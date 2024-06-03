Binge: new shows streaming this week

New to streaming this week on Binge

3 June

Ren Faire

Series. For half a century, 86-year-old George Coulam, known to his employees as King George, has reigned with an iron fist over the Texas Renaissance Festival, the largest such “faire” in the world. Now, he is ready to give it all up and spend the last years of his life in the quest for a romantic companion. But before he retires, George will finally choose which of his longtime employees will take his crown.

4 June

Below Deck Mediterranean – Season 9

According to the synopsis, season 9 includes ‘eccentric guests, an abundance of late-night demands that require intervention and a never-before-seen mechanical issue.’ There are also mentions of delayed provisions and a medical emergency. The official trailer for the season hinted at even more boatmances — and a love triangle.

6 June

Am I Ok?

Film. Lucy (Dakota Johnson) and Jane (Sonoya Mizuno) have been best friends for most of their lives and think they know everything there is to know about each other. But when Jane announces she’s moving to London, Lucy reveals a long-held secret. As Jane tries to help Lucy, their friendship is thrown into chaos.

Uproar

New Zealand film. A 17 year-old student is forced to get off the fence he has actively sat on all his life to stand up for himself, his whanau (family) and his future in this heartwarming story of identity.

8 June

Fantasmas

Writer, director, and comedian Julio Torres spins a fantastical six-part tale of when he lost a gold oyster earring. In his search to find the precious object, Julio reflects on the offbeat characters he encounters in introspective, often eerie, and always comedic vignettes set in a dreamy, alternate version of New York City.

Fallen Idols: Nick and Aaron Carter

The docuseries looks at Nick and Aaron Carter’s lives, careers, and relationships, from the height of their fame to tragedies and headline-making events of the past few years, including the sexual assault allegations against Nick Carter.

Added recently to Binge

MoviePass, Movie Crash (29 May)

Exploring the MoviePass company’s founding and the implosion that occurred after outside investors took over, rendering the company bankrupt and under investigation.

Colin From Accounts, Season 2 (30 May)

In season two, Ash and Gordon have moved in together but there’s a big, Colin-shaped hole in their hearts as they try to get their beloved, special needs dog back from his new owners, and work out whether they want a relationship, or if they just wanted a dog.

May December (30 May)

Twenty years after their notorious tabloid romance, a married couple buckle under the pressure when a Hollywood actress meets them to do research for a film about their past. Starring Julianne Moore and Natalie Portman. Directed by Todd Haynes.

Interior Design Masters With Alan Carr, Season 5 (31 May)

Interior Design Masters with Alan Carr season 5 is back for a new series as ten amateur designers battle it out to win a commercial interior design contract. Each week, the contestants must work alone or as a team to transform a commercial space with imaginative interior design.