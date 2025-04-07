Best new shows streaming this week on Netflix, AMC+, Prime Video, BritBox, Stan, SBS, ABC iview and more

New shows streaming this week

BritBox: shows streaming

Traffic Cops Seasons 1–3 (8 April)

Reality series. Following the daily lives of officers patrolling England’s roads and motorways.

Boat Story (11 April)

Boat Story. Image: BritBox. Shows streaming.

Six-episode miniseries. A high-octane thriller about two strangers who discover an abandoned drug haul on an isolated beach.

When two hard up strangers, Janet and Samuel, stumble across a haul of cocaine on a shipwrecked boat, they can’t believe their luck. But it soon proves a poisoned chalice when they find themselves entangled with the police, masked hitmen, and a sharply-suited French mobster known only as ‘The Tailor’.

Boat Story twists and turns with character-driven, surprising storytelling, hilarious and moving in equal turns. Off-beat humour juxtaposes with high-octane action sequences, on the beautiful but bleak Yorkshire coastline.

Starring Daisy Haggard, Paterson Joseph, Tchéky Karyo and Joanna Scanlan. Watch the trailer.

Paramount+: shows streaming

Teen Mom UK: Next Generation Season 2 (9 April)

Series. There’s a new generation of teen moms on the scene with tears, tantrums and totally adorable babies. At a time when everyone is struggling, being a teen mom has never been harder.

The drama continues with Season 2: Angel is pregnant with her second baby, Chloe has a new Prince Charming, Whitney fulfils a lifetime dream and Isha prepares for a make or break mini-break with Jaime.

Baby Shark’s Big Show Season 3 (9 April)

Series. Popular animated preschool series Baby Shark’s Big Show makes a splash this month with all-new episodes! Join Baby Shark and his best friend William as they journey on fun-filled comedic adventures in their community of Carnivore Cove, make new friends, and sing original catchy tunes along the way.

The Thundermans Undercover Season 1 (10 April)

Series. Building on the success of The Thundermans Return, comes this new spin-off, which is based on characters from the hit live-action superhero comedy. We follow Phoebe and Max, who are sent undercover to handle a new threat in the seaside town of Secret Shores and bring Chloe along to develop her superhero talent.

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3 (13 April)

My Big Fat Greek Wedding 3. Image: Focus Features. Streaming on Paramount+. Shows streaming.

Film (2023). From writer and director Nia Vardalos, comes the third installment of the My Big Fat Greek Wedding franchise. In the wake of Gus Portokalos and Ian’s father Rodney’s passing a year ago, members of the Portokalos family reunite in Greece for a hilarious and heartwarming trip full of love, twists and turns. Watch the trailer.

Apple TV+: shows streaming

Your Friends & Neighbours (11 April)

Your Friends & Neighbours. Image: Apple TV+. Shows streaming.

Series. A highly anticipated Jon Hamm-led drama, from bestselling author Jonathan Tropper.

After being fired in disgrace, Andrew ‘Coop’ Cooper (Hamm), a hedge fund manager still grappling with his recent divorce, resorts to stealing from his neighbours’ homes in the exceedingly affluent Westmont Village, only to discover that the secrets and affairs hidden behind those wealthy facades might be more dangerous than he ever imagined.

Already renewed for a second season, the series also stars Amanda Peet, Olivia Munn, Hoon Lee, Mark Tallman and Lena Hall. Watch the trailer.

SBS On Demand: shows streaming

Mysteries From Above Season 3 (7 April)

Series. Exploring the significant historic and contemporary locations with a unique view from above. Through fast paced, visually stunning, and surprising investigation, mysteries of our lost past, secrets of our present, and truths of our natural world are revealed.

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 6 (9 April)

The Handmaid’s Tale. Image: SBS On Demand. Shows streaming.

Series. The series returns for its sixth and final season. June’s (Elisabeth Moss) unyielding spirit and determination pull her back into the fight to take down Gilead.

Luke (OTFagbenle) and Moira (Samira Wiley) join the resistance. Serena (Yvonne Strahovski) tries to reform Gilead while Commander Lawrence (Bradley Whitford) and Aunt Lydia (Ann Dowd) reckon with what they have wrought, and Nick (Max Minghella) faces challenging tests of character. Watch the trailer.

The Big Eurovision Party (10 April)

Special. Get ready for a spectacular show filled with some of the biggest names from the history of the Eurovision Song Contest, hosted by Eurovision star Edsilia Rombley.

Filmed in December 2024 at the packed Ziggo Dome stadium in Amsterdam, The Big Eurovision Party concert sees Eurovision legends perform some of the most memorable songs from the much-loved, iconic song competition.

Shipwrecked: The Crispi Sinking (12 April)

Documentary. In 1943, a troop transport ship operated by the Italian Royal Navy called the Francesco Crispi, was attacked by an enemy submarine of the cost of Corsica.

Using a wire-guided underwater robot that can descend to a depth of 1000 metres, investigations have brought new information to light and provide answers to the families of the men who were lost.

Cycling: Paris-Roubaix Femmes Avec Zwift (12 April)

Live streaming on SBS On Demand from 10.40pm. Live coverage of the 2025 Paris-Roubaix Femmes.

Cycling: Paris-Roubaix Men’s Race 2025 (13 April)

Live streaming on SBS On Demand from 7.05pm.

ABC iview: shows streaming

Four Corners: The Power of Xi (7 April)

Documentary. Unpacking the rise of Xi Jinping, China’s most dominant leader since Mao Zedong, and the global consequences of his rule.

With rare access and deep reporting, Frontline correspondent Martin Smith investigates Xi’s path to power, his ideological vision, and how he has reshaped China’s relationship with the world.

(Goes to air on 7 April at 8.30pm on ABC TV and ABC iview.)

Gavin and Stacey Season 1 (7 April)

Series. Gavin is an ordinary boy from England; Stacey is an ordinary girl from Wales. They speak every day on the phone at work, and yet they’ve never met … until now. Sob Brydon and Alison Steadman join a cast of relative newcomers in this contemporary comedy about young romance and two people who refuse to let the miles between them stand in the way of true love.

Sherwood Season 2 (11 April)

Sherwood Season 2/ Image: BBC. Streaming on ABC iview. Shows streaming.

Series. Two years on from the events of the first series, a senseless murder threatens to reignite the historic turf wars that plagued Nottingham of old and unearth more secrets. Watch the trailer.

Louis Theroux: America’s Medicated Kids (13 April)

Documentary. An increasing number of children are being diagnosed with all sorts of psychiatric disorders. Louis Theroux visits the University of Pittsburgh Psychiatric clinic to find out how easy it is to distinguish between a distinctive personality, and a diagnosable condition.

Stan: shows streaming

The Man in the Iron Mask (9 April)

Film (1998). In this period drama, King Louis XIV of France has a secret twin brother whom he keeps imprisoned. But can the twin be substituted for the real king? Starring Leonardo DiCaprio, Jeremy Irons and John Malkovich.

Hacks Season 4 (11 April)

Hacks. Image: Stan. Shows streaming.

Series. Kicking off with a double-episode premiere, tensions rise as Deborah and Ava endeavour to get their late night show off the ground and make history doing it.

Starring Jean Smart and Hannah Einbinder. Watch the trailer.

Godfather of Harlem Season 4 (13 April)

Series. Bumpy Johnson (Forest Whitaker) continues his bloody war for control of Harlem against New York’s Mafia families, while contending with the arrival of gangster Frank Lucas (Rome Flynn). After Malcolm X’s (Jason Alan Carvell) tragic assassination, Bumpy must also grapple with his daughter Elise’s (Antionette Crowe-Legacy) involvement with the Black Panthers. Watch the trailer.

AMC+, Shudder & Acorn TV: shows streaming

The Chelsea Detective Season 3 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (7 April)

The Chelsea Detective Season 3. Image: AMC+. Shows streaming.

Series. The new season sees DI Max Arnold (Adrian Scarborough) and DS Layla Walsh (Vanessa Emme) delve once more into the darker side of Chelsea that lurks beneath its glossy façade.

Season 3 finds Max and Layla investigating the discovery of an ex-soldier’s body in an allotment, the brutal murder of an antiques dealer, and the mysterious case of a climate scientist found dead in a stolen car. But, while Max remains adept at solving crimes, things are far from straightforward at home.

Shadow of God – AMC+ & Shudder (11 April)

Film (2025). When several of his fellow Vatican exorcists are simultaneously killed, Father Mason Harper returns to his childhood home to spend time with childhood friend while he awaits orders from the Church.

But this small town holds dark secrets about Mason’s past and the religious organisation once run by his father, Angus. Thought dead, Angus reappears, forcing a reunion between father and son. But Angus is different now, and before long, Mason suspects he’s possessed, not by the devil, but by something … holy. Watch the trailer.

Netflix: shows streaming

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing (9 April)

Bad Influence: The Dark Side of Kidfluencing. Image: Netflix. Shows streaming.

Docuseries. In this eye-opening documentary exposé, teens and parents reveal disturbing accounts of abuse and exploitation within the world of child influencers.

Black Mirror Season 7 (10 April)

Black Mirror Season 7. Image: Netflix. Shows streaming.

Series. Charlie Brooker’s dark, satirical anthology series returns with six brand new, most likely mind-bending episodes, including a sequel to the sci-fi adventure USS Callister.

Starring Awkwafina, Milanka Brooks, Peter Capaldi, Emma Corrin and Patsy Ferran. Watch the trailer.

Moonrise (10 April)

Anime series. After rebel forces attack Earth, a carefree heir becomes the prime suspect and joins a special military unit to find the true mastermind on the Moon.

Starring Chiaki Kobayashi, Yûto Uemura, Kosuke Takaguchi and Satoshi Yamaguchi.

North of North (10 April)

Series. Determined to forge her own path in her small Arctic town, Siaja, a newly single young mom, takes bold risks in her career and love life.

Starring Anna Lambe, Maika Harper, Jay Ryan, Braeden Clarke and Mary Lynn Rajskub.

Prime Video: shows streaming

Mobile Suit Gundam GQuuuuuuX (9 April)

Series. Amate Yuzuriha, a high-school girl who lives a peaceful life in a space colony floating in space, meets Nyaan, a war refugee girl, and gets caught up in the illegal mobile suit duelling competition ‘Clan Battle.’

Using the entry name ‘MACHU’ Amate pilots a GQuuuuuuX and throws herself into fierce battles every day. At the same time, an unidentified Mobile Suit ‘Gundam,’ pursued by both the space army and the police, and its pilot, a boy named Shuuji, appears before her. And the world is about to enter a new era.

Starring Tomoyo Kurosawa, Yui Ishikawa and Shimba Tsuchiya.

G20 (10 April)

G20. Image: Prime Video. Shows streaming.

Film (2025). When the G20 summit comes under siege, US President Danielle Sutton (Academy Award winner Viola Davis) becomes the number-one target. After evading capture by the attackers, she must outsmart the enemy to protect her family, defend her country and safeguard world leaders in this action-packed thrill ride.

Starring Viola Davis, Anthony Anderson, Marsai Martin and Ramón Rodríguez. Watch the trailer.

Never Let Go (11 April)

Film (2024). In this psychological thriller/ horror, as an Evil takes over the world beyond their front doorstep, the only protection for a mother and her twin sons is their house and their family’s protective bond. Needing to stay connected at all times – even tethering themselves with ropes – they cling to one another, urging each other to never let go.

Starring Halle Berry, Matthew Kevin Anderson, Christin Park and Stephanie Lavigne.

Disney+: shows streaming

Pets (11 April)

Documentary. Explores the extraordinary relationships that exist between animals and their people, all around the world. Highlighting dogs, cats, pigs, goats, and even birds of prey, Pets takes us on a hilarious and poignant journey that celebrates love, loss, and licks along the way.

Doctor Who Season 2 (12 April)

Doctor Who Season 2. Image: Disney+. Shows streaming.

The Doctor meets Belinda Chandra and begins an epic quest to get her back to Earth. But a mysterious force is stopping their return and the time-travelling TARDIS team must face greater dangers, bigger enemies and wilder terrors than ever before. Watch the trailer.

Binge: shows streaming

90 Day Fiancé Season 11 (7 April)

90 Day Fiancé Season 11. Image: Binge. Shows streaming.

Series. Long distance relationships are tested when Non-US citizens are granted K1 visas (which allows them 90 days to travel to the US, to marry their American fiancè or risk getting deported). If they get married, they’re eligible to get green cards to become US citizens. Watch the trailer.

Max: shows streaming

Agents of Chaos (7 April)

Docuseries. Was there Russian interference in the 2016 election? This two-part documentary directed by Alex Gibney is a product of years of reporting on that disturbing question.

Expedition Files (8 April)

Expedition Files. Image: Max. Shows streaming.

Docuseries. Josh Gates travels through history on a search to uncover new evidence and answers to the world’s most captivating unexplained mysteries, and true stories that defy explanation, offering stunning revelations and surprising new insights. Starring Josh Gates and David Oranchak. Watch the trailer.

A Body in the Snow: The Trial of Karen Read (11 April)

Docuseries. On a cold January morning in a sleepy suburb outside of the city, a local police officer named John O’Keefe was found dead on a fellow officer’s front lawn. Starring Karen Read, Alan Jackson and Ted Daniel.

Doubling Down with the Derricos Season 4 (11 April)

Reality TV series. Karen and Deon Derrico have eleven children and triplets on their way. This enormous family is on an emotional rollercoaster ride as they prepare to grow even more.