Five new Australian indie films and where to find them

Australian independent filmmaking is a quietly thriving scene, where movies are made by smaller teams on much smaller budgets – and the end result may not even get a cinema release.

From horror comedy to musical drama, lots of interesting boundary-pushing stories are being told and being missed by the mainstream public as they fly under the radar.

Here’s a brief look at some of the new Australian indie films in production, and details of when they are showing and/ or how to stream them.

New Australian indie films

Under Streetlights

Under Streetlights is a new movie musical that follows an aspiring Aboriginal hip-hop artist living in remote Australia. When he forms an unlikely bond with the daughter of a policeman who arrested his father, they find they are united by grief and ignited by their shared passion for music. Together they embark on a journey of healing, connection and pursuit of their dream to become established musicians.

Director: Danielle Loy

Cast: Madison Hull, Jacob Harvey

Genre: Musical drama

Runtime: 90mins

Release date: 12 December

Under Streelights recently won the Gold Award for its cinematography at the Australian Cinematography Society Award, and sold out three weeks in advance of its first scheduled special preview in Adelaide. Producer Stephen Kearney (known for his box office hit Oddball) mentored the project after meeting Danielle Loy at 37 Degrees South Market (MIFF).

The film’s original soundtrack features Jacob Harvey’s single ‘Streetlights’, which not only inspired the film’s title, but also shares his real-life childhood memory of sleeping with his destitute family under a streetlight in a public park.

Under Streetlights will release in cinemas nationally on 12 December, along with the soundtrack becoming available on streaming platforms.

Carnage For Christmas

Carnage For Christmas is trans filmmaker Alice Maio Mackay’s latest feature, combining merry holiday films with bloody horror.

Director: Alice Maio Mackay

Cast: Jeremy Moineau, Dominique Booth

Genre: Horror/Comedy

Runtime: 70mins

Release date: N/A

‘It’s Christmas, so come with us on a blood-soaked sleigh ride to the conservative hometown of trans true-crime podcaster, Lola. Worried about the town’s reaction to her transition, Lola is ready to take on anyone this holiday season!

‘However, she didn’t expect that person to be a Santa masked killer – paying grisly homage to the town’s own haunted legend, The Toymaker. Now Lola – who has her own connection to the original Toymaker murders – must put an end to these gruesome murders.’

Carnage For Christmas is currently available to rent on Apple TV+.

Coma

Coma is a new drama feature by Saara Lamberg about a woman named Alex Devine who remains comatose in a hospital.

Director: Saara Lamberg

Cast: Janet Watson Kruse, Glyn Francis, Clio Leonard

Genre: Drama/dark comedy

Runtime: 90mins

Release date: TBC

Coma. Image: Saara Lamberg.

‘Your name is Alex Devine. You can see the bare walls of your hospital room and glimpse the life that passes outside your window. You can see and hear friends, relatives and medical staff that come and go. But you cannot move or talk. Who is the woman whose anguish is replaced by an acceptance that she can live without you?

‘Or the young man who wants you to wake up so you can give him some money? And who is the French woman in love with you? What happened to you? You may know your name, but do you know who you really are?’

Coma was made in association with Filmonik Melbourne at a Kino Kabaret event, where it was shot in 10 days with all dialogue entirely improvised. It does not have a release date.

Olivia

Olivia is a thriller feature set in country Victoria that addresses Australia’s Femicide/Violence Against Women epidemic.

Director: Genna Channelle Hayes

Cast: Genna Chanelle Hayes, Marisma Conch

Genre: Drama/thriller

Runtime: 90mins

Release date: TBC

‘Welcome to the story of Olivia. This film is dedicated to all women across Australia and around the world, as we continue to fight for equality, in all it’s forms. May we create a world that is rich in respect for the female spirit, in every way.’

Olivia is still seeking funding for a national release.

Squids

Set in Melbourne, Australia, Squids follows three best friends who find themselves in the middle of an evil and deadly plot as they prepare for the big national Scooter Race.

Director: Ryan Zorzut

Cast: Tiana Hogben, Millie Holten, Barney Pollock

Genre: Comedy

Runtime: 90mins

Release date: TBC

‘Norah dreams of becoming Australia’s number 1 scooter racer. She’s got the talent, the spunk, the courage, but there’s one thing missing in her life – family. When her only parental figure and scooter coach horrifically passes away, Norah and her two best friends, RJ and Franklin, are left to pick up the pieces.

‘In search of a new mentor, they track down their one-time hero Dayton, now a washed-up has-been after a career-ending injury. Dayton’s unconventional methods set the trio off on an unforgettable ride, with only the sinister Titanium Racing team scootering in their way, fronted by Norah’s maniacally obsessed arch rival Skull.

‘There’s that, and also an evil plot wiping out racers one by one. Now it’s up to Norah to pull off the impossible – win the big race, save the world AND find her family.’

Squids is still seeking funding for a national release.