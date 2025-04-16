Easter family films and where to stream them

Even after attending church, if that’s what you do, and eating all the chocolate you can get your hands on, there should still be plenty of time for relaxing with some Easter family films over the long weekend.

The following 11 are available to stream now, either as part of your subscription or as one-off rentals. Whether it’s an all-time classic or a newer take on Easter, they’re guaranteed (maybe … who can tell?) to keep the whole (or at least some) of the family (hopefully) entertained.

Enjoy!

Chocolat. Image: Miramax films. Easter family films.

There’s plenty of chocolate, so it must be an Easter film, right? In this feel-good romance, a single mother and her six-year-old daughter arrive in a rural French town in the winter of 1959. Once there, they open an unusual chocolate shop that plays havoc with the moral fibre, not to mention the cavities, of the strictly Catholic townsfolk and mayor.

Rated PG-13. Starring Juliette Binoche, Judi Dench, Alfred Molina, Lena Olin.

The Dog Who Saved Easter (2014) – Apple TV+

The Dog Who Saved Easter. Image: Hybrid Films. Easter family films.

A timely family-comedy reminder that trying to sabotage a day care for dogs is unadvisable … especially when the dog who saved Easter is around! Woof!

Rated PG. Starring Mario Lopez, Elisa Donovan, Dean Cain, Catherine Hicks.

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit (2005) – Binge

Wallace & Gromit: The Curse of the Were-Rabbit. Image: United International Pictures. Easter family films.

If you love Wallace & Gromit as much as Wallace loves cheese then you’re sure to love this adventure that sees Wallace and his canine compadre investigate a garden-sabotage mystery that threatens an annual vegetable growing contest.

Rated G. Starring Helena Bonham Carter, Ralph Fiennes, Peter Kay.

Jesus Christ Superstar (1973) – Binge

Jesus Christ Superstar. Image: Universal Pictures. Easter family films.

Norman Jewison’s film version of the famous Andrew Lloyd Webber rock musical may not be historically accurate, but it has some of the best Jesus-related show tunes and groovy 70s get-up you’re likely to experience on screen.

Rated G. Starring Ted Neeley, Carl Anderson, Yvonne Elliman, Barry Dennen.

The Prince of Egypt (1998) – Binge

The Prince of Egypt. Image: DreamWorks Pictures. Easter family films.

In this hand-drawn adventure-epic, Moses comes to terms with his destiny as the chosen deliverer of his people.

Rated PG. Starring Val Kilmer, Ralph Fiennes, Michelle Pfeiffer, Sandra Bullock, Helen Mirren, Steve Martin.

Rise of the Guardians (2012) – Netflix

Rise of the Guardians. Image: DreamWorks Animation. Easter family films.

When Pitch (an evil spirit) tries to darken the Earth, the Immortal Guardians, including an Australian Easter Bunny (Hugh Jackman), team up – with a few bumps along the way – to protect the innocence of children all around the world.

Rated PG. Starring Chris Pine, Alec Baldwin, Jude Law, Isla Fisher.

Easter Parade (1948) – Prime Video

Easter Parade. Image: Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer. Easter family films.

In this classic jukebox musical, a nightclub performer hires a chorus girl to become his new dance partner. Why? Because he wants to make his former partner jealous by showing her he can make any partner a star. Morally ambiguous? Yes. Entertaining? Also yes.

Rated G. Starring Judy Garland, Fred Astaire, Peter Lawford, Ann Millerabbit.

Peter Rabbit (2018) – Stan

Peter Rabbit. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing. Easter Family films.

Peter, his cousin and triplet sisters like to pick on old Mr McGregor – mainly cos he killed and ate their dad. But Mr McGregor is ready to fight back, because he’s horrible. Thankfully, the bunnies also know Bea, a local resident and friend.

Rated PG. Starring Daisy Ridley, Rose Byrne, Domhnall Gleeson, Elizabeth Debicki, James Corden.

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory (1971) – Max

Willy Wonka and the Chocolate Factory. Image: Paramount Pictures. Easter family films.

Charlie Bucket lives with his mum and four grandparents who haven’t got out of their shared double bed for many years. No wonder he jumps at the opportunity to visit Willy Wonka’s famous chocolate factory, and no wonder Grandpa Joe suddenly finds himself able to get up for once, to come along for the ride.

Rated G. Starring Gene Wilder, Roy Kinnear, Julie Dawn Cole, Leonard Stone.

The Young Messiah (2016) – 7+

The Young Messiah. Image: Focus Features. Easter family films.

This drama tells the story of Jesus Christ at age seven (when he wasn’t the messiah, just a very naughty boy … no, wait, wrong film!). Told from his childhood perspective, it follows young Jesus as he grows into his religious identity.

Rated PG-13. Starring Adam Greaves-Neal, Sean Bean, David Bradley.

The Ten Commandments (1956) – Apple TV+

The Ten Commandments. Image: Paramount Pictures. Easter family films.

In this classic adventure epic by Cecil B. DeMille, Moses (AKA Charlton Heston) is raised as a prince of Egypt before learning his true heritage as a Hebrew and his divine mission to deliver his people from slavery.

Rated G. Starring Charles Heston, Yul Brynner, Edward G. Robinson, Anne Baxter.