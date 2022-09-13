Australian Murray Bartlett wins Emmy while Saul and others are snubbed

Australian actor Murray Bartlett has won his first-ever Emmy for his supporting role as ‘Armond’ in the limited series White Lotus.
Before starring in the winning HBO series, Bartlett played a con man in Neighbours, guest starred in Sex and the City, and toured Australia with Hugh Jackman in the musical The Boy From Oz.
‘Thank you to our phenomenal cast and crew and producers on The White Lotus,‘ Bartlett said while accepting his award. He also gave a special shout-out to his partner Max and his mum at home in Australia.
The critically acclaimed White Lotus also took home the award for Best Directing and Best Writing in a Limited or Anthology Series. Jennifer Coolidge (who played Tanya McQuoid) also nabbed herself a Supporting Actress award.
Wins and snubs
Brett Goldstein, who you make recognise as the voice of the self-help tapes in SBS’ A Beginner’s Guide to Grief, has won an Emmy for Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series for Ted Lasso.
Other wins for Apple TV’s Ted Lasso include Jason Sudeikis in Outstanding Lead Actor in a Comedy Series, MJ Delany for Outstanding Directing in a Comedy Series, and the coveted Outstanding Comedy Series overall.
Michael Keaton has his first ever Emmy win for his lead role in Dopesick, a drama miniseries about opioid addiction in the US. And Julia Garner (Ozark) and Matthew MacFayden (Succession) have taken home the gongs for Supporting Actress and Actor, respectively.
Fans of Breaking Bad prequel Better Call Saul have been hoping for at least one win in any category of the Primetime Emmy Awards. The show has famously been nominated over 20 times and is yet to win a single Emmy. These hopes were dashed as supporting actress Rhea Seehorn was beaten out by Julia Garner for Ozark, and lead actor, Saul Goodman himself Bob Odenkirk, was bested by Squid Games‘ Lee Jung-jae.
What’s more: Odenkirk suffered, and survived, and heart attack while filming Saul’s final season. If nearly dying for your art isn’t enough, one wonders what is. More Squid Games, apparently.
Outstanding Drama Series went to HBO’s Succession, proving the series more than worthy among heavy-hitters like Yellowjackets, Stranger Things, Severance, Euphoria, and yep – Better Call Saul.
Lastly, Zendaya is going home with her second Emmy win for her Lead Actress role in Euphoria, and Jean Smart has also nabbed a back-to-back win for her lead role in the comedy Hacks.
Full list of winners
Outstanding drama series
- Better Call Saul
- Euphoria
- Ozark
- Severance
- Squid Game
- Stranger Things
- Succession – WINNER
- Yellowjackets
Outstanding comedy series
- Abbott Elementary
- Barry
- Curb Your Enthusiasm
- Hacks
- The Marvelous Mrs Maisel
- Only Murders in the Building
- Ted Lasso – WINNER
- What We Do in the Shadows
Outstanding limited series
- Dopesick
- The Dropout
- Inventing Anna
- Pam & Tommy
- The White Lotus – WINNER
Lead actor in a drama series
- Brian Cox (Succession)
- Lee Jung-jae (Squid Game) – WINNER
- Bob Odenkirk (Better Call Saul)
- Adam Scott (Severance)
- Jeremy Strong (Succession)
Writing for a drama series
- Thomas Schnauz (Better Call Saul, “Plan And Execution”)
- Chris Mundy (Ozark, “A Hard Way To Go”)
- Dan Erickson (Severance, “The We We Are”)
- Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game, “One Lucky Day”)
- Jesse Armstrong (Succession, “All The Bells Say”) – WINNER
- Jonathan Lisco, Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets, “F Sharp”)
- Ashley Lyle and Bart Nickerson (Yellowjackets, “Pilot”)
Directing for a comedy series
- Hiro Murai (Atlanta, “New Jazz”)
- Bill Hader (Barry, “710N”)
- Lucia Aniello (Hacks, “There Will Be Blood”)
- Mary Lou Belli (The Ms Pat Show, “Babby Daddy Groundhog Day)
- Cherien Dabis (Only Murders In The Building, “The Boy From 6B”)
- Jamie Babbit (Only Murders In The Building, “True Crime”)
- MJ Delaney (Ted Lasso, “No Weddings And A Funeral”) – WINNER
Lead actress in a comedy series
- Rachel Brosnahan (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary)
- Kaley Cuoco (The Flight Attendant)
- Elle Fanning (The Great)
- Issa Rae (Insecure)
- Jean Smart (Hacks) – WINNER
Lead actress in a drama series
- Jodie Comer (Killing Eve)
- Laura Linney (Ozark)
- Melanie Lynskey (Yellowjackets)
- Sandra Oh (Killing Eve)
- Reese Witherspoon (The Morning Show)
- Zendaya (Euphoria) – WINNER
Directing for a drama series
- Jason Bateman (Ozark, “A Hard Way To Go”)
- Ben Stiller (Severance, “The We We Are”)
- Hwang Dong-hyuk (Squid Game, “Red Light, Green Light”) – WINNER
- Mark Mylod (Succession, “All The Bells Say”)
- Cathy Yan (Succession, “The Disruption”)
- Lorene Scafaria (Succession, “Too Much Birthday”)
- Karyn Kusama (Yellowjackets, “Pilot”)
Writing for a comedy series
- Quinta Brunson (Abbott Elementary, “Pilot”) – WINNER
- Duffy Boudreau (Barry, “710N”)
- Alec Berg and Bill Hader (Barry, “starting now”)
- Lucia Aniello, Paul W Downs and Jen Statsky (Hacks, “The One, The Only”)
- Steve Martin and John Hoffman (Only Murders In The Building, “True Crime”)
- Jane Becker (Ted Lasso, “No Weddings And A Funeral”)
- Sarah Naftalis (What We Do In The Shadows, “The Casino”)
- Stefani Robinson (What We Do In The Shadows, “The Wellness Center”)
Lead actor in a comedy series
- Donald Glover (Atlanta)
- Bill Hader (Barry)
- Nicholas Hoult (The Great)
- Steve Martin (Only Murders in the Building)
- Martin Short (Only Murders in the Building)
- Jason Sudeikis (Ted Lasso) – WINNER
Writing for a variety special
- Ali Wong (Don Wong)
- Norm Macdonald (Nothing Special)
- Nicole Byer (BBW – Big Beautiful Weirdo)
- Jerrod Carmichael (Rothaniel) – WINNER
- Ian Berger, Devin Delliquanti, Jennifer Flanz, Jordan Klepper, Zhubin Parang and Scott Sherman (The Daily Show With Trevor Noah Presents: Jordan Klepper Fingers The Globe – Hungary For Democracy)
Writing for a limited series or TV movie
- Danny Strong (Dopesick, “The People vs Purdue Pharma”)
- Elizabeth Meriwether (The Dropout, “I’m In A Hurry”)
- Sarah Burgess (Impeachment: American Crime Story, “Man Handled”)
- Molly Smith Metzler (Maid, “Snaps”)
- Patrick Somerville (Station Eleven, “Unbroken Circle”)
- Mike White (The White Lotus) – WINNER
Directing for a limited series or TV movie
- Danny Strong (Dopesick “The People vs Purdue Pharma”)
- Michael Showalter (The Dropout “Green Juice”)
- Francesca Gregorini (The Dropout “Iron Sisters”)
- John Wells (Maid, “Sky Blue”)
- Hiro Murai (Station Eleven, “Wheel Of Fire”)
- Mike White (The White Lotus) – WINNER
Competition program
- The Amazing Race
- Lizzo’s Watch Out for the Big Grrrls – WINNER
- Nailed It!
- RuPaul’s Drag Race
- Top Chef
- The Voice
Lead actress in a limited series or TV movie
- Toni Collette (The Staircase)
- Julia Garner (Inventing Anna)
- Lily James (Pam & Tommy)
- Sarah Paulson (Impeachment: American Crime Story)
- Margaret Qualley (Maid)
- Amanda Seyfried (The Dropout) – WINNER
Supporting actress in a limited series or TV movie
- Connie Britton (The White Lotus)
- Jennifer Coolidge (The White Lotus) – WINNER
- Alexandra Daddario (The White Lotus)
- Kaitlyn Dever (Dopesick)
- Natasha Rothwell (The White Lotus)
- Sydney Sweeney (The White Lotus)
- Mare Winningham (Dopesick)
Variety talk series
- Last Week Tonight With John Oliver – WINNER
- The Late Show With Stephen Colbert
- Late Night With Seth Meyers
- The Daily Show With Trevor Noah
- Jimmy Kimmel Live!
Variety sketch series
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- Saturday Night Live – WINNER
Supporting actor in a comedy series
- Anthony Carrigan (Barry)
- Brett Goldstein (Ted Lasso) – WINNER
- Toheeb Jimoh (Ted Lasso)
- Nick Mohammed (Ted Lasso)
- Tony Shalhoub (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
- Tyler James Williams (Abbott Elementary)
- Henry Winkler (Barry)
- Bowen Yang (Saturday Night Live)
Supporting actress in a comedy series
- Alex Borstein (The Marvelous Mrs Maisel)
- Hannah Einbinder (Hacks)
- Janelle James (Abbott Elementary)
- Kate McKinnon (Saturday Night Live)
- Sarah Niles (Ted Lasso)
- Sheryl Lee Ralph (Abbott Elementary) – WINNER
- Juno Temple (Ted Lasso)
- Hannah Waddingham (Ted Lasso)
Supporting actress in a drama series
- Patricia Arquette (Severance)
- Julia Garner (Ozark) – WINNER
- Jung Ho-yeon (Squid Game)
- Christina Ricci (Yellowjackets)
- Rhea Seehorn (Better Call Saul)
- J Smith-Cameron (Succession)
- Sarah Snook (Succession)
- Sydney Sweeney (Euphoria)
Supporting actor in a drama series
- Nicholas Braun (Succession)
- Billy Crudup (The Morning Show)
- Kieran Culkin (Succession)
- Park Hae-soo (Squid Game)
- Matthew Macfadyen (Succession) – WINNER
- John Turturro (Severance)
- Christopher Walken (Severance)
- Oh Yeong-su (Squid Game)
Supporting actor in a limited series or TV movie
- Murray Bartlett (The White Lotus) – WINNER
- Jake Lacy (The White Lotus)
- Will Poulter (Dopesick)
- Seth Rogen (Pam & Tommy)
- Peter Sarsgaard (Dopesick)
- Michael Stuhlbarg (Dopesick)
- Steve Zahn (The White Lotus)
Lead actor in a limited series or TV movie
- Colin Firth (The Staircase)
- Andrew Garfield (Under the Banner of Heaven)
- Oscar Isaac (Scenes from a Marriage)
- Michael Keaton (Dopesick) – WINNER
- Himesh Patel (Station Eleven)
- Sebastian Stan (Pam & Tommy)
Outstanding documentary or nonfiction series
- The Andy Warhol Diaries
- The Beatles: Get Back – WINNER
- jeen-yuhs: A Kanye Trilogy
- 100 Foot Wave
- We Need To Talk About Cosby
Outstanding documentary or nonfiction special
- Controlling Britney Spears (New York Times Presents)
- George Carlin’s American Dream – WINNER
- Lucy And Desi
- The Tinder Swindler
- We Feed People
Writing for a variety series
- Last Week Tonight with John Oliver – WINNER
- Saturday Night Live
- A Black Lady Sketch Show
- The Daily Show
- The Late Show with Stephen Colbert
Variety special (live)
- The 64th Annual Grammy Awards
- Live in Front of a Studio Audience: The Facts of Life and Diff’rent Strokes
- The Oscars
- Pepsi Super Bowl LVI Halftime Show Starring Dr. Dre, Snoop Dogg, Mary J. Blige, Eminem, Kendrick Lamar and 50 Cent – WINNER
- Tony Awards Presents: Broadway’s Back!
Variety special (pre-recorded)
- Adele: One Night Only – WINNER
- Dave Chappelle: The Closer
- Harry Potter 20th Anniversary: Return to Hogwarts
- Norm Macdonald: Nothing Special
- One Last Time: An Evening With Tony Bennett and Lady Gaga