Frosty Games Fest: 13 major highlights from the showcase

The first annual Frosty Games Fest was a very welcome showcase of all the excellent games currently in development across Australia and New Zealand. It’s no secret that the ANZ region produces some absolute gems, but Frosty Games Fest shouted this part out loud, showing off a range of projects, of all sizes and flavours.

From gothic visual novels to gorgeous bug exploration games, burger-creation sims, and more, there was pizzazz in every part of the show. It was a novel reminder that video games are very good, and that Australia and New Zealand developers are doing them so well.

If you missed Frosty Games Fest, or you’re keen to catch up on all the latest projects in development, read on for our list of major highlights. It’s by no means comprehensive – there was a lot shown off – but it should give a clear idea of the talent at work across ANZ.

Read: How to watch Summer Game Fest 2025 in Australia and NZ

You can also watch the entire Frosty Games Fest show in VOD format via YouTube.

Burger Bois

Image: Mischief Makers Studio

Burger Bois from Mischief Makers Studio is a burger-making simulator buoyed by a fun, cartoon art style, and mechanics that give you a real freedom of choice. In the context of the game, you’re running the most exciting new food truck in Aotearoa, attracting all sorts of clientele. To make the best impression, you’ll need to listen to these food lovers, and determine exactly what they want – even if they’re only giving you very vague vibes.

With some customers wanting you to creatively reimagine their burger, you can spend your time experimenting with toppings, and figuring out exactly which ingredients will most speak to the souls of your customers. During Frosty Games Fest, this upcoming game got a brand new gameplay trailer, and plenty more reasons to watch as it continues in development.

Drăculești

Image: Fine Feathered Fiends

Drăculești, from Fine Feathered Fiends, is a horror-tinged, romantic visual novel that reimagines the story of Dracula and his servant, Renfield. Here, Renfield is a hapless lawyer who’s trapped in Castle Dracula against his will, and must choose a way out – whether that be survival, escape, or forming a bond with his captors. Through illustrated chapters, you’ll forge a path ahead for Renfield, deciding exactly how he’ll embrace his fate.

As shared during the Frosty Games Fest showcase, Drăculești now has demo available via Steam, which lets you define Renfield’s early moments in Castle Dracula. Having played through the demo already, it’s a lush and wonderfully gothic time – and it comes highly recommended.

Isopod: A Webbed Spin-off

Image: Sbug Games

Isopod: A Webbed Spin-off, as the name suggests, is a bright and colourful spin-off from award-winning spider game, Webbed. Here, the action has been reimagined in a 3D world that brings to mind Bugdom. In the game, you are a tiny pill bug in a very big world, looking to chart many dangers, and survive with all your segments intact.

Beyond a trailer featuring brand new terrains to roll through, and plenty of traversal challenges, the big news out of Frosty Games Fest is that Isopod finally has a release date. As announced, we can expect this insect-filled adventure to launch on 21 October 2025. We look forward to seeing more as this date approaches.

GHOST CAM

Image: Arch Rebels

GHOST CAM is a very creepy-looking VR and PC horror photography game where you explore odd, liminal spaces that may or may not be haunted by ghosts. What you can’t see with your eyes can be captured on film, so you’ll need to keep your camera at the ready, to parse your haunted world. In a new trailer for the game revealed during Frosty Games Fest, developer Arch Rebels showcased new explorable areas, and hinted at the many haunted poltergeists you’ll encounter as you travel.

The atmosphere of this game really makes you hold your breath, and we can only imagine how tense a VR exploration would be. As announced, GHOST CAM is set to launch in late 2025. A demo is now available via Steam.

Innkeep

Image: Boot Disk Games

Innkeep is an “immersive job simulator” where you run a medieval tavern plagued by all sorts of dramas, including what appears to be the approach of demons. As shown off in a new trailer at Frosty Games Fest, you’ll work to feed and satisfy your customer base, while getting into all sorts of other shenanigans, as well. Lacking meat for your soup? Why don’t you catch a rat? Short on cash? Well, there’s plenty of folks sleeping vulnerably in your inn.

As you work on keeping your inn running, you’ll tackle a range of weird side quests and wacky tales, making new friends, alienating yourself from old ones, and perhaps damning your soul as you uncover arcane secrets that “may shake the world to its foundations.”

Letters to Arralla

Image: Little Pink Clouds

Letters to Arralla is a cosy exploration game set on an island inspired by Australia. You play as a tiny little turnip with a funny, floppy bum, who’s tasked with delivering mail around their new home. To get this mail delivered, you’ll need to chat up your neighbours, and learn more about your world.

What’s most novel about this game is how well it evokes the Australian outback. It should be wonderfully familiar to those who’ve ever visited the country, or lived within it. For those who haven’t, it should be a chance to experience the sights and sounds of Australia, minus a turnip bum or two.

As highlighted during Frosty Games Fest, Letters to Arralla now has a new demo available to play on Steam.

Malys

Image: Summerfall Studios

Summerfall Studios’ Malys also featured in Frosty Games Fest, with a new trailer revealing more about its demon exorcisms. As detailed, this is a card-based supernatural adventure where you play a priest-turned-exorcist looking to save a world damned by evil. The art of saving possessed humans was shown off in a new trailer for the game, confirming you’ll be playing cards to perform specific acts, working to cast out demons before they dig their claws in.

While it’s worth noting Malys recently failed to hit a fundraising goal on Kickstarter, Summerfall Studios has confirmed plans for the game’s release will go ahead, with changes to its budget and overall scope. Given how awesome Malys looks so far, it’s great to know there’s still a future for this game.

My Arms Are Longer Now

Image: Toot Games

My Arms Are Longer Now has the potential to be the next big Aussie comedy hit, akin to Untitled Goose Game. In gameplay, you are a stretchy, sentient arm, making its way through various terrains. In one particular level, that’s already featured quite heavily in demos and trailer showings, you’ll make your way through a train carriage, grab the various folks within, steal from their wallets, take their bikes, and generally cause chaos. It’s an absolute blast in practice, and makes for an hilariously good time.

During Frosty Games Fest, the Toot Games team introduced brand new levels for this upcoming game, confirming plenty of other shenanigans to come. Notably, the team also confirmed arm customisation will be available, so you can choose a wacky arm that best represents you.

Parasensor

Image: Ghoulish

Parasensor, the debut game of new Melbourne-based studio Ghoulish, got its official reveal during Frosty Games Fest. In an ultra-cool trailer, the team revealed a dark narrative adventure starring a telecom technician living inside a mysterious, cordoned city where local residents are slowly transforming into insect-like beasts.

As described, this is a fixed-camera horror mystery, where conversation, deductions, and environmental exploration will be key to unravelling its tale, and making it out alive. Based on its first trailer, this game is set to be wonderfully creepy – so horror fans should certainly be paying attention.

REAPRIEVE

Image: 10PM Club

REAPRIEVE was one of the more mysterious trailers included with Frosty Games Fest, with a first glimpse at new gameplay showing off scattered, surreal imagery and thoughts. Despite the minimalism of this trailer, it created plenty of intrigue for what’s to come.

As described, this is a game that follows digital Grim Reapers as they “delete” souls from the world. In the game, death is reimagined as a virtual afterlife, overseen by haunting figures. Your job is to work your way through digital data discovering, and then erasing, the artefacts of life. It’s a very compelling concept, and one we’re certainly keen to see expanded in future.

Tea, Please

Image: Siobhan “Shib” Willoughby

Tea, Please is a short, ruminative puzzle game that focusses on the nature of living – specifically, the differences between the “drudgery” of working in an office, and the freedom and peace of mind offered by working from home. The game is inspired by the experiences of developer Siobhan “Shib” Willoughby in coronavirus-induced lockdown, and aims to share personal insight about the quiet joy of having personal space and freedom. During Frosty Games Fest, it got a brand new trailer showing off warm, cosy gameplay.

Tea, Please is currently in development for iOS and Android devices.

Toroa: Skycall

Image: Atawhai Interactive

Toroa: Skycall got a major release window announcement during Frosty Games Fest. After several years in development, and some very eye-catching showings in Australia and New Zealand, developer Atawhai Interactive has confirmed this game will launch in Spring 2025 [Southern Hemisphere]. It’s excellent news for those who’ve been waiting for more on this upcoming game.

For those less familiar, Toroa: Skycall is a game where you are an albatross making its way across the Pacific Ocean, using gusts to keep itself speeding along. In this journey, the albatross meets an array of creatures, and through these beings, players learn about nature, family, and the future, as inspired by a Māori lens.

Your Holy & Virtuous Heretic

Image: i will bite raw coffee beans

Your Holy & Virtuous Heretic is an upcoming occult adventure game that takes cues from historical texts, as well as the long-running Shin Megami Tensei series, to tell a dark and winding story. At Frosty Games Fest, it got a brand new trailer showing off spooky new regions, as well as a host of fresh and more terrifying demons.

This game continues to look very strange and intriguing with each new glimpse, and it should particularly appeal to those who love the spooky and macabre. For now, this game remains in development and we don’t know when we’ll hear more, but there’s every reason to keep your (many) eyes open for more details.