Best 5 new shows to stream this week

Best 5 new shows

1) Smoggie Queens Season 1 – Binge (3 March)

Smoggie Queens. Image: Binge. 5 new shows.

Series. In the heart of Middlesbrough, UK, a quirky bunch of LGBTQIA+ pals embrace their identities, finding solace and joy with their found families and friends. It’s British. It’s a sitcom. We tend to like both those things! We’re hopeful! We might be disappointed! We hope not!

Starring Phil Dunning, Mark Benton and Alexandra Mardell. Watch the trailer.

2) Recipes for Love and Murder Season 2 – AMC+ & Acorn TV (3 March)

Recipes for Love and Murder Season 2. Image: AMC+. 5 new shows.

Series. Frankly, there are too few South African/ Scottish dark comedy mystery series on TV, but at least there’s this one – and it’s back for an eight-episode second season.

When a fire engulfs the small town of Eden, a fateful chain of events is triggered and Tannie Maria (Maria Doyle Kennedy), Jessie (Kylie Fisher) and Khaya (Tony Kgoroge) get dragged into a multiple murder investigation that unearths the town’s darkest secrets. Watch the trailer.

3) With Love, Meghan – Netflix (4 March)

With Love, Meghan. Image: Netflix. 5 new shows.

Series. Look, hard-hitting this won’t be. Even soft-hitting looks dubious tbh. But is there anything we enjoy watching more than extremely wealthy, well-connected famous people stuffing their faces with TV-friendly food while offering (hopefully after swallowing) gardening and hosting tips that will be wholly irrelevant, and even offensive, for the vast majority of viewers?

Yes, there are many things we enjoy watching more. Almost everything, now we think about it. Even just staring at the wall. But this is on, and we’ll watch it … maybe … we’re not sure anymore …

Meghan, Duchess of Sussex invites friends and famous guests to a beautiful California estate, where she shares cooking, gardening and hosting tips.

Starring Meghan Markle. Watch the trailer.

4) Am I Being Unreasonable? Season 2 – SBS On Demand (5 March)

Am I Being Unreasonable? Image: SBS On Demand. 5 new shows

Series. The award-winning off-kilter British comedy thriller returns with laughs and plots twists aplenty after the revelation Nic (Daisy May Cooper) not so accidentally killed her lover Alex (David Fynn). The new season begins where the previous one left Nic … mid panic attack.

Has Nic got away with murder? Possibly. And has she raised her son Ollie (Lennie Rush) to follow in her footsteps? That’s the worry. Kicked out of the family home, Nic is reduced to sharing a caravan with not so trustworthy best friend Jen (Selin Hizli).

We want the lols. We’ll get the lols. We’re watching! Watch the trailer.

5) Deli Boys – Disney+ (6 March)

Deli Boys. Image: Disney+. 5 new shows.

Series. After their deli-tycoon father suddenly dies, Raj and Mir Dar, a pair of spoiled Pakistani American brothers, lose everything and find out that their Baba was more drug lord than corporate magnate.

The freaked-out boys are ushered kicking and screaming (literally) into the underworld by their Lucky Auntie and her nemesis, Ahmad Uncle.

As Raj and Mir fumble from one ridiculous catastrophe to the next, every move they make is life or death. Because when your trust fund is gone, so is the luxury of screwing up.

Starring Frank Rizzo, John Fiorentino and Zimbo Gessert. Watch the trailer.