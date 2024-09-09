Kanopy: top new films streaming free this week

Kanopy: new to streaming

Film (2022). A meticulous horticulturist is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate and pandering to his employer, the wealthy dowager. Starring Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver and Quintessa Swindell. Read the ScreenHub review.

Film (2002). Irregular migrants Okwe and Senay work at a posh London hotel and live in constant fear of deportation. One night Okwe stumbles across evidence of a bizarre murder, setting off a series of events that could lead to disaster or freedom. Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Audrey Tautou and Sophie Okonedo. Watch the trailer.

Kanopy: recently added

Series (1981). Arthur Dent and his friend, Ford Prefect, escape the destruction of Earth, only to face incredible trials, tribulations and adventures in space and time. Starring Simon Jones,David Dixon and Peter Jones.

Film (1927). The working class and city planners are divided in a futuristic city. Starring Brigitte Helm, Alfred Abel and Gustav Fröhlich.

Film (1953). An atomic test awakens a ferocious dinosaur who goes on the rampage in New York. Starring Paul Hubschmid, Paula Raymond and Cecil Kellaway.

Film (1976). An alien faces complications while posing as as a human to save his dying planet. Starring David Bowie, Rip Torn and Candy Clark.

Film (1978). Very stramge pods begin to grow in San Francisco, replicating the city’s residents. Starring Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams and Jeff Goldblum.

Film (2017). A man seeks a better life by having himself shrunk to five inches tall. Starring Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz and Hong Chau.

Film (2024). A grief-stricken woman finds herself mysteriously navigating between parallel spaces. Starring Aldis Hodge, Edwin Hodge and Danielle Deadwyler.

Ferrari (30 August)

Film (2023). Docudrama. It’s 1957, Enzo Ferrari’s auto empire is in big trouble, and the ex-racer turned entrepreneur is pushing himself and his drivers to the edge as they launch into the Mille Miglia, a treacherous 1,000-mile race across Italy. Starring Adam Driver, Shailene Woodley and Giuseppe Festinese. Watch the trailer.

Origin (30 August)

Film (2023). Drama based on the life of Isabel Wilkerson, author of Caste: The Origins of Our Discontents as she travels through the US, Germany, India to examine their various caste systems. Starring Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal and Niecy Nash.

Sorry for Your Loss – Season 1 (30 August)

Series. A woman’s life is disrupted by her husband’s sudden death and the realisation that she knew so little about him. Starring Elizabeth Olsen, Kelly marie Tran and Jovan Adepo.

Vicky Cristina Barcelona (23 August)

Film (2008). In this comedy dramawo American female friends in Spain become enamoured with a Spanish painter, unaware that his explosive ex-wife is about to re-enter the picture. Directed by Woody Allen and starring Rebecca Hall, Scarlett Johansson and Javier Bardem.

Rounders (23 August)

Film (1998). Crime drama in which a reformed gambler has to return to high stakes poker to help a friend pay off loan sharks, all the while balancing his relationship with his girlfriend and his commitments to law school. Starring Matt Damon, Edward Norton and Gretchen Mol.