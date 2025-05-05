Best new shows streaming this week on Netflix, BritBox, Max, ABC iview, SBS On Demand, Prime Video and more

Paramount+: new this week

Transformers One (6 May)

Transformers One. Image: Paramount Pictures/ Paramount+.

Film (2024). The untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, sworn enemies, but once, they were friends who bonded like brothers and changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

The first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm.

Cassino In Ischia (6 May)

Film (2024). Former box office king Nic Cassino (Dominic Purcell) finds himself overshadowed by a new generation of action stars. Determined to revive his career, he heads to Italy, where he teams up with an eccentric, down-on-his-luck Italian director to create the first-ever ‘Neo-Realist’ action movie.

This collaboration aims to breathe new life into both their careers.

SpongeBob SquarePants Season 15 (7 May)

Series. Take a deep dive to Bikini Bottom for all-new underwater antics with all your favourite sea friends. In Season 15, incurable optimist SpongeBob, Patrick, Sandy, Mr. Krabs, Plankton and Squidward will uncover even bigger nautical adventures.

The Exorcist: Believer (10 May)

The Exorcist: Believer. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+.

Film (2023). When single father Victor Fielding’s daughter, Angela, and her friend Katherine show signs of demonic possession, it unleashes a chain of events that forces him to confront the nature of evil.

Terrified and desperate, he seeks out Chris MacNeil, the only person alive who’s witnessed anything like it before. This film is a direct sequel to the original 1973 movie The Exorcist, and continues the chilling legacy of the franchise. Watch the trailer.

Stan: new this week

Walking Dead: Dead City (5 May)

Series. Starring Jeffrey Dean Morgan and Lauren Cohan, The Walking Dead: Dead City follows the popular Maggie (Cohan) and Negan (Morgan) characters travelling into a post-apocalyptic Manhattan, long ago cut off from the mainland.

Poker Face Season 2 (8 May)

Poker Face season 2. Image: Stan . Stream ing May.

Series. Season 2 of the Emmy award-winning series follows Charlie (Natasha Lyonne), who has an extraordinary ability to determine when someone is lying. She hits the road with her Plymouth Barracuda and with every stop encounters a new cast of characters and strange crimes she can’t help but solve.

BritBox: new to streaming

Happy Valley Season 3 (7 May)

Happy Valley Season 3. Image: BritBox.

Series. Sergeant Catherine Cawood returns for the final chapter of her journey. Confronting unresolved trauma, she is pulled into a new investigation that ties her back to her past.

As she faces off with the return of Tommy Lee Royce, a cold and vindictive serial rapist, Catherine must navigate a web of old wounds and shocking revelations. Tense, emotional, and full of suspense, this final season delivers a gripping conclusion to the beloved crime drama.

Starring Sarah Lancashire, James Norton, Siobhan Finneran and Rhys Connah. Watch the trailer.

SBS On Demand: new this week

The Black Forest Murders (8 May)

Miniseries. This drama combines the events of real-life criminal cases, which rocked Germany, into a gripping fictional police drama focusing on the meticulous work and psychological toll on those involved in investigations.

A young woman goes missing. After an intensive search, her body is found, beaten to death. Detective Barbara Kramer (Nina Kunzendorf) from the police in Lauburg, Baden-Württemberg, and her team, including Thomas Riedle (Tilman Strauß) begin the search for the perpetrator, talking to witnesses and gathering evidence.

Sherlock & Daughter (8 May)

Sherlock & Daughter. Image: Fionn McCann/ Starlings Entertainment. Streaming on SBS On Demand .

Series. The great detective Sherlock Holmes finds himself in a most unusual state: extortion. He is stymied, unable to investigate a recent spate of high-profile kidnappings lest he incur the wrath of a mysterious criminal syndicate who have taken hostage his dearest friends, Doctor Watson and Mrs. Hudson.

Meanwhile, a young American woman named Amelia Rojas travels across the world after a murder in her home in California, intent on meeting the famed detective with whom she claims a startling connection. When this strange young woman shows up on his Baker Street doorstep, Sherlock must determine whether she is a threat, an asset, or, somehow, family.

Starring David Thewlis, Blu Hunt and Dougray Scott. Watch the trailer.

Cycling: Giro d’Italia 2025 (9 May)

Stage 1 (9 May at 9.00pm AEST)

All the live action from the opening stage of the 2025 Giro d’Italia, as the race begins in Albania with a 160km route starting in Durres and finishing in Tirane.

Stage 2 (10 May at 9.20pm AEST)

All the live action from Stage 2 of the 2025 Giro d’Italia, a 13.7km Individual Time Trial starting and finishing in Tirane, Albania.

Kitchen Glow Up (9 May)

Series. Professional cook and designer Ellen Bennett works with homeowners to reimagine their kitchens through a chef’s eyes. With an emphasis on function, each kitchen is transformed into a beautifully designed space fit for a chef without spending a fortune.

The War of the Worlds, The Prophetic Novel (10 May)

Documentary. In 1898, H.G. Wells penned The War of the Worlds, the first alien invasion tale that shaped modern sci-fi and immortalised Martians. Wells used fiction to challenge progress, sparking conscience. Reprinted and adapted, from Orson Welles’ broadcast to Spielberg’s film, the novel remains a prophetic commentary on humanity and innovation.

Mystery of the Desert Kites (11 May)

Documentary. In the North of Saudi Arabia and South of Jordan lie thousands of mysterious geoglyphs whose shape, when seen from the air, remind us of giant kites.

Using cutting-edge technologies, an international team of archaeologists led by French researcher Rémy Crassard and Franco-Jordanian research fellow Wael Abu-Azizeh are determined to solve this mystery and shed a new light on the little-known Neolithic period.

ABC iview: new this week

Four Corners: The Fugitive (5 May)

Documentary. Over summer, organised crime cast a terrifying shadow over Australia.

The Jewish community in Sydney was left reeling – shaken by a wave of attacks that culminated in the discovery of a caravan packed with explosives and a list of Jewish sites.

In the months following the caravan’s discovery, a name began to emerge: Sayit Erhan Akca – a figure well-known in Sydney’s criminal underworld, currently on the run from Australian authorities.

Reporter Mahmood Fazal travels to the country where Akca is hiding to seek answers about his involvement and to challenge his account, in the hope of piecing together the truth of what really happened.

In his first ever TV interview Akca makes stunning admissions, raising questions about how authorities have responded to this unprecedented wave of crime and hatred.

Monday 5th May at 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.

Play School: When I Grow Up (5 May)

With special guests, Tim Minchin, Adam Goodes and Nate Byrne, Play School’s When I Grow Up explores some of the amazing jobs kids can do when they grow up.

Call the Midwife Season 13 (10 May)

Call the Midwife. Image: ABC iview.

Series. More medical and personal dilemmas for the sisters and midwives from Nonnatus House.

Apple TV+: new this week

Long Way Home (9 May)

Long Way Home. Image: Apple TV+.

This series brings Ewan McGregor and Charley Boorman back on the road for another unforgettable motorcycle adventure, this time across Europe. In the new season, the duo traverses breathtaking landscapes from Scotland to England, taking the scenic route through Scandinavia, the Arctic Circle and continental Europe.

With 17 countries on their route, Ewan and Charley dive into local cultures and take on thrilling challenges. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: new this week

David Spade: Dandelion (6 May)

Special. Emmy and Golden Globe-nominated actor/comedian David Spade makes his Prime Video stand-up comedy debut with Dandelion, his first special since 2022.

With signature sardonic takes on the perils of flying, charity auctions, and the evolution of porn, Spade is sharper and funnier than ever in Dandelion.

Octopus! (8 May)

Documentary. This two-part documentary special narrated and executive produced by Phoebe Waller-Bridge transports viewers into the otherworldly depths of one of the most intelligent and mysterious life forms on Earth as it follows the Giant Pacific Octopus from birth to death.

The documentary features an eclectic mix of characters who have their own unique connections to these creatures, from the scientist trying to save them, the explorer trying to understand them, to the Emmy-nominated actor and comedian Tracy Morgan, who is obsessed with them. Watch the trailer.

Molly Mae: Behind It All Part 2 (9 May)

Molly Mae: Behind It All Part 2. Image: Prime Video.

Documentary. The docuseries takes viewers beyond the headlines to uncover the real Molly-Mae, following her journey after her highly publicised break-up.

We’ll see Molly-Mae adapt to the challenges of motherhood, all while preparing to launch her biggest business venture to date: ‘Maebe’.

Binge: new this week

Gen Well (5 May)

This new docuseries, created in partnership with Amcal Pharmacy, offers a fresh perspective on improving Aussie families’ health and wellbeing. Across 10 episodes, key topics such as sleep, stress, pain management and women’s health are explored, with trusted advice from Amcal Pharmacists to help viewers rethink their approach to health. Hosted by Ali Daddo.

Ghost Cat Anzu (5 May)

Ghost Cat Anzu. Image: Kismet Films. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2024). Anime adventure following the friendship between Karin, a strong-minded girl sent to live with her monk granddad in the Japanese countryside, and Anzu, the even-more unpredictable phantom feline who acts as her guardian. Starring Mirai Moriyama and Noa Gotô.

Transformers One (6 May)

Transformers One. Image: Paramount Pictures. Streaming on Binge.

Film (2024). In this action epic, we get the untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, sworn enemies who once were friends and changed the fate of Cybertron forever. Starring Chris Hemsworth, Scarlett Johansson and Keegan-Michael Key.

Strife Season 2 (8 May)

Strife. Image: Kane Skennar/ Binge.

Digital publisher Evelyn is set to take Eve Life, Australia’s first women’s website, to new heights with a fancy new office and some fresh faces on the team. But a rival site, relentless online trolls and the chaos of her personal life have her second-guessing everything. Navigating a cutthroat digital landscape isn’t getting any easier. Starring Asher Keddie. Watch the trailer.

Netflix: new this week

Full Speed Season 2 (7 May)

Docuseries. In the race for the 2024 NASCAR championship, this high-octane documentary series gets closer than ever to the drama on and off the track.

Blood of Zeus Season 3 (8 May)

Blood of Zeus Season 3. Image: Netflix . Stream ing May.

Series. In a brewing war between the gods of Olympus and the titans, Heron, a commoner living on the outskirts of ancient Greece, becomes mankind’s best hope of surviving an evil demon army, when he discovers the secrets of his past. Watch the trailer.

Forever (8 May)

Series. In 2018, two black teenagers meet at a New Year’s Eve party and fall hopelessly in love. Keisha and Justin are both star athletes with dreams of becoming professionals in their fields. But when they separate for the summer, their newfound love is tested and both struggle to maintain their burgeoning bond.

Starring Xavier Mills, Lovie Simone and Michael Cooper Jr.

Nonnas (9 May)

Film (2025). After his mother dies, Joe Scaravella is struggling with grief. To honour his mother’s life, he decides to open up an Italian restaurant. However, instead of hiring regular chefs, he employs a group of local grandmothers to cook the food.

Starring Theodore Helm, Vince Vaughn and Jimmy Smagula. Watch the trailer.

Max: new this week

Married to Evil Season 2 (5 May)

Series. Season 2 continues to explore the dark side of marriage, showcasing real-life cases where a spouse’s actions lead to devastating consequences.

The season delves into various true stories of betrayal, abuse and crime within the context of marriage, revealing the hidden secrets and dangers that can lie beneath the surface of seemingly ordinary relationships.

Starring Will Rowlands and Chriscelyn Tussey.

Jay and Pamela (6 May)

Jay and Pamela. Image: HBO Max. Stream ing May.

Series. In this reality TV show, Jay and Pamela are a once in a lifetime love story. Despite both of them facing an extremely rare condition and living thousands of miles apart, they found each other and now look to begin their lives together.

Starring Jay Thomas Manuel and Pamela Chavez. Watch the trailer.

AMC+, Shudder, Acorn TV: new this week

Wicked City Season 3, AMC+ (5 May)

Wicked City follows a group of friends and witches in Atlanta, GA, who dabble in magic too big for them and get thrust into a world of dangerous enemies such as power-hungry witches like Claudette Lenoir and dangerous sorcerers like The Handler. This Season, the coven must push their powers to new heights as a new virus called ‘Fear Fever’ spreads and a new governing order known as The Council arises.

Harry Wild Season 4, Acorn TV (5 May)

Harry Wild. Image: Acorn TV/ AMC+.

Season four picks up a year after season three, and business couldn’t be better at the Wild/Reid Detective Agency as Harry (Jane Seymour, Irish Wish) and Fergus (Rohan Nedd, Whitstable Pearl) welcome an unexpected client: Charlie Wild (Kevin Ryan, Guilt, Copper).

Elsewhere, Harry is hired by a friend and former wild-child-turned-nun, Lola (Rose O’Neill) stumbles upon a dance school mystery; a Dublin literary tour takes a bloody turn and more.

Meanwhile, Fergus’ hopes of going to college at the same time as Lola are threatened when she gets an incredible offer to study abroad. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: new this week

MLB: LA Dodgers vs Atlanta Braves (5 May)

Major League Baseball game.

NBA Playoffs, Conference semi-finals (6 May)

Eight teams remain in the hunt for the NBA Championship as the NBA Conference Semi-Finals begin.

(Date may move to 4/5 May)

Shifting Gears (7 May)

Series. This series follows Matt, a stubborn, widowed classic car restoration shop owner, whose life is upended when his estranged daughter Riley and her kids move in with him. This family drama explores their strained relationship and the challenges of cohabitating as they navigate co-parenting and conflicting lifestyles.

Magic of the Disney Treasure (9 May)

Documentary about the Disney Treasure cruise liner.