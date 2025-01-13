Binge: best new shows streaming this week

Binge: new to streaming

My 600lb Life – Season 10 (14 Jan)

In this long-running anthology series, morbidly obese patients strive to lose weight through diet and gastric bypass surgery with the help of Dr Younan Nowzaradan. This season is about the journey of Syreetah, a young woman struggling to trust the kindness of strangers, who must let her guard down to accept the surgeon’s help.

SNL50: Beyond Saturday Night (16 Jan)

Series. A premium, four-part docuseries from Saturday Night Live creator Lorne Michaels and filmmaker Morgan Neville to commemorate the 50th anniversary of the iconic sketch show that has nurtured some of the biggest stars in American comedy. The series features more than 60 contributors and SNL alumni, diving into various aspects of the show. A must-watch for fans. Watch the trailer.

Binge: recently added

Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 23 (6 Jan)

It’s a brand-new season of Hell’s Kitchen, with chef Gordon Ramsay back to turn up the heat in the competition kitchen. Set on the US East Coast for the first time, season 23 will see teams of chefs put through their paces to vie for the ultimate prize of cash and cred.

Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily – Season 1 (7 Jan)

In this vibrant new series, Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice switch sequins for Sicily, the island where Giovanni was born. Across three episodes they tour the island, ending up in Palermo. A tale of fun, sun and friendship.

The Pitt – Season 1 (10 Jan)

The Pitt. Image: Binge.

Noah Wyle stars in this 15-episode drama series, set in a busy hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing medical workers in modern America, as seen through the high-pressure lens of healthcare – from juggling emergencies and workplace politics, to personal crises and critically ill patients, it captures the daily lives of those on the frontline. Watch the trailer.

Sidelined: The QB and Me (1 Jan)

Film (2024). TikTok star Noah Beck makes his acting debut in this new romantic feature. It follows a headstrong dancer (Siena Agudong) and a cocky quarterback (Beck), who fight against their feelings for each other as their post-grad future threatens to keep them apart.

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth – Season 1 (2 Jan)

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth. Image: Binge.

On December 21, 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over the Scottish town of Lockerbie, killing everyone on board and 11 locals. With his daughter among the dead, Dr Jim Swire (Colin Firth), becomes spokesperson for the UK victims’ families demanding answers. Travelling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on a relentless journey for truth and justice. Watch the trailer.

IF (3 Jan)

IF. Image: Binge.

Film (2024). A young girl starts seeing the imaginary friends adults have left behind as they grow up. Starring Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski. Watch the trailer.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (4 Jan)

Film (2024). Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett set off on a dangerous mission to clear the name of their late police captain after he is linked to drug cartels. Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

The Way Home – Season 3 (5 Jan)

The Way Home. Image: Binge.

Series. Three generations of women living together in Port Haven, a small farm town, start a journey none of them could have imagined. Starring Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, Andie MacDowell and Sadie Laflamme-Snow.