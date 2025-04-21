Best new shows streaming this week on Max, Netflix, ABC, BritBox, Stan, SBS, Prime and more (12 services)

Netflix: new this week

You Season 5 (24 April)

Series. In the epic fifth and final season, Joe Goldberg returns to New York to enjoy his happily ever after … until his perfect life is threatened by the ghosts of his past and his own dark desires.

Starring Penn Badgley, Charlotte Ritchie, Madeline Brewer and Anna Camp.

Havoc (25 April)

Havoc. Image: Netflix.

Film (2025). When a drug heist swerves lethally out of control, a jaded cop fights his way through a corrupt city’s criminal underworld to save a politician’s son.

Starring Tom Hardy, Forest Whitaker, Timothy Olyphant and Jessie Mei Li. Watch the trailer.

AMC+, Acorn and Shudder: new this week

The Wives – AMC+ & Acorn TV (21 April)

Series. Last year, four sisters-in-law and their families escaped to their Maltese holiday apartments, as they’d done every summer for 15 years.

Sylvie (Tamzin Outhwaite) was happily married, Natasha (Angela Griffin) was swimming in wealth, and Beth (Jo Joyner) and Annabelle (Christine Bottomley) were thick as thieves.

But this year, as they come together again, everything is different. Sylvie’s now single and loving life, Natasha’s hiding a desperate financial situation, Beth is barely keeping her life together and Annabelle is, well … dead.

When Annabelle’s widower Charlie (Jamie Bamber) arrives with a new woman in tow, Beth tries to be happy for them, but something doesn’t sit right, and her suspicion that there’s more to Annabelle’s death is heightened. Watch the trailer.

Toya & Reginae – AMC+ (24 April)

Toya & Reginae. Image: AMC+.

Series. This season, the stakes are higher for Toya Johnson-Rushing and daughter, Reginae Carter, as the dynamic duo continue to juggle life, love, family and their ever-growing careers in the spotlight … from different coasts.

Toya’s relationship with her family continues to be a work in progress as she anxiously awaits her brother Walter’s return from prison, in the hope he can help her mend the family divide. Reginae, now in LA, hustles to land a major acting role, all while keeping a mysterious new relationship under wraps.

And that may be easier said than done when Toya makes a visit to discuss Reginae’s spending habits.

Fréwaka – AMC+ & Shudder (25 April)

Film (2024). This Irish folk horror from Aislinn Clarke follows home care worker Shoo, who is sent to a remote village to care for an agoraphobic woman who fears the neighbours as much as she fears the Na Sídhe – sinister entities who she believes abducted her decades before.

As the two develop a strangely deep connection, Shoo is consumed by the old woman’s paranoia, rituals, and superstitions, eventually confronting the horrors from her own past.

ScreenHub: Easter family films and where to stream them

BritBox: new this week

Beyond Paradise Seasons 1 & 2 (24 April)

Series. This spin-off from Death in Paradise follows DI Humphrey Goodman and his fiancée, Martha, as they leave London to start a new life on the Devon coast.

DI Humphrey takes up the vacant position of Detective Inspector at Shipton Abbott Police Station, a slightly antiquated outpost of the Devon and Cornwall Police District. Meanwhile, Martha’s keen to open up her own café. Both are hoping for a quiet lifestyle away from the stress and violence of the city. But it doesn’t take long for the couple to realise that countryside life is not going to be so quiet after all. For one thing, there’s the surprisingly high crime rate to contend with …

Starring Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton, Dylan Llewellyn and Zara Ahmadi. Watch the trailer.

Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2024 (24 April)

Beyond Paradise Christmas Special 2024. Image: BritBox.

Special. When a man is haunted by the ghost of his dead wife, Humphrey and the team investigate. Esther assumes there must be a rational explanation, but when Humphrey also spots the ghost, it’s clear there’s more to the case than meets the eye.

Meanwhile, Kelby deals with a missing person case when the Virgin Mary disappears from the church, and Martha struggles to communicate with foster teenager Jaiden. Can the Shipton Abbott police force solve these mysteries?

Starring Kris Marshall, Sally Bretton, Dylan Llewellyn and Zara Ahmadi.

SBS On Demand: new this week

The Big Fat Quiz Of Everything (21 April)

Who were Henry VIII’s Grooms of the Stool? What did the very first meme say? What do Cilla Black, Pete Tong and Nelson Mandela have in common? All these questions and more will be answered in The Big Fat Quiz of Everything. Question master Jimmy Carr is joined by Harry Hill, David Mitchell, Roisin Conaty, Sophie Willan, Josh Pugh and Fatiha El-Ghorri as they battle it out to see who knows the most about …everything!

Guy Martin: Top Gun (22 April)

Documentary. Motorcycling legend Guy Martin trains to fly a classic fighter jet and explores the jet engine’s history. He builds a jet in a day and examines climate-friendly alternatives. The show culminates with Martin flying through the Swiss Alps, testing if he has the skills to be a real-life Top Gun. Watch the trailer.

Weight Of The World (23 April)

Documentary. As drugs like Ozempic and Mounjaro, known as GLP-1s, skyrocket in popularity as weight loss solutions, The New York Times examines the profound cultural shift they are triggering. Following the journeys of three individuals who are taking the medication, the film explores how 40 years of diet obsession and the US’s fraught relationship with weight have brought us to this moment.

My Brilliant Friend Season 4 (23 April)

My Brilliant Friend Season 4. Image: SBS On Demand.

Series. This fourth season delves into the adult lives of Elena and Lila. They find themselves entangled in the turmoil of Italy in the late 80s, nearing the end of decades of political violence and social unrest. Elena is preoccupied by the painful separation from Pietro, the success of her novel and her tumultuous relationship with Nino. She yearns to reclaim lost time with her daughters, who now seem more obedient towards Pietro’s parents.

Pandore Season 2 (24 April)

Series. Pandore is a thriller exploring the escalating clash between justice, politics media and big tech. The story resumes two years after the events of the first season of this Belgian drama, with Mark as the Minister for Justice and Claire running her own law firm.

Starring Anne Coesens, Yoann Banc, Edwige Baily and Myriem Akheddiou.

Stan: new this week

Me and My Sugar Daddy (24 April)

Series. Set across two in-depth episodes, Me and My Sugar Daddy explores the world of ‘sugar dating’. Meeting both the Sugar Daddies and the younger women with whom they have relationships, the docuseries examines how Sugar Babies earn their money.

Sullivan’s Crossing Season 3 (28 April)

Series. From the creators of Virgin River and starring Chad Michael Murray (One Tree Hill) and Scott Patterson (Gilmore Girls), Sullivan’s Crossing follows neurosurgeon Maggie Sullivan as she reconnects with her small-town past after a scandal causes her to leave her professional and personal life behind in the city. Watch the trailer.

Prime Video: new this week

Ash (24 April)

Film (2025). On the mysterious planet of Ash, Riya awakens to find her crew slaughtered. When a man named Brion arrives to rescue her, an ordeal of psychological and physical terror ensues, while Riya and Brion must decide if they can trust one another to survive.

Starring Eiza González, Aaron Paul, Iko Uwais, Kate Elliott, Beulah Koale and Flying Lotus.

Étoile (24 April)

Series. Set in New York City and Paris, this eight-episode series follows the dancers and artistic staff of two world-renowned ballet companies, as they embark on an ambitious gambit to save their storied institutions by swapping their most talented stars.

This dramedy is the much-anticipated follow-up to creators Amy Sherman-Palladino and Daniel Palladino’s beloved comedy The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel.

Starring Luke Kirby, Charlotte Gainsbourg, Lou de Laâge and Gideon Glick. Watch the trailer.

Disney+: new this week

Andor Season 2 (23 April)

Andor Season 2. Image: Disney+.

Series. Season 2 takes place as war draws near and Cassian becomes a key player in the Rebel Alliance. Everyone will be tested and, as the stakes rise, the betrayals, sacrifices and conflicting agendas will become profound.

Rife with political intrigue and danger, the series is a prequel to Rogue One: A Star Wars Story, which portrayed a heroic band of rebels who steal the plans to the Empire’s weapon of mass destruction – The Death Star – setting the stage for the events of the original 1977 Star Wars film.

Andor sets the clock back five years from the events of Rogue One to tell the story of the film’s hero, Cassian Andor, and his transformation from disinterested, cynical nobody into a rebel hero on his way to an epic destiny. Watch the trailer.

Vanderpump Villa Season 2 (24 April)

Series. Following a successful run in the South of France, Vanderpump Villa debuts Castello Rosato, a breathtaking 12th century castle set amid an enchanting Italian backdrop.

Renowned for her timeless elegance and flair, Lisa Vanderpump raises the bar with bespoke luxury and unforgettable celebrations. New and returning staff face soaring stakes, as one standout earns a $30,000 bonus. With fiery romances, rivalries and surprises – including former employee Stassi Schroeder’s watchful eye – Vanderpump Villa promises another summer of pure decadence and drama.

Max: new this week

The Rehearsal Season 2 (21 April)

The Rehearsal. Image: Max.

Series. Nathan Fielder gives people a chance to rehearse for their own lives in a world where nothing ever works out as expected. Starring Nathan Fielder, Journey Baker and Anna Lamadrid. Watch the trailer.

90 Day Fiancé Pillow Talk: The Other Way Season 4 (22 April)

Reality TV series. Americans move to a foreign country all in the name of love. Will uprooting their lives in the US pay off, or will they be packing up and moving back home brokenhearted?

ABC iview: new this week

The Cleaner Season 2 (22 April)

Series. Wicky is a crime scene cleaner. When the detectives are done, he moves in, armed with his bleach and scrubbing brushes. His job brings him into contact with the strangest people: those who knew the victims, and sometimes even the killers themselves.

But because he’s a chatty man, he tends to gossip rather more than he cleans. Watch the trailer.

Space Nova Season 2 (24 April)

Series. The Nova family return for a series of thrilling space missions to find their extraterrestrial friend Ziggy Stardustian, and to restore balance across the Universe.

Vera Season 14 (26 April)

Vera. Image: ABC iview.

Series. Brenda Blethyn makes an emotional return for the 14th and final series of Vera. Told across two epic films, the stories combine murderous intrigue with heart and soul in Vera’s personal journey.

In this final series, the personal and professional collide like never before when the sudden prospect of promotion confronts Vera with a life-affecting change.

Vera, Farewell Pet (27 April)

Documentary. Brenda Blethyn reflects on her time as Vera and talks about the camaraderie and joy of working on the show. With interviews from key cast members – David Leon (DS Joe Ashworth), Jon Morrison (DC Kenny Lockhart), the directors, crew and author Ann Cleeves, Vera’s creator.

This film celebrates Vera’s remarkable legacy and gives fans a chance to say ‘farewell, pet’ to one of TV’s most beloved detectives.

Paramount+: new this week

Teen Mom: UK Season 10 (23 April)

Series. Following the lives and loves of four feisty Brit girls as they juggle babies, boyfriends, careers and broken hearts. It’s a roller-coaster ride of highs, lows, love and let-downs. In this brand new season Mia’s coming to terms with a break-up while Sassi’s coming to terms with an impending new arrival; Chloe’s dealing with her dad’s illness, while Amber’s dealing with her mum’s disapproval.

PAW Patrol Big Truck Pups (25 April)

Our favourite heroic rescue pups are on a roll this April, bringing a Big Truck Pup exclusive special. The PAW Patrol uses its new big trucks and the help of new pup pal AL to repair a dam before Adventure Bay is flooded.