Best 5 new shows to stream this week

1) The White Lotus Season 3 – 17 Feb (Binge)

Series. Mike White’s Emmy-winning series returns with a whole new host of characters, secrets and hijinks – this time set within an exclusive Thai resort over the course of a week. Season 3, says White, will be ‘much, much darker‘ than the previous two which, if you cast your mind back to the fate of Jennifer Coolidge’s character Tanya McQuoid, among others, is really saying something. Will we be watching regardless? Yes, we will.

This season’s ensemble cast includes Leslie Bibb, Jason Isaacs, Walton Goggins, Carrie Coon, Michelle Monaghan, Parker Posey and Patrick Schwarzenegger. Watch the trailer.

2) For Her Sins – 19 Feb (BritBox)

Series. This suspenseful mystery thriller drama will, we are told, keep us on the edge of our seats. Not the middle, you understand, not the armrest, but the edge …

The synopsis seems to back this up. Laura has the perfect family on paper – a loving husband and two beautiful children. But like any family there are cracks in their perfect veneer. Cracks that Emily, a charismatic stranger, is hell bent on exploiting.

We see Laura led down an increasingly dangerous path as Emily nurtures Laura’s neuroses about her ability as a mother, fuels tensions in her marriage and reignites an old flame from Laura’s past.

Worth a go, we reckon!

Starring Jo Joyner, Rachel Shenton and Ann Mitchell. Watch the trailer.

3) Zero Day – 20 Feb (Netflix)

Six episode miniseries. I mean, we’ve definitely not had enough news lately about the US and its tech infrastructure and those who might want to poke around in its back end, as it were, in order to change things up to suit their own nefarious agendas.

After a cyberattack sabotages transportation and power infrastructure across the US, former President George Mullen is asked to find the culprit.

As per IMDB: How can we discover the truth when it seems that the world is being destroyed by uncontrollable forces? To what extent are conspiracy theories our own inventions or products of our imagination?

Good questions. A conspiracy thriller series that may or may not make you wish Robert De Niro, or, in fact, anyone was on hand to deal with them effectively.

Starring Robert De Niro, Angela Bassett and Lizzy Caplan. Watch the trailer.

4) Gogglebox Season 21 – 20 Feb (Paramount+)

Series. Australia’s leading armchair critics are set to laugh, gasp, scream and cry their way through the latest TV hits, delivering their opinions on the shows that have everyone talking.

Returning fan-favourites include The Delpechitra Family; happily married couple and grandparents Lee and Keith; best friends Anastasia and Faye, and tight-knit family of four, The Daltons.

Why watch these watchers? As Rochelle Siemienowicz put it recently on ScreenHub:

‘Warm, inclusive and, crucially, non competitive, Gogglebox has no judges, no stressful elimination rounds and no real point except for getting together to watch and gossip. As a viewer, there’s something uniquely relaxing about sitting on the couch, watching other people sit on their couches, all looking at the box and reacting to what’s on screen – the way we used to in the olden days before Netflix.’

5) A Thousand Blows – 21 Feb (Disney+)

Series. It’s boxing. It’s drama. This series is inspired by the true life stories of a group of characters battling for survival in the brutal East End of London in the 1880s. Hezekiah Moscow and Alec Munroe, best friends from Jamaica, find themselves thrust into the criminal underbelly of London’s thriving bare-knuckle boxing scene.

As Hezekiah finds fortune and fame through the art of pugilism, he attracts the attention of the infamous Queen of the Forty Elephants, Mary Carr, who sets about exploiting his talents to further her criminal enterprise. Where’s my spit bucket? Ring the bell!

Starring Malachi Kirby and Erin Doherty. Watch the trailer.

