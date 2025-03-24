Binge: best new shows streaming this week

Binge: new this week

Amanda and Alan’s Spanish Job (26 March)

Series. Besties Amanda Holden and Alan Carr are back, but this time saying ‘Hola España!’ as they bring some much-needed TLC to a crumbling casa in southern Spain. It’s scaffolding by day, and sangria by night.

The Cleaning Lady Season 4 (26 March)

Series. After three seasons of being a pawn caught between the FBI and the world of organised crime, Thony (Élodie Yung) makes the bold decision to take charge of her own destiny – by exchanging her cleaning lady uniform for the scrubs of a surgical intern at a small community hospital.

The Last Anniversary Season 1 (27 March)

The last Anniversary. Image: Binge.

Scribbly Gum Island is a place of many secrets. The one that made it famous – the disappearance of a young couple decades ago – might have made the island a destination for true crime tourists but when it comes to secrets, the three generations of women that call Scribbly Gum home hold far more.

Based on Liane Moriarty’s bestselling novel, The Last Anniversary is a wickedly funny, heartfelt dramedy wrapped in a gripping mystery about family, motherhood and the women who define the generations that come after them. Watch the trailer.

Binge: recently added

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy Season 1 (21 March)

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy. Image: Binge.

Series. The series follows American actor Stanley Tucci, who traces his roots and travels around Italy visiting each region and exploring their cultures, cuisine and history. Watch the trailer.

Harold and the Purple Crayon (11 March)

Film (2024). Inside his book, adventurous Harold can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. After he grows up and draws himself off the book’s pages and into the physical world, he soon learns his trusty crayon can set off more hilarious hijinks than he thought possible.

But when the power of unlimited imagination falls into the wrong hands, it will take all of his creativity to save both the real world and his own. Watch the trailer.

Wolf Hall Seasons 1 & 2 (16 March)

Wolf Hall. Image: BBC. Streaming on Binge.

Series. After the downfall of Cardinal Wolsey, his secretary, Thomas Cromwell, finds himself amongst the treachery and intrigue of King Henry VIII’s court and soon becomes a close advisor to the King, a role fraught with danger.

Smoggie Queens Season 1 (3 March)

Smoggie Queens. Image: Binge.

Series. In the heart of Middlesbrough, a quirky bunch of LGBTQ+ pals embrace their identities, finding solace and joy within their community’s small but vibrant pocket.

Righteous Gemstones Season 4 (3 March)

Righteous Gemstones Season 4. Image: Binge.

Series. The hit series is returning for more hilarious episodes, picking up from the third season’s conclusion. The HBO show follows a family of wealthy televangelists who get into all sorts of sinful trouble while trying to grow their religious empire.

It Ends with Us (6 March)

It Ends With Us. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2024). Colleen Hoover’s novel adapted for the big screen, tells the compelling story of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business.

A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship. Watch the trailer.