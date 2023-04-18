Jane Campion – a new retrospective at Sydney Film Festival

Sydney Film Festival (SFF) has announced a collaboration with the Australian Centre for the Moving Image (ACMI) and the National Film and Sound Archive (NFSA) to present JANE CAMPION – HER WAY, a retrospective of the works of the celebrated filmmaker Jane Campion.

The event will include screenings of all nine of Campion’s feature films and a selection of her short films. Additionally, the festival will premiere a new documentary about Campion’s life and career called Jane Campion, The Cinema Woman.

The retrospective will take place as part of the 70th Sydney Film Festival in Sydney from 7-18 June, at ACMI in Melbourne from 15 June to 2 July, and at NFSA in Canberra from 20-30 July.

The Sydney screening will be followed by a conversation with Campion herself, and film critic David Stratton.

Jane Campion sees Power of the Dog through her favourite point of view. Via Netflix.

Sydney Film Festival Director Nashen Moodley said: ‘For our 70th edition, we wanted to present a retrospective commensurate with the milestone, reflecting the audacious and boundary-pushing filmmaking synonymous with our Festival and region – and there was no one more appropriate than Jane Campion.

‘Campion has broken barriers for women in the industry, winning two Academy Awards and becoming the first woman to receive the Palme d’Or at Cannes. She has changed the landscape of cinema around the world, crafting films now etched in film history.’

Phil Jones and Jane Campion transform New Zealand into Montana in The Power of the Dog. Image: Netflix

The retrospective will feature all of Campion’s feature films, including Two Friends (1986), Sweetie (1989), An Angel at My Table (1990), The Piano (1993), The Portrait of a Lady (1996), Holy Smoke (1999), In the Cut (2003), Bright Star (2009), and The Power of the Dog (2021).

The five shorts in the program are Peel (1982), Passionless Moments (1983), A Girl’s Own Story (1983), After Hours (1984), and The Water Diary (2006).

ACMI Director and CEO Seb Chan also commented on the event, saying: ‘Together with the Sydney Film Festival and NFSA, we are extremely proud to showcase the works of acclaimed director Jane Campion, in a retrospective season at our cinemas in Melbourne.’

NFSA Chief Curator Gayle Lake added, ‘The opportunity to dive into the Campion universe on the big screen is just too delicious to miss. This is a must-see retrospective, and we are so delighted to be partnering with SFF and ACMI in presenting this most remarkable body of work from one the most accomplished, nuanced and unique storytellers of our time.’

The full program for the Sydney Film Festival will be announced on 10 May, 2023.

For tickets and more information, head to the SFF website.