Cinema guide: new films in Australia this week

Your guide to new films in cinemas across Australia this week, 15 to 21 July 2024.

For the monthly guide to new film releases, head here.

18 July

Birdeater

In this Australian horror film, a bride-to-be is invited to her fiancé’s bachelor party, but when uncomfortable details of their relationship are exposed, the night takes a feral turn.

Director: Jack Clark, Jim Weir

Cast: Jack Bannister, Ben Hunter, Clementine Anderson

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 113m

Longlegs

FBI Agent Lee Harker is assigned to an unsolved serial killer case that takes unexpected turns, revealing evidence of the occult. Harker discovers a personal connection to the killer and must stop him before he strikes again.

Director: Oz Perkins

Cast: Maika Monroe, Nicolas Cage, Alicia Witt

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 101m

Mr. Blake At Your Service!

A widowed British businessman takes the job as a butler of a manor house in France to keep alive the memories of his late French wife. His life takes a turn as he navigates the eccentric behaviour of the lady of the manor and the household staff.

Director: Gilles Legardinier

Cast: John Malkovich, Fanny Ardant

Classification: PG

Runtime: 110m

Sting

One cold, stormy night in New York City, a mysterious object falls from the sky and smashes through the window of a rundown apartment building. It is an egg, and from this egg emerges a strange little spider… The creature is discovered by Charlotte, a rebellious 12-year-old girl obsessed with comic books.

Director: Kiah Roache-Turner

Cast: Jermaine Fowler, Noni Haxlehurst, Alyla Browne

Classification: CTC

Runtime: 91m

Treasure

Poland, 1990. American music journalist Ruth takes her father Edek, a Holocaust survivor, on a journey to his childhood haunts, hoping to make sense of her family’s troubled past. When Edek, reluctant to face his trauma, undermines their trip with his unpredictable and more eccentric than usual demeanor, Ruth is forced to challenge him and the values with which he raised her.

Director: Julia von Heinz

Cast: Lena Dunham, Stephen Fry

Classification: CTC

Recently released

11 July

Fly Me To The Moon

Rom-com set during the lead-up to 1969’s Apollo 11 mission, starring Scarlett Johansson as a marketing exec hired by NASA to stage a fake moon landing, and Channing Tatum as the launch director struggling to stop the real thing from descending into chaos.

Director: Greg Berlanti

Cast: Channing Tatum, Scarlett Johansson

Classification: M

Runtime: 132m

Read: Fly Me To The Moon review: good clean American fun

Kinds of Kindness

The next film from auteur Yorgos Lanthimos (Poor Things), this story follows a man without choice who tries to take control of his own life; a policeman who is alarmed that his wife who was missing-at-sea has returned and seems a different person; and a woman determined to find a specific someone with a special ability, who is destined to become a prodigious spiritual leader.

Director: Yorgos Lanthimos

Cast: Emma Stone, Willem Dafoe, Margaret Qualley, Jesse Plemons

Classification: MA

Runtime: 164m

Read: Kinds of Kindness review: such dark delights

MaXXXine

Following 2022’s X and Pearl, filmmaker Ti West and star Mia Goth complete their starstruck horror trilogy with this story set in 1980s Los Angeles, following Maxine continuing her journey towards fame after the events of X.

Director: Ti West

Cast: Mia Goth, Elizabeth Debicki, Kevin Bacon

Classification: R

Runtime: 104m

Read: MaXXXine review: a killer ending to Ti West’s trilogy

Twisters

Oscar-nominated filmmaker Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) directs this update to the 1996 film Twister, which centered on a pair of storm chasers who risk their lives in an attempt to test an experimental weather alert system.

Director: Lee Isaac Chung

Cast: Glen Powell, Daisy Edgar-Jones, Anthony Ramos