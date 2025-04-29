Best new films streaming May 2025

Films streaming May 2025

Another Simple Favour – Prime Video (1 May)

Another Simple Favour. Image: Prime Video. Films streaming May.

Film (2025). Stephanie Smothers and Emily Nelson reunite on the beautiful island of Capri, Italy, for Emily’s extravagant wedding to a rich Italian businessman.

Along with the glamorous guests, expect murder and betrayal to RSVP for a wedding with more twists and turns than the road from the Marina Grande to the Capri town square.

Starring Anna Kendrick, Blake Lively, Andrew Rannells and Bashir Salahuddin. Watch the trailer.

Transformers One – Paramount+ (6 May)

Transformers One. Image: Paramount Pictures. Films streaming May.

Film (2024). The untold origin story of Optimus Prime and Megatron, sworn enemies, but once, they were friends who bonded like brothers and changed the fate of Cybertron forever.

The first-ever fully CG-animated Transformers movie, Transformers One features a star-studded voice cast, including Chris Hemsworth, Brian Tyree Henry, Scarlett Johansson, Keegan-Michael Key, Steve Buscemi, with Laurence Fishburne and Jon Hamm. Watch the trailer.

Cassino In Ischia – Paramount+ (6 May)

Film (2024). Former box office king Nic Cassino (Dominic Purcell) finds himself overshadowed by a new generation of action stars. Determined to revive his career, he heads to Italy, where he teams up with an eccentric, down-on-his-luck Italian director to create the first-ever ‘Neo-Realist’ action movie.

This collaboration aims to breathe new life into both their careers. Watch the trailer.

The Exorcist: Believer – Paramount+ (10 May)

The Exorcist: Believer. Image: Universal Pictures. Streaming on Paramount+. Films stream ing May.

Film (2023). When single father Victor Fielding’s daughter, Angela, and her friend Katherine show signs of demonic possession, it unleashes a chain of events that forces him to confront the nature of evil.

Terrified and desperate, he seeks out Chris MacNeil, the only person alive who’s witnessed anything like it before. This film is a direct sequel to the original 1973 movie The Exorcist, and continues the chilling legacy of the franchise. Watch the trailer.

Kraven the Hunter – Prime Video (12 May)

Kraven the Hunter. Image: Marvel Studios. Films streaming May.

Film (2024). Kraven’s complex relationship with his ruthless father, Nikolai Kravinoff, starts him down a path of vengeance with brutal consequences, motivating him to become not only the greatest hunter in the world, but also one of its most feared.

Starring Aaron Taylor-Johnson, Ariana DeBose and Fred Hechinger. Watch the trailer.

The Quilters – Netflix (16 May)

The Quilters. Image: Netflix. Films streaming May.

Short film (2024). Follow the daily lives of several quilters inside the sewing room at South Central Correctional Center, a Level 5 maximum-security prison in a small town two hours south of St Louis, MO. From design to completion, the men reveal their struggles, triumphs and sense of pride in creating something beautiful in this windowless, sacred space deep within the prison walls. Watch the trailer.

She Came to Me – Paramount+ (17 May)

She Came to Me. Image: Vertical Entertainment. Films streaming May.

Film (2023). This charming film follows Steven, a composer suffering from a creative block, who finds inspiration in an unexpected encounter with a spirited tugboat captain named Katrina. As their lives intertwine, Steven’s world is turned upside down, leading to a series of humorous and heartfelt events that challenge his perceptions of love, creativity, and life.

Starring Peter Dinklage, Anne Hathaway and Marissa Tomei. Watch the trailer.

Fountain of Youth – Apple TV+ (23 May)

Fountain of Youth. Image: Apple TV+. Films streaming May.

Film (2025). Guy Ritchie’s upcoming action-adventure film, starring John Krasinski, Natalie Portman, Eiza González, Domhnall Gleeson, Arian Moayed, Laz Alonso, Carmen Ejogo and Stanley Tucci. The plot follows two estranged siblings (Krasinski and Portman) who partner on a global heist to find the mythological Fountain of Youth. They must use their knowledge of history to follow clues on an epic adventure that will change their lives … and possibly lead to immortality. Watch the trailer.

The Surrender – AMC+, Shudder (23 May)

Film (2025). A fraught mother-daughter relationship is put to a terrifying test when the family patriarch dies, and the grieving mother hires a mysterious stranger to bring her husband back from the dead. As the bizarre and brutal resurrection spirals out of control, both women must confront their differences as they fight for their lives – and for each other.

Five Nights at Freddy’s – Paramount+ (31 May)

Five Nights at Freddy’s. Image: Universal Pictures. Films streaming May.

Film (2023). A troubled security guard named Mike Schmidt begins working at Freddy Fazbear’s Pizza, an abandoned family entertainment centre. During his five nights on the job, he discovers that the animatronic mascots are possessed by the souls of murdered children.

As he uncovers the dark secrets of the pizzeria, he must survive the terrifying nights and confront the malevolent forces within. Watch the trailer.

Bono: Stories of Surrender – Apple TV+ (30 May)

Film (2025). A vivid reimagining of Bono’s critically acclaimed one-man stage show, Stories of Surrender: An Evening of Words, Music and Some Mischief… As Bono pulls back the curtain on a remarkable life and the family, friends and faith that have challenged and sustained him, he also reveals personal stories about his journey as a son, father, husband, activist and rock star. Along with never-before-seen, exclusive footage from the tour, the film features Bono performing many of the iconic U2 songs that have shaped his life and legacy. Watch the trailer.