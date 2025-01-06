Binge: best new shows streaming this week

Binge: new to streaming

Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 23 (6 Jan)

It’s a brand-new season of Hell’s Kitchen, with chef Gordon Ramsay back to turn up the heat in the competition kitchen. Set on the US East Coast for the first time, season 23 will see teams of chefs put through their paces to vie for the ultimate prize of cash and cred.

Anton & Giovanni’s Adventures in Sicily – Season 1 (7 Jan)

In this vibrant new series, Strictly Come Dancing stars Anton Du Beke and Giovanni Pernice switch sequins for Sicily, the island where Giovanni was born. Across three episodes they tour the island, ending up in Palermo. A tale of fun, sun and friendship.

The Pitt – Season 1 (10 Jan)

Noah Wyle stars in this 15-episode drama series, set in a busy hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing medical workers in modern America, as seen through the high-pressure lens of healthcare – from juggling emergencies and workplace politics, to personal crises and critically ill patients, it captures the daily lives of those on the frontline. Watch the trailer.

Taskmasterclass (11 Jan)

A spinoff of the UK panel game show Taskmaster. This behind-the-scenes series is a compilation of moments from seasons 1 to 17, featuring insights and comedic commentary from host Greg Davies and assistant Alex Horne.

Binge: recently added

90 Day Fiance: The Other Way – Season 6 (30 Dec)

Series. The sixth season is here, with a new batch of Americans moving to a foreign country all in the name of love. Will uprooting their lives in the United States pay off, or will they be packing up and moving back to America brokenhearted? Part of the 90 Day Fiance Summer Binge.

The Last Year of Television (30 Dec)

Special. See out the year in style as Mitch McTaggart takes you through the best and worst of Australian television in 2024. From true crime fails and cringe news coverage to all the drama highlights from on and off the screen, let Mitch explain all with his unrivalled research and brutal wit. It’s a roast, it’s a clip show, it’s the ultimate annual love letter to Australian TV.

Sidelined: The QB and Me (1 Jan)

Film (2024). TikTok star Noah Beck makes his acting debut in this new romantic feature. It follows a headstrong dancer (Siena Agudong) and a cocky quarterback (Beck), who fight against their feelings for each other as their post-grad future threatens to keep them apart.

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth – Season 1 (2 Jan)

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth. Image: Binge.

On December 21, 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over the Scottish town of Lockerbie, killing everyone on board and 11 locals. With his daughter among the dead, Dr Jim Swire (Colin Firth), becomes spokesperson for the UK victims’ families demanding answers. Travelling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on a relentless journey for truth and justice. Watch the trailer.

Gavin & Stacey: A Fond Farewell (2 Jan)

Documentary (2024). Go behind the scenes on the final episode – and back to the very beginning – with the cast of this UK classic. James Corden and Ruth Jones’s saga of a boy from Essex and a girl from Barry has become one of TV’s most adored comedies. As the cast assembles one last time, this documentary captures on-set moments and a special roundtable with the cast.

IF (3 Jan)

IF. Image: Binge.

Film (2024). A young girl starts seeing the imaginary friends adults have left behind as they grow up. Starring Cailey Fleming, Ryan Reynolds and John Krasinski. Watch the trailer.

Bad Boys: Ride or Die (4 Jan)

Film (2024). Miami cops Mike Lowrey and Marcus Burnett set off on a dangerous mission to clear the name of their late police captain after he is linked to drug cartels. Starring Will Smith and Martin Lawrence.

The Way Home – Season 3 (5 Jan)

The Way Home. Image: Binge.

Series. Three generations of women living together in Port Haven, a small farm town, start a journey none of them could have imagined. Starring Chyler Leigh, Evan Williams, Andie MacDowell and Sadie Laflamme-Snow.