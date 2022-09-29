Classic horror films and scary hidden gems streaming now

The spooky season is nearly upon us, so now’s the time to put popcorn in the microwave – for what better to go bump in the night than some delicious buttery snacks?

But wait, the phone is ringing. You answer. A crackly voice is on the line, and it has a question for you: ‘what’s your favourite scary movie?’

Scream (1996) dir. Wes Craven. Image: Paramount

Streaming algorithms will proffer the freshest blockbusters for you, but there’s some spectacularly scary selections hidden in the archives. Here’s a curated list of classics and hidden gems available now:

SBS on Demand: beDevil (Tracey Moffatt, 1993)

beDevil was the first feature film made by an Indigenous Australian woman. Image: SBS.

beDevil is an eerie and psychedelic collection of spooky stories from Queensland. Directed by Tracey Moffatt, beDevil interweaves Indigenous and settler narratives with three tales of the restless dead. The highly stylised sets give the film a unique surrealism, but the familiarity of homegrown horror easily gets under your skin.

A WWII soldier haunts a swamp long after it’s dredged to build a cinema. Min Min lights intermingle with the ghost of a blind girl on railway tracks. A long-dead Torres Strait Islander couple refuse to leave a house scheduled for redevelopment.

The anthology is an excellent format for scary movies: a canny director like Moffatt offers a tightly-plotted burst of frights. beDevil takes a unique and memorable approach to the uncanniness of oral history: these are ghost stories.

The charming and cryptic narrators – including the late Uncle Jack Charles – address us directly, digging up ghoulish histories. Narrators invite us to take multiple, sometimes conflicting perspectives on the hauntings: did they really happen? Are ghosts metaphors for grief; local folklore; or scars of the colonial past? Or are all things true?

Stan: Evil Dead II (Sam Raimi, 1987)

Evil Dead II (1987) dir. Sam Raimi. Image: Renaissance Pictures

Stan has an excellent horror collection, boasting John Carpenter and Alfred Hitchcock’s greats. They also have the peerless classic from schlock master Sam Raimi: Evil Dead II. Skip the first instalment: it’s recapped in the opening of the sequel.

Striking the perfect balance of hilarious and horrifying, Evil Dead II is a classic cabin in the woods splatter-fest. A group of youths discover a haunted book in their isolated holiday cabin. Reading from it summons undead demons that torment the living.

Bruce Campbell stars as Ash, the ‘final boy’ – a novel spin on the courageous ‘final girl’ of slasher films. As Ash’s friends succumb to the ‘deadite’ curse and threaten to swallow his soul, he descends halfway into madness himself. Strapping a chainsaw to his severed arm with the catchphrase ‘groovy,’ Ash turns the tables.

If this is your first time, you’ll be going ‘Oh, this is where that reference comes from!’ every minute. If you’ve seen it, you know you’re due for a rewatch.

The effects are outrageously grotesque, with some godawful jokes and genuinely terrifying moments where you’re not sure whether to laugh or scream – I recommend both.

Netflix: The Cell (Tarsem Singh, 2000)

The Cell (2000) dir. Tarsem Singh. Image: RadicalMedia

While Netflix has a fantastic collection of international horror, it’s all recent releases. Fortunately (or perhaps chillingly) the year 2000 is now ‘retro,’ so visionary director Tarsem Singh’s feature debut is on this list. A whodunit by way of a grunge music video, The Cell pushes the concept of ‘psychological thriller’ to the limit.

The premise is this: with radical technology, psychologists can now project themselves into the subconscious of a sleeping subject. A serial killer falls into a coma before he can reveal the location of his soon-to-be victim, so police send a specialist into his dark and twisted mind to learn his secrets.

The cast is somewhat bizarre: Jennifer Lopez is the kindhearted protagonist who travels the subconscious minds of her patients. Vincent D’Onofrio throws himself into the role of the unhinged serial killer. Vince Vaughn is the straight-talking but sensitive cop hunting down D’Onofrio.

The real stars are the sublime and grotesque set pieces, which are not for the fainthearted. The phantasmagorical nightmares are as stunning as they are visceral. If you love Hannibal and Nine Inch Nails, don’t miss The Cell.

Amazon Prime: The Slumber Party Massacre (Amy Holden Jones, 1982)

The Slumber Party Massacre (1982) dir. Amy Holden Jones. Image: Santa Fe Productions

Prime is a goldmine for B-grade schlock, and The Slumber Party Massacre is the best of the bunch. One of the few 1980s slashers directed by a woman (Amy Holden Jones), it starts with the usual contrivance: the notorious ‘driller killer’ has escaped from an asylum, and he’s going to stick his tool in every pretty teenage girl this sleepy suburb has to offer.

Stephen Posey’s cinematography gives suburbia the hazy pastel palette of an Instagram filter: this movie is exactly what Stranger Things was trying to be. Sexual exploitation is par for course in the slasher, but The Slumber Party Massacre is so on-the-nose that it loops back to being ironic.

Despite some comical mishaps, the girls put up quite a fight. Just when we’re convinced that high school hierarchies will turn them all against each other, the queen bee and the new girl join forces. It’s the perfect movie for those of us who love to shout ‘he’s right behind you!’

Disney+: Alien (Ridley Scott, 1979)

Alien (1979) dir. Ridley Scott. Image: 20th Century Fox.

Ridley Scott’s Alien is still the scariest instalment of a now-sprawling franchise. Sigourney Weaver stars as the cunning and capable Ripley, whose spaceship crew (seemingly) stumbles across a parasitical alien that rips through human hosts.

H.R. Giger’s creature design makes each stage in the xenomorph’s life cycle creepier than the last. The practical effects are phenomenally impressive, but don’t overlook the eerily quiet sequences in the first half of the movie. The crew’s relationships feel real, so it matters when they die or betray each other: Ian Holm’s duplicitous android is just as unsettling as the xenomorph.

Alien is rich with subtext—what’s it like to have another being infiltrate your body? Would a corporation write off a human crew in the search for an endlessly-replicating resource? Is the alien the ultimate anti-human, or a fellow survivalist?

Sure, it’s one of the best monster movies of all time, but often the scariest parts are what you don’t see. Just make sure you don’t spill your popcorn when the alien jumps out.

