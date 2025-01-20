Disney+: best new shows streaming this week

Disney+: new to streaming

Abbott Elementary – Season 4 (22 Jan)

Series. A workplace comedy following a group of dedicated, passionate teachers – and a slightly tone-deaf principal – as they navigate the Philadelphia public school system. Despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life.

Though these incredible public servants may be outnumbered and underfunded, they love what they do – even if they don’t love the school district’s less-than-stellar attitude toward educating children.

Starring Quinta Brunson, Tyler James Williams and Janelle James.

Tracker – Season 2 (22 Jan)

Series. Colter Shaw, a trusted lone-wolf survivalist, driven by the troubles of his past, uses his instincts to find the missing and collect rewards. Supported by lawyer Reenie Green, his business handler Velma Bruin and tech expert Bobby Exley, Colter will stop at nothing to get the job done. Starring Justin Hartley, Fiona Rene and Abby McEnany.

High Potential (23 Jan)

High Potential. Image: Disney+.

Series. Morgan is a single mother of three whose exceptional mind helps her solve crimes during her cleaning shifts at the police department. Starring Kaitlin Olson, Daniel Sunjata and Javicia Leslie.

Watch the trailer.

Disney+: recently added

A Real Bug’s Life – Season 2 (15 Jan)

A Real Bug’s Life – Season 2. Image: Disney+.

Series. Inspired by the World of Disney and Pixar’s A Bug’s Life, this series takes us on another extraordinary adventure into the micro-bug world – where the forces of nature play out on a completely different scale and miniature creatures rely on amazing superpowers to make it through each day.

Now, thanks to new cutting-edge filming technology, we are able to follow the incredible stories of the tiny heroes living in this hidden world.

Watch the trailer.

Broken Karaoke – Season 2 (8 Jan)

Series. In this series of shorts, characters from the animated Disney Channel sing song parodies.

Ishura – Season 2 (9 Jan)

Ishura – Season 2. Image: Disney+.

Series. The Demon King, who filled the whole world with fear, was defeated. However, the very name and existence of the Hero who accomplished this feat remains a mystery. Now that the age of fear is over, the fight to crown the ultimate Hero begins.

Goosebumps: The Vanishing (10 Jan)

Series. Goosebumps: The Vanishing begins with fraternal twins Devin and Cece adjusting to life with their recently divorced dad, Anthony. When the duo discovers a threat stirring, they quickly realise that dark secrets are among them, triggering a chain of events that unravel a profound mystery.

As they delve into the unknown, Devin, Cece and their friends – Alex, CJ and Frankie – find themselves entangled in the chilling tale of four teenagers who mysteriously vanished in 1994. Starring David Schwimmer and Jayden Bartels.

Watch the trailer.

Ilana Glazer: Human Magic (20 Dec)

Ilana Glazer: Human Magic. Image: Disney+.

Special. A brand-new stand-up comedy special from Ilana Glazer of Broad City fame. Watch the trailer.

Dream Productions (11 Dec)

Dream Productions. Image: Disney+.

Series. Taking place in between the events of Inside Out and Inside Out 2, an all-new series about the studio inside Riley’s mind where dreams really do come true, every night, on time and on budget. Riley is growing up and when her memories need some extra processing, Joy and the rest of the Core Emotions send them to Dream Productions.

Acclaimed director Paula Persimmon (voice of Paula Pell) faces a nightmare of her own: trying to create the next hit dream after being paired up with Xeni (voice of Richard Ayoade), a smug daydream director looking to step up into the big leagues of night dreams. Pixar Animation Studios’ hilarious, mockumentary-style series is written and directed by Mike Jones and produced by Jaclyn Simon.