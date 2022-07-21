The Love Witch and feminism: Q&A with director Anna Biller

This week, Cinema Nova hosted a retrospective screening of the criminally underseen 2016 flick The Love Witch.

The event came with a best-dressed competition, a ‘love potion’ cocktail for each patron, and a Q&A with director, producer, editor, costumer designer etc etc., Anna Biller.

The Love Witch is a campy comedy-horror, starring the dazzling Samantha Robinson as Elaine the witch: a femme fatale, or perhaps antiheroine, who will stop at nothing to get the man of her dreams.

It was Anna Biller’s second feature film, and it took seven years to complete because of her attention to detail in directing, writing, costume and set design, as well as her laser-focused work with her cinematographer.

Critics adored it, and though it was underseen, it quickly developed a cult following, of which I myself am proudly part. It’s a gorgeously shot love letter to the technicolour thrillers of the 50s, 60s and 70s, and a deliriously fun ride through quite serious gender politics.

But one question consistently hangs over The Love Witch: is it a feminist film?

Feminist fantasy or stylish stereotype?

The following interview is an extract from the Q&A session at Cinema Nova, hosted by Lucy Fenwick Elliot. It has been condensed for editorial purposes.

Lucy Fenwick Elliot: What was your inspiration for the character of Elaine? And do you think she is a bad person?

Anna Biller: The femme fatale stereotype tells us that a woman is evil because she’s beautiful, and because men want her. That made me think of the history of witchcraft, and how women were seen as evil just because they had desires.

Ultimately, I wanted to create the character of a witch who elicits very intense feelings from men, just because she’s so beautiful and so desirable. And on the inside, she’s a positive witch that controls her own destiny, like she makes her spells and her potions to get what she wants. I guess she is kind of evil, but she’s been driven towards that because of the patriarchy.

Lucy: Yeah. I love that parallel between witches and the femme fatale.

This question is from Emery D’Angelo on Instagram, and she says: ‘I’m currently writing a short film, which takes some visual inspiration from The Love Witch. Where did you find your props, costumes, set pieces, etc? And how did you explain and execute your ideas?

Anna: Well, I had to make a lot of things. The visuals were so excessive in terms of the work it took to put it all together.

Lucy: Yeah, I don’t think people realise how much of the visuals in this film come from you – you made almost everything from the costumes, to the art in the background!

Image: Umbrella Entertainment

Anna: Yeah, so firstly I make lists and drawings of what I need. And the next thing I do is I to go to the rental houses to see what I can rent. And a lot of the things for this film were not available to rent: things like the pentragram rugs, the witches goblets … they’re impossible to rent. So I tried to see if I could buy them. And sure enough, you can buy certain witchcraft things online, but they’re not very high quality, and mostly they’re really small. So I quickly realised that if I wanted an altar, or if I want a rug, I would have to make them.

I made a bunch of medieval costumes for the renaissance fair scene, too. We just didn’t have the budget for an art department or a costume team – so I was like ‘I better get the sewing kit out’.

Lucy: I think that really speaks to the specificity of your vision.

Image: Umbrella Entertainment

We had another audience question from Kashmir, and she wants to know: ‘What are some of the top films that you think of as inspirations for The Love Witch?’

Anna: We were looking at a lot of colour Hitchcock films like The Birds, Vertigo, Marnie, and North by Northwest. I also love the film Leave Her to Heaven. I wanted a very 50s, 60s technicolour type of look. There was a way of lighting them that almost sparkled and was very high-contrast. It’s very different to the realism we have now.

When we shot Elaine driving a car, she’s just static in the studio with a background being projected behind her, so that you can get this beautiful, so we could have perfect lighting on her face. I think it just looks incredible, almost supernatural. It’s so much fun to design and paint with colour and light like that.

Lucy: It’s such a beautiful film. It’s not really a parody or homage to those past styles, it’s something fresh, and I think that comes down to what’s going on with the gender politics. Do you think the craft of the film plays into the kind of story you’re trying to tell about men and women?

Anna: Yeah, of course it does. It’s trying to recreate a woman as an autonomous being. Because the eyes are ‘the windows to the soul’, if you light her eyes so they sparkle in closeup then that’s like she’s letting us in to her inner world. She’s three-dimensional. That’s very different to lighting a woman so that she’s in shadow, or she’s fading into the background.

I started [my career] as an artist, and I think great portrait paintings do the same thing. When you paint a three dimensional figure that’s kind of glowing, it has its own life.

Lucy: There’s a lot of talk in the film world about gaze – male gaze vs. female gaze – and I was really curious to hear your take on the gaze theory. Is this film a send up of the male gaze, or is it firmly from the female gaze?

Anna: I don’t think it’s either. One thing that always really disturbed me about the gaze theory is that it presumes male is default … and I believe I can only have my own gaze, I can’t look at things from a male gaze, because I’m not a male. My gaze is a cinephile gaze, and it has nothing to do with what a man sees.

Image: Umbrella Entertainment

I don’t think women look at films through a male gaze. When that theory came out in the 70s, a lot of films were certainly male dominated, and all the glamour had dropped out of cinema by then. This was Hollywood New Cinema, which was all about the men. The glamourous actresses like Joan Crawford and Bette Davis were ageing out and dying, and young men were taking over. And cinema is still pretty much like that today. So in a way, it’s like I’m going backwards to go forward. I’m going back to that world of glamour and star actresses.

Lucy: There is a concept that was mentioned on Twitter recently called ‘good for her’ films. They’re basically films in which a female character gets revenge or power, but in a morally questionable way (Gone Girl, Midsommar, The VVitch). I wanted to ask if you think The Love Witch fits into that ‘cinematic universe’?

Anna: I think it does. But when I made it, I wasn’t thinking about that at all. I was trying to create a realistic character – a woman who was literally driven insane by being objectified at such a young age, and now she was fighting back.

Yes, she’s fighting back against the patriarchy in her own devious, kind of sick way. But she’s still trying to fight it with the tools that are available to her. She is evil, but there’s also a part of her that’s innocent … a part that maybe could have been rescued.

When I was growing up, I didn’t see contemporary movies that were about female figures that I emulated. They were either the good girl or the bad girl, and they didn’t have any layers. I wanted to write someone with layers, were you weren’t entirely sure what she was. She just knows what she wants.

The Love Witch is currently screening at Cinema Nova, Melbourne, various dates. It’s available to stream in Australia on Ritz at Home and Prime Video Store.