BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new to streaming

Call the Midwife – Christmas Special 2024 (9 Jan)

Special. All the regular, well-loved characters will return for a Christmas set in 1969 where the Nonnatus midwives are in their element, all busy delivering babies and doing the job they are most dedicated and committed to.

The funfair comes to Poplar, adding a burst of colour and excitement to the frosty landscape but there are other visitors to the borough – including influenza and the Hong Kong flu. Watch the trailer.

BritBox: recently added

The Control Room (1 Jan)

The Control Room. Image: BritBox.

Series. The three-part drama tells the story of Gabe, an ordinary man who works as an emergency call handler for the Strathclyde Ambulance Service in Glasgow. His world is turned upside down when he receives a desperate life-and-death call from a woman who appears to know him. With Gabe under pressure to work out who she is, he makes a decision that threatens to have devastating consequences.

Starring Iain De Caestecker, Joanna Vanderham, Daniel Hill, Sharon Rooney and Daniel Portman.

Watch the trailer.

Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2024 (23 Dec)

Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2024. Image: BritBox.

Special. There’s a new lead Detective in town this Christmas. With the arrival of a new lead detective in town, Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson is sure to shake things up. Starring Ben Miller, Don Gilet and Don Warrington.

Breathe (23 Dec)

Film (2017). Based on the true love story of Robin and Diana Cavendish, an adventurous couple who refuse to surrender despite devastating disease. Starrin Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy and Hugh Bonneville. Watch the trailer.

Father Ted – Seasons 1–3 (24 Dec)

Series. In this sitcom, three troublesome priests and their housekeeper live on Craggy Island, Ireland. Starring Dermot Morgan, Ardal O’Hanlon and Frank Kelly.

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special 2024 (24 Dec)

All Creatures Great and Small – Season 5. Image: BritBox.

Special. Following along with the animal antics in the Yorkshire Dales. Based on the memoirs of much-loved author, Alf Wright, follow the humorous adventures of veterinarian James Herriot as he returns to our screens this Christmas in a festive special. Starring Nicholas Ralph and Anna Madeley.

Case Sensitive – Seasons 1 & 2 (16 Dec)

Series. In this crime thriller, a woman and her five-year-old daughter are discovered dead in the bathroom of their luxury home, a case that divides new DS Charlie Zailer and her DC Simon Waterhouse. Starring Olivia Williams, Darren Boyd and Peter Wight.

The Amazing Mrs Pritchard – Season 1 (17 Dec)

Series. A comedy-drama following Mrs Pritchard, supermarket manager, who decides to run for election. Starring Jane Horrocks, Steven Mackintosh and Jodhi May.

Sister Boniface Mysteries Christmas Special 2024 (18 Dec)

Sister Boniface Mysteries. Image: BritBox.

Special. Join everybody’s favourite nun and part-time forensic scientist, Sister Boniface (Lorna Watson) this holiday season for a festive episode of sleuthing. The Great Slaughter Amateur Dramatics Society (GSADS) are rehearsing for a production of Cinderella and with the appointment of a celebrity director, the pressure has never been higher to deliver on their biggest and best performance yet.

Starring Lorna Watson, Max Brown and Jerry Iwu.

The Limehouse Golem (19 Dec)

The Limehouse Golem. Image: Lionsgate.

Film (2016). An unidentified serial killer is causing havoc in Victorian London, leaving crypical messages written in victims’ blood. Cue Scotland Yard and a famous inspector. Starring Bill Nighy, Douglas Booth, Olivia Cooke and Sam Reid. Watch the trailer.