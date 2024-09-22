Kanopy: best new films streaming free this week

Kanopy: new to streaming

Selma. Image: Paramount Pictures.

Film (2014). A chronicle of Dr. Martin Luther King, Jr.’s campaign to secure equal voting rights via an epic march from Selma to Montgomery, Alabama, in 1965. Starring David Oyelowo, Carmen Ejogo and Oprah Winfrey. Watch the trailer.

Film (2013). Rachel tries to spice up her marriage with a trip to a strip club. She befriends McKenna, who gave her a lapdance. McKenna moves in with Rachel’s family and becomes a nanny for the son. Starring Stars Kathryn Hahn, Link Ruiz and Cesar Garcia.

Film (2015). A drama based on Jimi Hendrix’s life as he left New York City for London, where his career took off. Starring André 3000, Hayley Atwell and Imogen Poots.

Kanopy: recently added

Dalíland. Image: Magnolia Pictures.

Film (2022). In 1973, a young gallery assistant goes on a wild adventure behind the scenes as he helps the ageing genius Salvador Dali prepare for a big show in New York. Starring Ben Kingsley, Barbara Sukowa and Christopher Briney.

Film (2022). In 1988, a closeted teacher is pushed to the brink when a new student threatens to expose her sexuality. Starring Rosy McEwen, Kerrie Hayes and Lucy Halliday.

Film (2012). GLOW: The Story of The Gorgeous Ladies of Wrestling chronicles the rise and fall of the first ever all-female wrestling show through the stories of those who lived it. Starring Emily Dole, Dee Booher and Larry Whistler.

Master Gardener. Image: Magnolia Pictures.

Film (2022). A meticulous horticulturist is devoted to tending the grounds of a beautiful estate and pandering to his employer, the wealthy dowager. Starring Joel Edgerton, Sigourney Weaver and Quintessa Swindell.

Film (2002)/ Irregular migrants Okwe and Senay work at a posh London hotel and live in constant fear of deportation. One night Okwe stumbles across evidence of a bizarre murder, setting off a series of events that could lead to disaster or freedom. Starring Chiwetel Ejiofor, Audrey Tautou and Sophie Okonedo.

Series (1981). Arthur Dent and his friend, Ford Prefect, escape the destruction of Earth, only to face incredible trials, tribulations and adventures in space and time. Starring Simon Jones,David Dixon and Peter Jones.

Film (1927). The working class and city planners are divided in a futuristic city. Starring Brigitte Helm, Alfred Abel and Gustav Fröhlich.

Film (1953). An atomic test awakens a ferocious dinosaur who goes on the rampage in New York. Starring Paul Hubschmid, Paula Raymond and Cecil Kellaway.

Film (1976). An alien faces complications while posing as as a human to save his dying planet. Starring David Bowie, Rip Torn and Candy Clark.

Film (1978). Very stramge pods begin to grow in San Francisco, replicating the city’s residents. Starring Donald Sutherland, Brooke Adams and Jeff Goldblum.

Film (2017). A man seeks a better life by having himself shrunk to five inches tall. Starring Matt Damon, Christoph Waltz and Hong Chau.