BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new to streaming

Death in Paradise Christmas Special 2024 (23 Dec)

Special. There’s a new lead Detective in town this Christmas. With the arrival of a new lead detective in town, Detective Inspector Mervin Wilson is sure to shake things up. Starring Ben Miller, Don Gilet and Don Warrington.

Breathe (23 Dec)

Film (2017). Based on the true love story of Robin and Diana Cavendish, an adventurous couple who refuse to surrender despite devastating disease. Starrin Andrew Garfield, Claire Foy and Hugh Bonneville. Watch the trailer.

Father Ted – Seasons 1–3 (24 Dec)

Series. In this sitcom, three troublesome priests and their housekeeper live on Craggy Island, Ireland. Starring Dermot Morgan, Ardal O’Hanlon and Frank Kelly.

Carols From King’s (25 Dec)

Take part in this beloved British celebration of Christmas, filmed amidst the beauty of historic King’s College Chapel.

All Creatures Great and Small Christmas Special 2024 (24 Dec)

All Creatures Great and Small – Season 5. Image: BritBox.

Special. Following along with the animal antics in the Yorkshire Dales. Based on the memoirs of much-loved author, Alf Wright, follow the humorous adventures of veterinarian James Herriot as he returns to our screens this Christmas in a festive special. Starring Nicholas Ralph and Anna Madeley.

BritBox: recently added

Case Sensitive – Seasons 1 & 2 (16 Dec)

Series. In this crime thriller, a woman and her five-year-old daughter are discovered dead in the bathroom of their luxury home, a case that divides new DS Charlie Zailer and her DC Simon Waterhouse. Starring Olivia Williams, Darren Boyd and Peter Wight.

The Amazing Mrs Pritchard – Season 1 (17 Dec)

Series. A comedy-drama following Mrs Pritchard, supermarket manager, who decides to run for election. Starring Jane Horrocks, Steven Mackintosh and Jodhi May.

Sister Boniface Mysteries Christmas Special 2024 (18 Dec)

Sister Boniface Mysteries. Image: BritBox.

Special. Join everybody’s favourite nun and part-time forensic scientist, Sister Boniface (Lorna Watson) this holiday season for a festive episode of sleuthing. The Great Slaughter Amateur Dramatics Society (GSADS) are rehearsing for a production of Cinderella and with the appointment of a celebrity director, the pressure has never been higher to deliver on their biggest and best performance yet.

Starring Lorna Watson, Max Brown and Jerry Iwu.

The Limehouse Golem (19 Dec)

The Limehouse Golem. Image: Lionsgate.

Film (2016). An unidentified serial killer is causing havoc in Victorian London, leaving crypical messages written in victims’ blood. Cue Scotland Yard and a famous inspector. Starring Bill Nighy, Douglas Booth, Olivia Cooke and Sam Reid. Watch the trailer.

In the Dark – Season 1 (20 Dec)

Series. In this police procedural, we meet Murphy, a drink-hard, live-hard woman in her twenties, who is also blind. Things take a considerable turn for the sinister when she comes across what she believes is the corpse of her closest friend outside her apartment. Starring Perry Mattfeld, Casey Deidrick and Morgan Krantz.

I Want My Wife Back – Season 1 (21 Dec)

Series. In this romantic-comedy, we follow nice-guy-by-all-accounts Murray, who struggles to comprehend (cos he’s a nice-guy-by-all-accounts) when his wife leaves him on her fortieth birthday. Can he find out what went wrong? And can he win her back? Starring Ben Miller, Caroline Catz and Kenneth Collard.

Silent Witness – Season 26 (22 Dec)

Silent Witness. Image: BritBox.

Series. We’re back yet again with a team of exceptional forensic pathologists and scientists who employ all their skills in tracking down people responsible for horrible crimes. Starring Emilia Fox, David Caves and William Gaminara.