entirely different process.

There are storyboard artists and a story department that gets a lot of input on the script. So you’re never singularly sitting there writing something that gets made. It’s very much a group effort.

It was a huge learning curve for me. I kicked back to that process sometimes, because I felt that there needed to be a singular voice that was cohesive for all these characters. But anyway, that’s the process. And there were other women around, but they weren’t writers.

Not many women. It was the 90s, and I was used to being one of a few – or sometimes the only woman in the room.

In writing the character of Belle, did you feel as though you were getting to tell your story too?

Yeah, I did. I had to keep that to myself, though. I put myself in all the characters, but Belle definitely felt the most like me. You know, the whole opening sequence of her walking through town reading a book came from my memories of doing that as a kid. I love to read and when my mother sent me to the store for food, I didn’t stop reading. I knew the way so well that I could just read right to the store, get the milk and read right back home.

So when Disney said they were looking for a hobby for Belle, Howard Ashman and I said she has to be a reader. But they said that wasn’t an active enough hobby, like ‘couldn’t it be golf or something?’. So I went, ‘okay, what if she’s walking?’.

She’ll walk just like I did. And then she’ll be actively reading. And that’s how that sequence came about.

I can only imagine all the women who would be playing golf now instead of reading books …

Yeah, haha! I mean, it could have been anything. But once Howard and I decided she was going to be an intellectual heroine, books had to be the thing. We never said this out loud, but we both knew we were breaking down the barriers of what a Disney princess is. And for me being a feminist from right out of the womb, this was a really significant thing. So yeah, that was my hidden agenda the whole time.

Tell me about working with Howard Ashman. You’ve described him as having a ‘rapier wit’ which forced you to ‘gain a tough skin quickly’ – what other lessons did you learn in his presence?

I learned everything from Howard. He really was a genius, and I got to sit at his feet and learn. I didn’t know he had HIV AIDS at the time, but we all knew he was sick. So, I feel now that I was the beneficiary of the last moments of his creative life, even if I didn’t know it at the time. Every single word that came out of his mouth has affected how I approach writing.

He even told me to fight back more when I was intimidated by the whole Disney thing and not getting what I wanted. He said: ‘You don’t fight enough’. So I turned around and really started battling for this character that he and I had conjured up together.

Beauty and the Beast was the only animated film to be nominated for the Best Picture Oscar, predating the Best Animated Feature category. What do you think impressed the Academy so much back then?

Getting nominated for Best Picture was fantastic, even if we knew we couldn’t win because it was too scary for the ‘real’ actors. It would have been too controversial to have a movie consisting only of voice actors to win Best Picture, I think, because actors make up a very large part of the Academy.

So I didn’t expect us to win. But the fact that we got there at all was really groundbreaking.

It took everyone by surprise, because there was still the notion that animations are cute films you take your kids to see while you get really bored. But then the ‘Disney Renaissance’ came about with Little Mermaid, which was Howard and Alan [Menken] making stage-inspired musicals out of these stories. And once they added in humour that was just meant for the adults, it became an entire cultural event. It wasn’t just for kids anymore.

Despite its feminist origins, there’s a lot of pushback to Beauty and the Beast now. People often say that Belle just had Stockholm Syndrome.

Well, let’s talk about Stockholm Syndrome. Stockholm Syndrome is when someone gets kidnapped, and in order to survive, they take on the ideology of their captors. Think about Patty Hearst going along with her kidnappers and holding the machine gun in the bank. Does Belle do that? No. Belle changes the ideology of her captor. So, it’s not Stockholm Syndrome.

So, in other words, you don’t feel any pressure from society to update the narrative?

Not the core story, no. But I felt, and Disney did too, that there were a few things worth adjusting – you can’t say ‘master’ because it’s offensive, and ‘too many girls’ is diminutive, so we changed those. For me that’s just good housekeeping. We didn’t want this story to be stuck in amber.

Yes, it’s representative of that era of second-wave feminism, but there are subtle ways we can update it so that there’s more awareness of social change. We want it to always be clear that Belle has the power to be the agent of change in her situation.

You’re still the ‘the first and only female screenwriter with a sole writing credit on a billion-dollar film’, that being of course Alice in Wonderland (2016). It’s very impressive, but also perhaps an indicator of how far we’ve yet to come …

Nobody has beat me in that regard yet. I’m waiting for it, because that’s the way it’s supposed to go right? That was supposed to open the door for other women. But I’m not seeing that.

What’s happening now, and I wanna say this in the most polite way possible, is that most of the tentpole movies are coming from comic books. That’s where the money’s going. Of course, there are women represented in those films onscreen and behind it, but I’m not seeing a lot of women screenwriters.

I see equality far more so in television, which has changed a lot from when I was working in it. But not so much on feature films.

I’ve actually gone back to writing TV now. The world is addicted to streaming series, so I pivot.

How do you feel about the WGA writer’s strike?

This is the third writer’s strike I’ve lived through. It’s a righteous fight. If it weren’t righteous we wouldn’t have as many other unions supporting us. There is so much support around the world right now. Whatever happens, I think it was a good call to strike.

We can only hope for more progress.

Absolutely. Yeah.

Well, it’s been a pleasure Linda. A we say here in Aus, chookas for the show!

I haven’t heard that. What is chookas?

Oh! We say ‘chookas’ in the theatre here instead of ‘break a leg’. It came from the Vaudeville era I think – performers would wish each other luck in the form of ‘I hope you get a chicken dinner!’

I didn’t know that! Thank you for teaching me. I’ll say chookas to everyone tomorrow!

Disney’s Beauty and the Beast: The Musical is on stage now in Sydney’s Capitol Theatre. For tickets and more information head to the Capitol Theatre website.