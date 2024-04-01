Dendy Cinemas: new this week

Your guide to everything new in Dendy Cinemas this week (1-7 April).

4 April

Monkey Man

Synopsis: Dev Patel directs and stars in this action film about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimise the poor and powerless.

Director: Dev Patel

Cast: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley

Classification: MA

Runtime: 2h 3m

Origin

Synopsis: While grappling with tremendous personal tragedy, Isabel sets herself on a path of global investigation and discovery. Despite the colossal scope of her project, she finds beauty and bravery while crafting one of the defining American books of all time.

Director: Ava DuVernay

Cast: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal

Classification: M

Runtime: 2h 20m

The First Omen

Synopsis: When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.

Director: Arkasha Stevenson

Cast: Bill Nighy, Nell Tiger Free

Classification: MA

Runtime: 1hr 59m

Robot Dreams

Synopsis: Dog lives in Manhattan and he’s tired of being alone. One day he decides to build himself a robot, a companion. Their friendship blossoms, until they become inseparable. To the rhythm of 80’s NYC. One summer night, Dog, with great sadness, is forced to abandon Robot at the beach. Will they ever meet again?

Director: Pablo Berger

Cast: Ivan Labanda, Tito Trifol

Classification: PG

Runtime: 1hr 42m

6 April

NT Live: The Motive and the Cue

Synopsis: New play directed by Sam Mendes bringing Burton and Gielgud’s infamous Hamlet rehearsals to the big screen, with Johnny Flynn and Mark Gatiss, from the National Theatre’s 2024 season of live recordings direct from the London stage.

Director: Sam Mendes

Cast: Mark Gatiss, Tuppence Middleton

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 2h 45m

Still showing:

Wicked Little Letters

Synopsis: A 1920s English seaside town bears witness to a dark and absurd scandal in this riotous mystery comedy. Based on a stranger than fiction true story, the film follows two neighbours: deeply conservative local Edith Swan and rowdy Irish migrant Rose Gooding. When Edith and fellow residents begin to receive wicked letters full of unintentionally hilarious profanities, foul-mouthed Rose is charged with the crime.

Directed by: Thea Sharrock

Country: UK.

Cast includes: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley

Classification: MA

Dune: Part Two

Synopsis: In the second part of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of author Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction epic, Duke Paul Atreides joins the Fremen and begins a spiritual and martial journey to become Muad’dib, while trying to prevent the horrible but inevitable future he’s witnessed: a Holy War in his name, spreading throughout the known universe.

Directed by: Denis Villeneuve

Country: USA.

Cast includes: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler

Classification: M

Poor Things

Synopsis: Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Cast: Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe

Classification: MA

Runtime: 2h 22m

All of Us Strangers

Synopsis: One night, screenwriter Adam, in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, has a chance encounter with his mysterious neighbor Harry that punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home where he discovers that his long-dead parents are both living and look the same age as the day they died over 30 years ago.

Director: Andrew Haigh

Cast: Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal

Classification: MA

Runtime: 106m

Anatomy of a Fall

Synopsis:A woman is suspected of her husband’s murder, and their blind son faces a moral dilemma as the sole witness.

Director: Justine Triet

Cast: Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud

Classification: MA

Runtime: 152m

Fallen Leaves

Synopsis: The film tells the story of Ansa, a supermarket shelf-stocker on a zero-hour contract, later a recyclable plastic sorter, and Holappa, a sandblaster, an alcoholic, later an ex-alcoholic, whose paths have accidentally crossed and who, despite adversity and misunderstandings, try to build some kind of relationship on the harsher side of the welfare state.

Director: Aki Kaurismäki

Cast: Alma Pöysti, Jussi Vatanen

Classification: M

Runtime: 81m

The Zone of Interest

Synopsis: The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp.

Director: Jonathan Glazer

Cast: Christian Friedler, Sandra Hüller

Classification: M

Runtime: 105m

