Binge: new shows streaming this week

New to Binge this week

Secrets of the Hells Angels – Season 1 (7 July)

Docuseries. Delving into the notorious motorcycle club’s hidden world. With access to former chapter presidents, undercover agents who risked their lives to infiltrate the group, and others who witnessed the criminal activities, this series unveils the inner workings and complex dynamics of loyalty and lawlessness that define the Hells Angels.

Recently added to Binge

The Heroic Quest Of The Valiant Prince Ivandoe – Season 5 (26 June)

Taking shelter from a snowstorm, Prince Ivandoe gets trapped in the home of a Giant Trollstress. When Prince Ivandoe gets trapped in the Burpy Bog, Bert asks the mysterious Hooded Hermit for help. Prince Ivandoe charges off into the foggy swamp to find some turnips but finds the feared Bog Lady instead.

Colin From Accounts – Season 2 Finale (26 June)

The finale of the hit Australian dramedy, following the continuing adventures of odd couple Gordon (Patrick Brammall) and Ashley (Harriet Dyer), who are now officially a couple living together at his place with their special needs dog, Colin.

Becoming Ian Brady – Season 1 (27 June)

The Moors Murders shocked Britain in the 1960s. Five children murdered at the hands of Myra Hindley and Ian Brady. This series turns the lens on Brady to take a unique look at what made him into arguably the UK’s worst ever serial killer.

Saw X (28 June)

Hoping for a miraculous cure, John Kramer travels to Mexico for a risky and experimental medical procedure, only to discover the entire operation is a scam to defraud the most vulnerable. Armed with a newfound purpose, the infamous serial killer uses deranged and ingenious traps to turn the tables on the con artists.

House of the Dragon – Season 2 (17 June)

Series based on George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood, set 200 years before the events of Game of Thrones and tells the story of House Targaryen. Alongside the returning characters, including Daemon Targaryen (Matt Smith), Alicent Hightower (Olivia Cooke), Rhaenys Targaryen (Eve Best) and Corlys Velaryon (Steve Toussaint), we also meet five new dragons and other players in the conflict for the crown.

The Great Pottery Throw Down – Season 7 (20 June)

Twelve of Britain’s best home potters compete to be crowned best at the wheel.

Anyone But You (21 June)

2023 film. After an amazing first date, Bea and Ben’s fiery attraction turns ice-cold – until they find themselves unexpectedly reunited at a destination wedding in Australia. So they do what any two mature adults would do: pretend to be a couple. Stars Sydney Sweeney and Glen Powell.

