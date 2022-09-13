Australian Murray Bartlett wins Emmy while Saul and others are snubbed

Australian actor Murray Bartlett has won his first-ever Emmy for his supporting role as ‘Armond’ in the limited series White Lotus.

Before starring in the winning HBO series, Bartlett played a con man in Neighbours, guest starred in Sex and the City, and toured Australia with Hugh Jackman in the musical The Boy From Oz.

‘Thank you to our phenomenal cast and crew and producers on The White Lotus,‘ Bartlett said while accepting his award. He also gave a special shout-out to his partner Max and his mum at home in Australia.

Murray Bartlett is all smiles after his #Emmy win for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Limited or Anthology Series or Movie for The White Lotus! 🙌😁 #Emmys2022 pic.twitter.com/tJS3agQQ61 — Television Academy (@TelevisionAcad) September 13, 2022

The critically acclaimed White Lotus also took home the award for Best Directing and Best Writing in a Limited or Anthology Series. Jennifer Coolidge (who played Tanya McQuoid) also nabbed herself a Supporting Actress award.

Wins and snubs

Brett Goldstein, who you make recognise as the voice of the self-help tapes in SBS’ A Beginner’s Guide to Grief, has won an Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Ted Lasso.

Other wins for Apple TV’s Ted Lasso include Jason Sudeikis in Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, MJ Delany for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series, and the coveted Outstanding Comedy Series overall.

Michael Keaton has his first ever Emmy win for his lead role in Dopesick, a drama miniseries about opioid addiction in the US. And Julia Garner (Ozark) and Matthew MacFayden (Succession) have taken home the gongs for Supporting Actress and Actor, respectively.

Fans of Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul have been hoping for at least one win in any category of the Primetime Emmy Awards. The show has famously been nominated over 20 times and is yet to win a single Emmy. These hopes were dashed as supporting actress Rhea Seehorn was beaten out by Julia Garner for Ozark, and lead actor, Saul Goodman himself Bob Odenkirk, was bested by Squid Games‘ Lee Jung-jae.

What’s more: Odenkirk suffered, and survived, and heart attack while filming Saul’s final season. If nearly dying for your art isn’t enough, one wonders what is. More Squid Games, apparently.

The last eight years I’ve had the honor of working with the very best onstage and off. Far far more than I deserved. Rhea, thanks for holding my head off the concrete floor. pic.twitter.com/iQ2IYuiPEo — Mr. Bob Odenkirk (@mrbobodenkirk) September 13, 2022

Outstanding Drama Series went to HBO’s Succession, proving the series more than worthy among heavy-hitters like Yellowjackets, Stranger Things, Severance, Euphoria, and yep – Better Call Saul.

Lastly, Zendaya is going home with her second Emmy win for her Lead Actress role in Euphoria, and Jean Smart has also nabbed a back-to-back win for her lead role in the comedy Hacks.

