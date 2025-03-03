Binge: best new shows streaming this week

Binge: new this week

Smoggie Queens Season 1 (3 March)

Series. In the heart of Middlesbrough, a quirky bunch of LGBTQ+ pals embrace their identities, finding solace and joy within their community’s small but vibrant pocket.

Righteous Gemstones Season 4 (3 March)

Series. The hit series is returning for more hilarious episodes, picking up from the third season’s conclusion. The HBO show follows a family of wealthy televangelists who get into all sorts of sinful trouble while trying to grow their religious empire.

The Watchers (4 March)

Film (2024). A 2024 American supernatural horror fantasy film starring Dakota Fanning, Georgina Campbell, Olwen Fouéré and Oliver Finnegan, and follows Mina, a 28-year-old artist who becomes trapped in a vast, untouched forest in the west of Ireland.

Seeking shelter, she becomes trapped alongside three strangers who are stalked by mysterious creatures every night.

Selling Houses Australia Season 17 (5 March)

Real estate guru Andrew Winter leads the Selling Houses Australia team, alongside interior design expert Wendy Moore and landscape designer Dennis Scott. This season, they’re up against tough and unpredictable market conditions, while our homeowners deal with sky-high cost of living pressures.

It Ends with Us (6 March)

Film (2024). Colleen Hoover’s novel adapted for the big screen, tells the compelling story of Lily Bloom (Blake Lively), a woman who overcomes a traumatic childhood to embark on a new life in Boston and chase a lifelong dream of opening her own business.

A chance meeting with charming neurosurgeon Ryle Kincaid (Justin Baldoni) sparks an intense connection, but as the two fall deeply in love, Lily begins to see sides of Ryle that remind her of her parents’ relationship. Watch the trailer.

A Quiet Place: Day One (7 March)

A Quiet Place: Day One. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2024). Taking place before the events of the first two films (A Quiet Place and A Quiet Place Part II), a terminally ill cancer patient named Sam must survive the initial impact of the Death Angels in New York City, Along with her cat Frodo and a man named Eric.

Binge: recently added

The Real Housewives of Sydney – Season 3 (25 Feb)

Series. After last season’s explosive finale, The Real Housewives of Sydney are back – navigating luxury getaways, social events, and plenty of personal drama. As tensions run high, unexpected alliances form, and the bonds of sisterhood shine through the chaos. Meanwhile, a new member of the friendship group begins to stir the pot. Watch the trailer.

From ScreenHub’s review of Season 2:

‘And we’re back. It’s been six years since the first season of The Real Housewives of Sydney failed to capture the imagination – or the ratings – of Australia, and probably the first big surprise of Season 2 is that, despite the first season fizzling out, two of the original housewives have returned.

‘Good news if you were a fan of Krissy (husband just back from China, three kids, speaks her mind) and Nicole (former Miss World contestant, now empty-nester), who seamlessly pivot to a whole new group of friends. Everyone else from the first season? Guess they’re off being real in the real world.

Read more …

Allegiance – Season 2 (26 Feb)

Series. A rookie agent seeks to prove the innocent of her politician father while working in Surrey. Starring Supinder Wraich and Enrico Colantoni.

he White Lotus – Season 3 (17 Feb)

White Lotus Season 3. Image: Binge.

Series. Mike White’s Emmy-winning series returns with a whole new host of characters, secrets and hijinks – this time set within an exclusive Thai resort over the course of a week. Season three’s ensemble cast includes Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Watch the trailer.