Disney+: best new shows streaming this week

Disney+: new this week

Daredevil: Born Again (5 March)

Series. In this Marvel series, Matt Murdock (Charlie Cox), a blind lawyer with heightened abilities is fighting for justice through his bustling law firm, while former mob boss Wilson Fisk (Vincent D’Onofrio) pursues his own political endeavours in New York.

When their past identities begin to emerge, both men find themselves on an inevitable collision course. Watch the trailer.

Deli Boys (6 March)

Series. After their deli-tycoon father suddenly dies, Raj and Mir Dar, a pair of spoiled Pakistani American brothers, lose everything and find out that their Baba was more drug lord than corporate magnate.

The freaked-out boys are ushered kicking and screaming (literally) into the underworld by their Lucky Auntie and her nemesis, Ahmad Uncle.

As Raj and Mir fumble from one ridiculous catastrophe to the next, every move they make is life or death. Because when your trust fund is gone, so is the luxury of screwing up. Starring Frank Rizzo, John Fiorentino and Zimbo Gessert. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: recently added

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski (24 Feb)

No Taste Like Home with Antoni Porowski. Image: Disney+.

Series. A family dish passed down through the generations can tell us something about who we are. Antoni Porowski curates bespoke journeys for celebrities as they travel the globe to explore their ancestral culinary heritage. Through sweltering jungles, ancient villages and bustling cities, they discover mouthwatering dishes, epic scenery and hidden family stories.

Scamanda (26 Feb)

Docuseries. Based on the No. 1 podcast of the same name, this series unravels the story of California native Amanda Riley, a young wife, mother and devout Christian whose life suddenly takes a terrible turn when she is diagnosed with Stage 3 blood cancer. Amanda begins documenting her battle online, captivating thousands, but she has a secret that she is dying to keep.

Will Trent – Season 3 (26 Feb)

Series. We’re back with Special Agent Will Trent, former foster care child, who is determined to make sure nobody feels as abandoned as he did. Starring Ramón Rodríguez, Erika Christensen and Iantha Richardson. Watch the trailer.

Win or Lose (19 Feb)

Win or Lose. Image: Pixar/ Disney+.

Series. Pixar Animation Studios’ first-ever original series follows the intertwined stories of eight different characters as they each prepare for their big championship softball game. The series reveals what it actually feels like to be in the shoes of each character – the insecure kids, their helicopter parents, even a lovesick umpire – with funny, very emotional, and uniquely animated perspectives.

Harlem Ice (20 Feb)

Docuseries. Young figure skaters face multifarious ups and downs as they train for competitions in their sport.

A Thousand Blows (21 Feb)

A Thousand Blows. Image: Hulu/ Disney+.

Series. This series is inspired by the true life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. Hezekiah Moscow and Alec Munroe, best friend from Jamaica, find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London’s thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene.

As Hezekiah finds fortune and fame through the art of pugilism, he attracts the attention of the infamous Queen of the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr, who sets about exploiting his talents to further her criminal enterprise. Starring Malachi Kirby and Erin Doherty. Watch the trailer.

The Kardashians Season 6 (6 Feb)

The Kardashians – Season 6. Image: Disney+.

Series. The Kardashian-Jenners return with a year full of challenges, milestones, and new adventures. With uncertain futures and their past returning to haunt them, Kourtney, Kim, Khloé, Kendall, Kylie and Kris will have to rely on each other as they navigate their roles as mums and businesswomen, to overcome the obstacles that come with their increasingly complicated lives.

Young Sheldon Seasons 1–7 (16 Feb)

Young Sheldon. Image: Warner Brothers/ Disney+.

Series. In this prequel/ spin-off to The Big Bang Theory, we follow socially impaired child genius Sheldon Cooper and his family.



