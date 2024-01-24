News

Hayu: new shows streaming February 2024

From Vanderpump Rules to Summer House – your guide to what to stream on Hayu this month.
24 Jan 2024
Paul Dalgarno

Have a Hayu account but don’t know what to watch? Let our highlights package for the month help you out.

31 Jan

Vanderpump Rules – Season 11

Lisa Vanderpump once again opens the kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR.

6 Feb

Below Deck – Season 11

We’re back with the crew of a multimillion-dollar luxury yacht – but will it be plain sailing?

9 Feb

Couple to Throuple – Season 1

Couple to Throuple. Image: Hayu.

Curious couples try polyamory as they date additional partners and decide whether to commit as a throuple.

23 Feb

Summer House – Season 8

The return of the group of friends who spend their weekends, from Memorial Day to Labour Day, at one of the most exclusive beaches on America’s East Coast.

