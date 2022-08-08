Feline films to stream on International Cat Day … available right miaow

Any time is a good time to watch a cat movie, but today might just be the best time: after all, it’s International Cat Day.

International Cat Day was established in 2002 by the International Fund for Animal Welfare to honour and appreciate our furry friends. After custodianship of the day was passed to International Cat Care in the 2020, the British non-profit has been working to improve the health and welfare of domestic cats all over the world.

Here at ScreenHub, we’re all cat people, and it goes without saying that we’re also film people. So, if you’re looking for something to watch with your animal companion tonight, look no further.

Kedi (2016)

Bengü from Kedi. Image: Oscilloscope

The cat and why it rules: This Turkish documentary features so many cats that it’s impossible to single one out, but an honourable mention goes to its cover star Bengü, pictured above. If you’ve ever wanted to escape to a city totally inhabited by cats, you’ll love this doco. The people of Istanbul are so kind to their street cats that humans and stray felines live in total harmony here.

Where to watch it: Google Play, Apple TV, and Ritz at Home

Hausu (1977)

Blanche the demon cat from Hausu. Image: Toho Co., Ltd.

The cat and why it rules: Cats are cute and fluffy, sure – but they’re also unpredictable and could bite your jugular if the mood strikes, which makes them spooky. Hausu (or just House in English) is a quirky, hyper-stylised Japanese horror that utilises this fear to great effect. Although Blanche the demon cat is not the central focus of the film, it’s so iconic that its grimacing visage stars in every poster.

Where to watch it: Amazon Prime Video

The Aristocats (1970)

Berlioz. Marie and Toulouse from the Aristocats. Image: Disney.

The cat and why it rules: A favourite of cat-loving children everywhere, The Aristocats is a swingin’ and saccharine-sweet Disney animated feature. I’m sure you’re all across it already, but there’s a reason ‘Everybody Wants to be a Cat’ has been stuck in my head for decades.

Where to watch it: Disney+

The Cat Returns (2002)

The Baron, Muta, and Haru from The Cat Returns. Image: Studio Ghibli

The cat and why it rules: Young Haru (voiced by Anne Hathaway in the English dub) rescues a cat from being run over, but soon learns it’s no ordinary feline; it happens to be the Prince of the Cats! This film inspired the names of two of my cats: The Baron Artemis (after The Baron, the dapper kitty guide that helps Haru adjust to the cat world), and Muta (after Muta, the tough-love, Peter Boyle-voiced fat cat that begrudgingly joins the adventure). Also, this is a Ghibli film, which makes it worth the watch.

Where to watch it: Netflix

Pet Sematary (1989)

Church from Pet Sematary. Image: Paramount Pictures

The cat and why it rules: This is the first adaptation of Stephen King’s novel of the same name. Similar to Hausu, this cat is not cute or cuddly, and it certainly doesn’t want your ear scritches. Reanimated after a fatal accident, Church the cat is a puss with a vengeance, and his presence is only the start of the protagonist’s woes in Pet Sematary.

Where to watch it: Stan, Paramount Plus, Apple TV or Google Play.

The Cassandra Cat (1963)

The cat in sunglasses from The Cassandra Cat. Image: Ustredni Pujcovna Filmu

The cat and why it rules: Also released under the title The Cat Who Wore Sunglasses, The Cassandra Cat sounds like a film that doesn’t actually exist. A seer recounts the tale of a cat that wears sunglasses, and if they are removed, the creature can reveal people’s ‘true colours’. When a circus troupe comes to the village, a sunglass-wearing cat appears alongside a magician and an acrobat, unleashing both its special powers and chaos within the community.

Where to watch it: The Cassandra Cat screened at MIFF this Sunday 7 August, if you were lucky enough to catch it. It is otherwise not currently available to stream in Australia.

Batman Returns (1992)

Catwoman from Batman Returns. Image: Warner Bros.

The cat and why it rules: I’m aware Catwoman isn’t really a cat, but should that matter when her iconic transformation is spurred on by the licks of several street cats? In this sequel to 1989’s Batman (dir. Tim Burton), Michelle Pfeiffer looms larger than life as the troubled Serena Kyle and the sexy, leather-clad Catwoman. Surely the only cat on this list that spurred hundreds of sexual awakenings.

Where to watch it: Binge or Stan

Inside Llewyn Davis

Ulysses from Inside Llewyn Davis. Image: CBS Films/Focus Features

The cat and why it rules: Ulysses the cat (a reference to the Coen brother’s O Brother Where Art Thou) is an orange mog that follows Oscar Isaac around and seemingly defies death in Inside Llewyn Davis. Played by no less than three cats, the character is never credited in the film. It’s a real shame, considering how important he is: As Joel Coen told the Telegraph after the film premiered, ‘the film doesn’t really have a plot. That concerned us at one point; that’s why we threw the cat in.’

Where to watch it: Stan, Apple TV, or Google Play