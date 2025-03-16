Binge: best new shows streaming this week

Binge: new this week

Stanley Tucci: Searching For Italy Season 1 (21 March)

Stanley Tucci: Searching for Italy. Image: Binge.

Series. The series follows American actor Stanley Tucci, who traces his roots and travels around Italy visiting each region and exploring their cultures, cuisine and history. Watch the trailer.

Binge: recently added

Harold and the Purple Crayon (11 March)

Film (2024). Inside his book, adventurous Harold can make anything come to life simply by drawing it. After he grows up and draws himself off the book’s pages and into the physical world, he soon learns his trusty crayon can set off more hilarious hijinks than he thought possible.

But when the power of unlimited imagination falls into the wrong hands, it will take all of his creativity to save both the real world and his own. Watch the trailer.

This Time Next Year (15 March)

Film (2024). Minnie and Quinn are born in London on New Year’s Day, in the same hospital, one minute apart. Their lives may have begun together, but their worlds couldn’t be more different. Thirty years later they find themselves thrown together again in the same city on New Year’s Eve. What if fate is trying to reunite them?

Wolf Hall Seasons 1 & 2 (16 March)

Wolf Hall. Image: BBC. Streaming on Binge.

Series. After the downfall of Cardinal Wolsey, his secretary, Thomas Cromwell, finds himself amongst the treachery and intrigue of King Henry VIII’s court and soon becomes a close advisor to the King, a role fraught with danger.

Smoggie Queens Season 1 (3 March)

Smoggie Queens. Image: Binge.

Series. In the heart of Middlesbrough, a quirky bunch of LGBTQ+ pals embrace their identities, finding solace and joy within their community’s small but vibrant pocket.

Righteous Gemstones Season 4 (3 March)

Righteous Gemstones Season 4. Image: Binge.

Series. The hit series is returning for more hilarious episodes, picking up from the third season’s conclusion. The HBO show follows a family of wealthy televangelists who get into all sorts of sinful trouble while trying to grow their religious empire.

The Watchers (4 March)

Film (2024). A 2024 American supernatural horror fantasy film starring Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Olwen Fouéré and Oliver Finnegan, and follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist who becomes trapped in a vast, untouched forest in the west of Ireland.

Seeking shelter, she becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are stalked by mysterious creatures every night.

Selling Houses Australia Season 17 (5 March)

Real estate guru Andrew Winter leads the Selling Houses Australia team, alongside interior design expert Wendy Moore and landscape designer Dennis Scott. This season, they’re up against tough and unpredictable market conditions, while our homeowners deal with sky-high cost of living pressures.

It Ends with Us (6 March)

It Ends With Us. Image: Sony Pictures Releasing. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2024). Colleen Hoover’s novel adapted for the big screen, tells the compelling story of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business.

A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship. Watch the trailer.