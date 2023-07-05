Cheat sheet – Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning part one

What’s this?

Ethan Hunt and the IMF team must track down a terrifying new weapon that threatens all of humanity if it falls into the wrong hands. With control of the future and the fate of the world at stake, a deadly race around the globe begins.

Who’s in it?

Are you serious?

Yeah, I don’t get out much, or stay in much … I live in a dark cupboard.

Tom Cruise stars as Ethan Hunt, a role he’s been playing since Mission: Impossible in 1996. He’s joined again by franchise regulars Hayley Atwell, Ving Rhames and Simon Pegg.

Who directs?

The writer-director is Christopher McQuarrie (who wrote-directed previous instalments Fallout, 2018, and Rogue Nation, 2015, too).

What’s the classification?

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning part one is rated PG-13 for intense sequences of violence and action, some language and suggestive material.

Was it cheap to make?

According to Variety, the film’s budget was $290 million – an overspend driven by pandemic disruption and Cruise’s costly death-defying stunt in which he drives a motorbike off of a Norwegian cliff, which he’s apparently wanted to do since childhood.

But making this childhood dream come true has proved costly, considering this stunt and others like it had to be pulled off in the midst of a globe-rattling pandemic. It has also left Paramount and Skydance Media shouldering a massive budget and an endless stream of unforeseen expenses. “Mission: Impossible 7” cost $290 million to produce, which is tens of millions more than the studio and its financial partner expected to have to shell out ‘Mission: Impossible 7’: How COVID-19 Blew Up the Budget of Tom Cruise’s Spy Sequel

Don’t mean to ask silly questions but why is it called ‘part one’?

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning part one was filmed back-to-back with an eighth film – presumably titled Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning part two – due out in 2024.

Do the critics like it?

There are no ratings as yet on Rotten Tomatoes – this one’s locked down tighter than Ethan’s parachute straps.

Can we watch the trailer at least?

No harm in that, I guess.

Any trivia?

According to IMDB: While filming in Italy, 12 people on the set tested positive for COVID-19. As a result, when filming resumed in the UK, Tom Cruise personally paid £500,000 for an old cruise ship for the cast and crew to isolate on.

Any pics of the cast in Australia?

Yeah, look – that’s definitely Australia in the background.

SYDNEY, AUSTRALIA – JULY 02: Simon Pegg, Hayley Atwell, Tom Cruise, Pom Klementieff and Christopher McQuarrie attend a photocall in support of “Mission: Impossible – Dead Reckoning Part One” at the Overseas Passenger Terminal on July 02, 2023, in Sydney, Australia. (Photo by James Gourley/Getty Images for Paramount Pictures)

Do say

Your mission, should you choose to accept it, is to sit here in your cinema seat while I go get another box of popcorn, some drinks, and a bag of lollies.

Don’t say

This choc top will self-destruct in five seconds.

Where and when can I watch it?

Mission Impossible: Dead Reckoning part one is in cinemas on 8 July.

