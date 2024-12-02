BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new to streaming

12 Days of Britmas (2 Dec)

12 Days of Britmas. Image: BritBox.

Christmas special. Get into the festive spirit these holidays with this very merry collection of Britmas specials. Rewind with a beloved Christmas classic with Carols from King’s (25 Dec). Take a magical tour round Britain to meet the Christmas elves who are pulling out all the stops to create a picture-perfect Christmas with Lighting Up Christmas (18 Dec). Or delve into a Christmas crime mystery with an all new Christmas special of Vera (see below).

Vera Christmas Episode (2 Dec)

Special. Enjoy this special with DCI Vera Stanhope, who leads her team through the ins and outs of murder mysteries set against the stunning Northumberland landscape. Starring Brenda Blethyn and Jon Morrison.

Mr Bates Vs The Post Office – Season 1 (5 Dec)

Mr Bates Vs The Post Office. Image: BritBox.

Series. Britain’s biggest new drama in over a decade since the release of Season 6 of Line of Duty. Follow wrongly accused Subpostmasters Alan Bates and Jo Hamilton in their pursuit of clearing their names after being wrongfully accused of theft, fraud and false accounting due to a faulty computer system. Starring Toby Jones, Jo Hamilton and Alex Jennings. Watch the trailer.

BritBox: recently added

Midsomer Murders – Season 23 (25 Nov)

Series. And … we’re back with everyone’s favourite veteran Chief Inspector and his young colleague as they investigate (even more) murders in and around Midsomer County. In episode 1 of Season 23, a survivalist is found murdered in his bombproof shelter, unraveling a dark conspiracy that shows how far people will go to escape the end of the world. Starring John Nettles, Jane Wymark and Barry Jackson.

Mothering Sunday (29 Nov)

Mothering Sunday. Image: BritBox.

Film (2021). A maidservant for the Niven family, Jane Fairchild, doesn’t quite know how to react when she receives an invitation to spend the day with her wealthy neighbour, Paul Sheringham. Directed by Eva Husson. Starring Odessa Young, Josh O’Connor, Colin Firth and Olivia Coleman. Watch the trailer.

Rotten Tomatoes’ Critics Consensus states that:

Mothering Sunday works at a frustratingly chilly remove, but involving performances and solid overall craft mean it’s rarely less than engaging.

Bay – Seasons 3 & 4 (22 Nov)

The Bay. Image: BritBox.

Series. Follow Detective Sergeant Jenn Townsend, the area’s newest officer, as she’s thrown into navigating the increasingly complex challenges of her new job in the gritty, northern UK coastal town of Morecambe.

From a gripping missing-persons case to a murder case that unsettles the quaint town, the plot quickly escalates into a darker investigation, with untold secrets that plague the community. Starring Marsha Thomason and Barry Sloane. Watch The Bay Season 3 trailer.

All Creatures Great and Small – Season 5 (12 Nov)

All Creatures Great and Small Season 5. Image: BritBox.

Series. Based on the books of much-loved author Alf Wight, the easy-watch series follows the endearing and humorous adventures of local vet, James Herriot and his colleagues against the stunning backdrop of rural England, the Yorkshire Dales.

This uplifting series sees a continuation of the Christmas episode where a new family member joined the Herriot household; how has the rest of the Skeldale clan adjusted to the new addition? Starring Nicholas Ralph, Anna Madeley, Rachel Shento and Samuel West. Watch the trailer.

My King Charles (5 Nov)

Series. Featuring previously unseen letters, photos and insights, this in-depth exploration focuses on the British King’s life, from his early years to the challenges of more recent years.