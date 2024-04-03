Best free streaming sites for movies and shows: 10 services to try in 2024

Disney+, Prime Video, Netflix, Stan … there are plenty of paid streaming platforms available in Australia, offering plenty of great things to watch – but there’s also a growing number of quality platforms offering quality viewing options. Here are ten that are definitely worth checking out.

Brollie

Launched in November 2023, Brollie is a new, free, ad-supported streaming service via its parent company, the Australian film distribution company Umbrella Entertainment. The focus is very much on local film and TV content – including First Nations cinema – whether that be classics or newer offerings, but there are titles from elsewhere too. The library is smaller than some other services but, hey, did we mention it’s free! Visit Brollie for more information.

Kanopy

Assuming you’re a uni student or a member of a participating Australian library, of which there are many, Kanopy offers thousands of ad-free films and series for free, including a dedicated Kanopy Kids section for free child-friendly content. Many of the titles on offer can’t be found anywhere else, making the service a must for the adventurous viewer. Visit Kanopy for more information.

Kidoodle.TV

A streaming service dedicated to child-friendly videos, that also comes with a ‘Safe Streaming Commitment’, KidoodleTV offers more than 45,000 episodes of shows to keep your little ones entertained. There are guest or freemium streaming options (both free), with freemium offering extra parental controls such as time limits and title filtering. You have to download an app to use it (and it comes with ads, unless you pay for the $5-a-month version). Visit KidoodleTV for more information.

European Film Gateway

This free service is a one-stop destination for images and texts from 40 different film archives across Europe, offering quick access to hundreds of thousands of film historical documents as preserved in European film archives and cinémathèques. It’s aimed at scientific researchers and the interested public alike – which is to say: it’s niche, but top quality! Visit European Film Gateway for more information.

Internet Movie Archive

A film archive packed with ad-free titles, including more than 16,000 films and shows, covering everything from rare movies to classics to mainstream titles, many of which are difficult to find elsewhere. Also includes rare footage, including TV ads and historic news reports. Visit the Internet Movie Archive for more information.

Beamafilm

Another service that requires library membership to gain free access, Beamafilm offers a large selection of award-winning films and series, as well as documentaries, indie titles and Australian films. Visit Beamafilm for more information.

NFSA

The National Film and Sound Archive of Australia (NFSA) currently has more than 4 million works in its collection, including curated collections across the gamut of Australia’s film and sound archives, rare footage and historical documents. While not the most easily navigable of sites, you will have hours (or entire years) of fun getting lost in this free national treasure trove. Visit NFSA for more information.

Crunchyroll

A free, ad-supported anime streaming service, offering more than 1000 anime shows and 200 East Asian dramas in a wide selection of languages (many movies and shows are in Japanese with English subtitles only – as opposed to being dubbed). Not all of these can be accessed with a free account but, honestly, you’re not going to run out of things to watch any time soon! Visit Crunchyroll for more information.

Tubi

This Australian service, launched in 2019, offers thousands of films and series through its ad-supported, and completely free, platform. You don’t even need to sign up to use it. Titles tend to date from the 1980s to modern day, with plenty of mainstream (and not so mainstream) films in the mix. Visit Tubi for more information.

Filmzie

One for the connoisseurs, this free film streaming service (and social platform) has a huge library of titles, ranging from short films to documentaries to blockbusters – although the emphasis is more on independent and arthouse films. Easy to search, easy to watch … it’s definitely worth checking out. Visit Filmzie for more information.