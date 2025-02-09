Binge: best new shows streaming this week

Binge: new this week

The Great North – Season 12 (10 Feb)

Series. The return of the adult animated series following the adventures of a single father and his family in Alaska. Starring Nick Offerman and Janny Slate.

Summer House – Season 9 (12 Feb)

Series. Nine favourites return to the Hamptons for the summer, along with two fresh faces ready to escape New York City and have some fun in the sun.

This season, the housemates are not sure where they stand, but are determined to get back to their carefree days as a group – and find themselves bonding over the excitement of a growing ‘wombmate’.

Watch the trailer.

Binge: recently added

M*A*S*H – Seasons 1–11 (3 Feb)

Series. Catch all 11 seasons of the American comedy-drama classic following the staff of an army hospital in the Korean War, who finds that laughter is the best way to deal with their situation. The beloved series ran from 1972 to 1983, but its heart and wit still resonate today.

Gogglebox UK – Season 24 (7 Feb)

Series. Each week, households across the UK will be asked to critique and review a number of programs from the comfort of their own sofas. These shows may include a high-profile soap or drama, the latest news, the biggest live entertainment offering that week, or more factual series, hard-hitting documentaries and feature films.

90-Day Fiance UK (28 Jan)

Series. Loved-up Brits and their long-distance partners have a limited time to see if it’s the real deal – or if they’ve made a big mistake and should call off the whole thing. Cultures clash and worlds collide as the couples put it all on the line for love.

Double the Money (30 Jan)

Hosted by British actor and comedian Sue Perkins, Double the Money challenges pairs of business hopefuls from around the UK to turn £250 into £20k by doubling their money, again and again, using any money-making means they can think of – but without using the same idea twice.

Hell’s Kitchen USA – Season 23 (6 Jan)

It’s a brand-new season of Hell’s Kitchen, with chef Gordon Ramsay back to turn up the heat in the competition kitchen. Set on the US East Coast for the first time, season 23 will see teams of chefs put through their paces to vie for the ultimate prize of cash and cred.

The Pitt – Season 1 (10 Jan)

The Pitt. Image: Binge.

Noah Wyle stars in this 15-episode drama series, set in a busy hospital in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania. The Pitt is a realistic examination of the challenges facing medical workers in modern America, as seen through the high-pressure lens of healthcare – from juggling emergencies and workplace politics, to personal crises and critically ill patients, it captures the daily lives of those on the frontline. Watch the trailer.

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth – Season 1 (2 Jan)

Lockerbie: A Search for Truth. Image: Binge.

On December 21, 1988, Pan Am Flight 103 exploded over the Scottish town of Lockerbie, killing everyone on board and 11 locals. With his daughter among the dead, Dr Jim Swire (Colin Firth), becomes spokesperson for the UK victims’ families demanding answers. Travelling across continents and political divides, Jim embarks on a relentless journey for truth and justice. Watch the trailer.