Dendy Cinemas: new this week

Your guide to everything new in Dendy Cinemas this week (1-7 April).
4 April
Monkey Man
Synopsis: Dev Patel directs and stars in this action film about one man’s quest for vengeance against the corrupt leaders who murdered his mother and continue to systemically victimise the poor and powerless.
Director: Dev Patel
Cast: Dev Patel, Sharlto Copley
Classification: MA
Runtime: 2h 3m
Origin
Synopsis: While grappling with tremendous personal tragedy, Isabel sets herself on a path of global investigation and discovery. Despite the colossal scope of her project, she finds beauty and bravery while crafting one of the defining American books of all time.
Director: Ava DuVernay
Cast: Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor, Jon Bernthal
Classification: M
Runtime: 2h 20m
The First Omen
Synopsis: When a young American woman is sent to Rome to begin a life of service to the church, she encounters a darkness that causes her to question her own faith and uncovers a terrifying conspiracy that hopes to bring about the birth of evil incarnate.
Director: Arkasha Stevenson
Cast: Bill Nighy, Nell Tiger Free
Classification: MA
Runtime: 1hr 59m
Robot Dreams
Synopsis: Dog lives in Manhattan and he’s tired of being alone. One day he decides to build himself a robot, a companion. Their friendship blossoms, until they become inseparable. To the rhythm of 80’s NYC. One summer night, Dog, with great sadness, is forced to abandon Robot at the beach. Will they ever meet again?
Director: Pablo Berger
Cast: Ivan Labanda, Tito Trifol
Classification: PG
Runtime: 1hr 42m
6 April
NT Live: The Motive and the Cue
Synopsis: New play directed by Sam Mendes bringing Burton and Gielgud’s infamous Hamlet rehearsals to the big screen, with Johnny Flynn and Mark Gatiss, from the National Theatre’s 2024 season of live recordings direct from the London stage.
Director: Sam Mendes
Cast: Mark Gatiss, Tuppence Middleton
Classification: CTC
Runtime: 2h 45m
Still showing:
Wicked Little Letters
Synopsis: A 1920s English seaside town bears witness to a dark and absurd scandal in this riotous mystery comedy. Based on a stranger than fiction true story, the film follows two neighbours: deeply conservative local Edith Swan and rowdy Irish migrant Rose Gooding. When Edith and fellow residents begin to receive wicked letters full of unintentionally hilarious profanities, foul-mouthed Rose is charged with the crime.
Directed by: Thea Sharrock
Country: UK.
Cast includes: Olivia Colman, Jessie Buckley
Classification: MA
Dune: Part Two
Synopsis: In the second part of Denis Villeneuve’s adaptation of author Frank Herbert’s classic science fiction epic, Duke Paul Atreides joins the Fremen and begins a spiritual and martial journey to become Muad’dib, while trying to prevent the horrible but inevitable future he’s witnessed: a Holy War in his name, spreading throughout the known universe.
Directed by: Denis Villeneuve
Country: USA.
Cast includes: Timothée Chalamet, Zendaya, Austin Butler
Classification: M
Poor Things
Synopsis: Brought back to life by an unorthodox scientist, a young woman runs off with a lawyer on a whirlwind adventure across the continents. Free from the prejudices of her times, she grows steadfast in her purpose to stand for equality and liberation.
Director: Yorgos Lanthimos
Cast: Emma Stone, Mark Ruffalo, Willem Dafoe
Classification: MA
Runtime: 2h 22m
All of Us Strangers
Synopsis: One night, screenwriter Adam, in his near-empty tower block in contemporary London, has a chance encounter with his mysterious neighbor Harry that punctures the rhythm of his everyday life. As Adam and Harry get closer, Adam is pulled back to his childhood home where he discovers that his long-dead parents are both living and look the same age as the day they died over 30 years ago.
Director: Andrew Haigh
Cast: Andrew Scott, Paul Mescal
Classification: MA
Runtime: 106m
Anatomy of a Fall
Synopsis:A woman is suspected of her husband’s murder, and their blind son faces a moral dilemma as the sole witness.
Director: Justine Triet
Cast: Sandra Hüller, Swann Arlaud
Classification: MA
Runtime: 152m
Fallen Leaves
Synopsis: The film tells the story of Ansa, a supermarket shelf-stocker on a zero-hour contract, later a recyclable plastic sorter, and Holappa, a sandblaster, an alcoholic, later an ex-alcoholic, whose paths have accidentally crossed and who, despite adversity and misunderstandings, try to build some kind of relationship on the harsher side of the welfare state.
Director: Aki Kaurismäki
Cast: Alma Pöysti, Jussi Vatanen
Classification: M
Runtime: 81m
The Zone of Interest
Synopsis: The commandant of Auschwitz, Rudolf Höss, and his wife Hedwig, strive to build a dream life for their family in a house and garden next to the camp.
Director: Jonathan Glazer
Cast: Christian Friedler, Sandra Hüller
Classification: M
Runtime: 105m
For showtimes and tickets, see the Dendy website.