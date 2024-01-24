Hayu: new shows streaming February 2024

Have a Hayu account but don’t know what to watch? Let our highlights package for the month help you out.
31 Jan
Vanderpump Rules – Season 11
Lisa Vanderpump once again opens the kitchen doors of her exclusive Hollywood restaurant and lounge, SUR.
6 Feb
Below Deck – Season 11
We’re back with the crew of a multimillion-dollar luxury yacht – but will it be plain sailing?
9 Feb
Couple to Throuple – Season 1
Couple to Throuple. Image: Hayu.
Curious couples try polyamory as they date additional partners and decide whether to commit as a throuple.
23 Feb
Summer House – Season 8
The return of the group of friends who spend their weekends, from Memorial Day to Labour Day, at one of the most exclusive beaches on America’s East Coast.