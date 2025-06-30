GTA 6: What we know about Rockstar’s next big sequel

GTA 6 (Grand Theft Auto 6) is set to be the biggest game of 2026. Heck, it could be the biggest game of the entire decade, given the amount of hype and excitement around it. It’s going to sell consoles, convert retired video game players, and enthral an entirely new generation into the world of GTA. Its promises are just so compelling.

Even if you’re not particularly enamoured by the idea of a crime simulator, the GTA series always offers so much more. It’s a dress-up game, if you look at it the right way. It’s a parachute simulator, or a car jumping one. It’s a car customisation game. It’s a game that lets you sit back and relax at the beach, or go shopping, or explore a new version of the United States at length.

The GTA games have always appealed for their sandbox nature, inviting in players of all sorts – even those who just love to roleplay in an open world of few bounds. Even those who just want a cosy time. Even those who are just there for a gripping story about living and thriving in a harsh world.

In the lead up to the launch, here’s everything you need to know about GTA 6.

What’s the release date for GTA 6?

Image: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 officially launches on 26 May 2026.

While it was originally set to launch in 2025, a massive scope and a need for polish inspired Rockstar Games to announce a formal delay, giving developers more time. The reality is this is the sort of game everyone will wait for, no matter how long it takes. As one of the most anticipated games of the decade, it will arrive exactly when Rockstar desires, and it will still corral hordes of players, regardless of timeframe.

What platforms is GTA 6 on?

GTA 6 is currently set to launch on two platforms: PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X/S.

No other platforms have been announced for the game yet.

GTA 6 – Is the price confirmed?

The price for GTA 6 has not been confirmed yet. Early speculation is that it could be amongst the first wave of USD $80+ games (around AUD $120), with the assumption that audiences will likely pay any amount to play, justified by the amount of content included. Given some players have been enjoying GTA V for over 10 years, many feel an increase on standard video game pricing might be in order.

For now, Rockstar Games is yet to comment on the game’s price, so it’s best to stay tuned to see what’s in store.

GTA 6 – Every trailer released

To date, GTA 6 has been shown off in a number of major trailers. Here’s the first trailer, which revealed the vast scope of the game, as well as a brief look at protagonists Jason and Lucia.

Here’s the second trailer, which dives deeper into the game’s setting and main characters.

Will GTA 6 be delayed again?

At this stage, we don’t anticipate GTA 6 will be delayed again. The reality is the game was significantly pushed when it exited 2025, giving many more months for developers to continue working on the game. While nothing is set in stone, and the game needs to be properly ready before it can be released, we expect there is confidence backing the game’s new May 2026 release date.

Realistically, it’s a promise to fans and investors, and Rockstar Games will be unwilling to push the game back again unless there’s catastrophe behind the scenes. Players will likely be willing to wait for the game anyway, but the resulting frustration of another potential delay may cause faith to shake.

There is also the matter that the game must be planned around. Other developers will need to avoid May for now, as this game is likely to be the biggest of the month, with player cash potentially saved up for this release only. Any resulting delay would cause knock-on impacts for the entire games industry, likely inspiring an exodus around a new date.

What is the plot of GTA 6?

GTA 6 follows the struggles of new protagonists Jason and Lucia as they attempt to make a comfortable life for themselves in the state of Leonida, by whatever means necessary. The game picks up following a failed robbery bank attempt, which leads to Jason and Lucia uncovering some sort of state-wide conspiracy.

Here’s the official story summary, courtesy of Rockstar Games:

‘Jason and Lucia have always known the deck is stacked against them. But when an easy score goes wrong, they find themselves on the darkest side of the sunniest place in America, in the middle of a criminal conspiracy stretching across the state of Leonida – forced to rely on each other more than ever if they want to make it out alive.’

Who are GTA 6 protagonists Jason and Lucia?

Image: Rockstar Games

Jason is a former Army soldier who finds himself in the Leonida Keys, working for local drug runners. He’s described as having grown up around crime, with his stint in the Army being an attempt to turn his life around. Per Rockstar: ‘Jason wants an easy life, but things just keep getting harder.’ At some point in his criminal journey, Jason meets Lucia, and they form an intimate bond.

Lucia is a hand-to-hand fighter whose efforts to fight for her family led to her imprisonment in Leonida Penitentiary. Per Rockstar, ‘luck’ is the only thing that got her out, and with this freedom came the desire to make something better of her life.

Jason and Lucia will rely on their bond, as well as their friends, leaning on them to forge that better life, and ensure they can escape the circumstances holding them back. Their friends (of varying degrees) including Cal Hampton, Boobie Ike, Dre’Quan Priest, Bae-Luxe and Roxy (Real Dimez), Raul Bautista, Brian Heder, and more.

Is Stephen Root in GTA 6?

Stephen Root has not been officially announced to star in GTA 6, but keen-eared players did note one of the characters revealed in the second major trailer for the game sounded a lot like him. Root has a very recognisable voice, thanks to his work in projects like Barry, King of the Hill, and Office Space, and there’s certainly elements of his performances in the voice of Brian Heder.

At this stage, we’re going to call this speculation highly plausible. We’d certainly agree the voice sounds a lot like Stephen Root’s (as well as the vague likeness) and that it’s only a matter of time before he’s confirmed as a cast member.

We’re likely to hear much more about the rest of the game’s cast in the near future.

Where is GTA 6 set?

Image: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is set in a fictional version of Florida, known as Leonida. Within this state, you will also find Vice City, which is the franchise’s established version of Miami. We know Leonida is heavily inspired by Florida not only due to its topography and landmarks, but also due to the game’s first trailer, which featured news clips inspired by real-life events from the state. It appears the game will be leaning heavily into ‘Florida man’ mythology to colour its world.

Do you need to play other Grand Theft Auto games before GTA 6?

No, you likely don’t need to play other Grand Theft Auto games before you play GTA 6. To date, most of the major games released have been standalone, with little to connect each protagonist or plot. While GTA 6 will feature Vice City, we don’t expect there will be essential ties between it and the original Vice City, beyond some cool nods for returning players.

If you want to hop into this game without having played the others in the series, you’ll be able to do so with very little friction. Should there be any firm tie-ins to other games, we expect this sequel would, at least, pave over any knowledge required to ensure all players are kept up to speed.

GTA 6: PC requirements

It’s important to note GTA 6 hasn’t been announced for PC yet. While it’s inevitable it will launch on PC in future, opening the gates to brand new audiences (including modders), Rockstar Games hasn’t confirmed this at all.

So for now, there are no PC requirements. We’re unlikely to hear about any PC game requirements until much, much later. Stay tuned for an official announcement from Rockstar about what to expect of the game’s eventual launch on PC.

Does GTA 6 feature an open world map?

Image: Rockstar Games

GTA 6 is set in an open world, featuring a map where you can explore freely. Rockstar Games has become a specialist in open worlds, with titles like Grand Theft Auto V and Red Dead Redemption (and its sequel) being particularly large and eye-catching. There’s usually plenty to do within these worlds, with every street lined with activities – including spots to relax, and spots to cause trouble.

We can likely look to GTA V for understanding here. That game was released way back in 2013 and it was absolutely massive. Given the advance of technology, we expect GTA 6 will be much bigger, with plenty more to see and do in a massive open world map that will allow players to travel for hundreds of hours.

Stay tuned to ScreenHub for more on this game in future.