Geena Davis says ‘we are unwittingly training kids to have unconscious bias’ at ACMI’s Goddess talk

For Geena Davis, the two-time Academy Award-winning actress and founder of the Geena Davis Institute on Gender in Media, equality begins at home.

Speaking today in an exclusive keynote speech at ACMI’s Being Seen on Screen: The Importance of Representation conference, Davis recalled taking her then-toddler to a video store (back when those still existed), and lamenting that everything they watched together had only one to two, or maybe even no female characters. And if that wasn’t bad enough, if the protagonists had mothers, they almost always died.

‘I knew in general in my industry that there’s huge gender disparity, but I had no idea that in the 21st century it would be so present in media for little kids,’ she said.

‘I posit that if we are to achieve true equality, we must kill off the fathers too,’ Davis joked wryly.

Quips aside, what Davis really wants is to reach a point where a mother can tell their child ‘you know, they used to not represent women on screen as much as men’, and have the child reply ‘no way, you must be making that up’.

Geena Davis at the opening night for Goddess: Power, Glamour, Rebellion. Lucas Dawson Photography.

Early ambitions

Geena Davis always knew she would be an actress – from the age of three, to be precise. ‘I walked right up to my mum and said “I’m going to be a movie star”, and she just said “okay,” as if I had said I want to be a dentist or something equally sustainable’. Since she has surpassed that goal and beyond, her modus operandi has been contributing to gender parity in mainstream media –and, more generally, to be less polite.

‘Politeness almost killed me, literally’ she said, before divulging a tale of being sat in the car with her uncle driving so dangerously that he almost hit an oncoming car, where no-one said anything for fear of being impolite.

Her new book, appropriately titled Dying of Politeness: A Memoir, expands on that anecdote and many, many more – like the time Susan Sarandon took her under her wing on the set of Thelma & Louise.

Thelma & Louise forever

‘It turned out that I had never before spent time with a woman who simply said what she thought without putting a thousand qualifiers in front of it’

‘I’d always carefully planned every opinion I was going to say, and prefaced it with “this is probably a dumb idea, but…”, whereas Susan just took one look at the script of Thelma & Louise and said to Ridley [Scott], “I don’t really think we need this first line, so let’s just cut it”.’

Davis said it was ‘a little weird’ to now see the costumes she wore from Thelma & Louise on display in the ACMI exhibition hall. ‘But’, she clarified, ‘the [Goddess] exhibition itself is really exciting, and a great opportunity for us to reach out to our Australian friends and create space for new ideas in gender equality’.

For her, it really brought home just how much of an impact Thelma & Louise had on her life. ‘I realised [after making the film] how few opportunities we give women to come out of a movie feeling inspired by the female characters.’ It’s part of why she tries to pick parts in movies that would make good role models – which includes flawed characters, as they are so often women who are simply human.

‘Ever since then I’ve made my [career] choices with the women in the audience in mind.’

Geena Davis’ costumes from Thelma & Louise, alongside Carey Mulligan’s costumes from Promising Young Woman. Image: Silvi Vann-Wall

Unconscious bias

Davis concluded her keynote address with a focus on how unconscious gender bias emerges when we are very young.

Without naming specific offenders, she shared that her institute’s initial research – which at the time (19 years ago) was the largest study ever conducted on gender depictions in [US] media made for children – had found that female characters appeared on screen for about 25% of a film or TV show’s runtime, and male characters the other 75%.

‘What if we’re training generation after generation of people to see groups with about 25% of females as normal?’ she said, reflecting her thoughts at the time. ‘I think, through feeding our youngest kids this imbalance of women, we are unwittingly training them to have unconscious bias.’

‘When the female characters are one dimensional … we’re telling kids that women and girls as less valuable and don’t take up the same space in the world.’

The Goddess exhibition at ACMI. Image: Silvi Vann-Wall

In 2023, things are a little better. ‘We have reached gender parity in the characters: we can see that there’s a 50/50 balance of male and female characters in US kids programming,’ Davis said. ‘But we need to make sure that sticks.’

It’s not just the characters we can see that are important, but what goes on behind the scenes too. ‘Where we see big change is in companies and entities who make bold decisions to counteract their decisions of bias,’ Davis concluded.

As for what the future holds? Geena Davis said her main goal is ‘for the worlds created on screen to actually reflect the actual world when possible, and vice-versa. Because when things happen on screen, they do happen in real life.’

Curated by ACMI, Goddess: Power, Glamour, Rebellion is a world-premiere exhibition that runs from 5 April to 1 October 2023 at ACMI, Fed Square, Melbourne.