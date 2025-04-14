BritBox: best new shows streaming this week

BritBox: new shows

Moonflower Murders Season 2 (15 April)

Moonflower Murders Season 2. Image: BritBox.

Series. Susan Ryeland is drawn into a tangled web of mystery when a woman disappears from a British country hotel, and a murder from eight years ago resurfaces.

As she delves into the investigation, Susan uncovers unsettling connections to the works of the late Alan Conway, whose novels always seemed to mirror darker truths. The deeper she digs, the more the boundaries between fiction and reality blur, leading to chilling revelations that shake her to the core. With each twist and turn, Moonflower Murders keeps you guessing.

By blending complex characters, an immersive setting, and a multi-layered narrative, the series will leave you captivated until the very last clue.

Starring Lesley Manville, Timothy McMullan, Daniel Mays, Michael Maloney and Conleth Hill. Watch the trailer.

The Great British Sewing Bee Season 9 (17 April)

Series. We’re back again with a new group of amateur sewers taking on challenges as they compete to be named Britain’s best home sewer.

BritBox: recently added

Traffic Cops Seasons 1–3 (8 April)

Reality series. Following the daily lives of officers patrolling England’s roads and motorways.

Boat Story (11 April)

Boat Story. Image: BritBox.

Six-episode miniseries. A high-octane thriller about two strangers who discover an abandoned drug haul on an isolated beach.

When two hard up strangers, Janet and Samuel, stumble across a haul of cocaine on a shipwrecked boat, they can’t believe their luck. But it soon proves a poisoned chalice when they find themselves entangled with the police, masked hitmen, and a sharply-suited French mobster known only as ‘The Tailor’.

Boat Story twists and turns with character-driven, surprising storytelling, hilarious and moving in equal turns. Off-beat humour juxtaposes with high-octane action sequences, on the beautiful but bleak Yorkshire coastline.

Starring Daisy Haggard, Paterson Joseph, Tchéky Karyo and Joanna Scanlan. Watch the trailer.

Vera Season 13 (4 April)

Vera Season 13. Image: BritBox.

Series. Award-winning actress Brenda Blethyn dons her iconic mat and hat to play the unorthodox but brilliantly perceptive Detective Chief Inspector Chief Inspector Vera Stanhope.

Vera Season 13 continues the gripping investigative journey with DCI Vera Stanhope as she tackles complex and emotionally charged murder cases in the rugged landscape of Northumberland. With her sharp mind and no-nonsense attitude, Vera delves into the darkest corners of the human psyche to uncover the truth, all while navigating the challenges of her personal life.

The season promises loads of surprising murders cases including a market trader found dead on a bridge, the body of a chip shop owner found in a freezer and the body of a young woman who died from cancer discovered by a railway crossing.

Starring Brenda Blethlyn, David Leon, Rhiannon Clements and Jon Morrison. Watch the trailer.

Special Ops: Crime Squad UK (24 March)

Special Ops: Crime Squad UK. Image: BritBox.

Series. A never-before-seen look into the real-life criminal investigations of the UK’s most talented sleuths. A high-octane crime docuseries that follows an elite team of undercover agents from the UK’s Special Operations Division as they tackle the country’s most dangerous and complex criminal cases, using cutting-edge tactics and facing life-or-death decisions to bring justice to those who they are above the law.

Great Canal Journeys – Seasons 7–8 (17 March)

Great Canal Journeys Season 7. Image: Sky. Streaming on BritBox.

Series. Get your (moderate) sea legs ready as Timothy West and Prunella Scales float merrily along picturesque British and European canals.

Silent Witness – Season 28 (20 March)

Silent Witness Season 28. Image: BritBox.

Series. Emilia Fox returns for her 20th season as pathologist Dr Nikki Alexander. Joined by forensic expert Jack Hodgson, and two new recruits – veteran pathologist Professor Harriet Maven and razor-sharp crime analyst Kit Brooks – the Lyell team find themselves challenged like never before.

Their investigations include the elderly being preyed upon, the return of a hammer-wielding attacker, a dismembered hand found in a canal and the mysterious death of a passenger on a plane.

Starring Emilia Fox, David Caves, Maggie Steed and Francesca Mills. Watch the trailer.