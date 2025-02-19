Best 10 new films to stream in February 2025

Best new films to stream in February

1) The Fabulous Four – 1 Feb (Paramount+)

The Fabulous Four. Image: Bleecker Street. Stream in February.

Film (2024). An uproarious comedy about a group of life-long friends who travel to Key West, Florida to be bridesmaids in the surprise wedding of their best college girlfriend Marilyn (Bette Midler). Directed by Jocelyn Moorhouse and also starring Susan Sarandon, Megan Mullally and Sheryl Lee Ralph.

2) Kinda Pregnant – 5 Feb (Netflix)

Kinda Pregnant. Image: Netflix. Best new films. Stream in February.

Film (2025). Comedy drama. When Lainy’s plans to settle down and start a family fizzle, and jealousy mounts when her best friend falls pregnant, she puts on a fake baby bump, tells a huge lie – and unexpectedly falls for the man of her dreams.

Directed by Tyler Spindel. Starring Amy Schumer, Jillian Bell and Will Forte. Watch the Netflix trailer.

3) The Order – 6 Feb (Prime Video)

The Order. Image: Prime Video. Stream in February.

Film (2025). Crime drama. An alarming surge in violent bombings and bank robberies in the Pacific Northwest leads a weathered FBI agent (Jude Law) into a deadly game of cat-and-mouse with a charismatic domestic terrorist (Nicholas Hoult) who is plotting to overthrow the US government.

The Order is directed by Australian director Justin Kurzel (Nitram, Snowtown). Starring Jude Law, Nicholas Hoult, Tye Sheridan, Jurnee Smollett, Marc Maron.

Watch the trailer.

4) The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep – 11 Feb (Disney+)

The Witcher: Sirens of the Deep. Image: Netflix. Stream in February.

Film (2025). Monster hunter Geralt of Rivia gets drawn into an epic conflict between land and sea in this animated film from The Witcher universe.

Starring Anya Chalotra, Christina Wren and Joey Batey.

5) My Fault: London – 13 Feb (Prime Video)

My Fault: London. Image: Prime Video. Stream in February.

Film (2025). This one promises all the romcom goodness of the Spanish film Culpa Mia (My Fault) but in London, and in English, based on the first book of Mercedes Ron’s bestselling Culpables trilogy.

When teenage girl Noah’s mother, Ella, falls in love with the very wealthy William, the two move from America to London to live with William and his son Nick. Upon arrival, the 18-year-old Noah meets bad boy Nick, and there is an immediate attraction between the two.

But will these step-siblings get it on? Or will Noah’s newly released jailbird dad ruin the party?

Starring Asha Banks, Matthew Broome and Eve Macklin. Watch the trailer.

6) A Quiet Place: Day One – 14 Feb (Paramount+)

A Quiet Place: Day One. Image: Paramount Pictures. Stream in February.

Film (2024). If apocalyptic horror is your thing (i.e., if you don’t get enough of that in your daily local and world news), this is the film for you.

Experience the day the world went quiet in this terrifying continuation of the A Quiet Place universe (this, the third film, serves as a spin-off and prequel to the 2018 film A Quiet Place). When Samira (Lupita Nyong’o) returns home to New York City, her simple trip turns into a harrowing nightmare in the shape of mysterious creatures that hunt by sound attack.

Accompanied by her cat, Frodo, and an unexpected ally, Eric (Joseph Quinn), Samira must embark on a perilous journey through the city that has suddenly gone silent, where the only rule is to stay quiet to stay alive. Shhhh! Watch the trailer.

7) The Gorge – 14 Feb (Apple TV+)

The Gorge. Image: Apple TV+. Stream in February.

Film (2025). Two highly-trained operatives are appointed to post in guard towers on opposite sides of a vast and highly classified gorge, protecting the world from an undisclosed, mysterious evil that lurks within.

They bond from a distance while trying to stay vigilant in defending against an unseen enemy. When the cataclysmic threat to humanity is revealed to them, they must work together in a test of both their physical and mental strength to keep the secret in the gorge before it’s too late.

Starring Miles Teller, Anya Taylor-Joy and Sigourney Weaver. Directed by Scott Derrickson and written by Zach Dean. Watch the trailer.

8) The Dead Thing – 14 Feb (AMC+ & Shudder)

The Dead Thing. Image: Shudder. Stream in February.

Film (2024). In this erotic thriller, Alex (Blu Hunt, The New Mutants) is trapped in a downward spiral of shallow hookups and tepid connections, but she is caught off guard when her dating app swipes lead her into the arms of a mysterious, charming young man Kyle (Ben Smith-Petersen, Mad Max: Fury Road).

Despite their passionate night, when the sun rises, the mystery man is nowhere to be found. Alex then sets out to find the one person who made her feel … oh-oh … alive. Watch the trailer.

9) The Substance – 15 Feb (Stan)

Demi Moore in The Substance. Image: Mubi. Stream in February.

Film (2024). Starring Demi Moore in a role for which she won the Golden Globe for Best Performance by a Female Actor in a Motion Picture and is in the running for an Oscar next month, The Substance follows Elizabeth Sparkle, a fading celebrity who undertakes a clandestine procedure to reclaim her youthful looks, leading to unforeseen circumstances.

It’s body horror, it’s brutal, it’s brill. Also starring Dennis Quaid and Margaret Qualley. Written and directed by Coralie Fargeat. Watch the trailer.

ScreenHub: The Substance review: hagsploitation gets a facelift

10) Nickel Boys – 27 Feb (Prime Video)

Nickel Boys. Image: Amazon MGM Studios/ Prime Video. Stream in February.

Film (2024). Based on the Pulitzer Prize winning novel by Colson Whitehead and nominated for this year’s Best Picture Oscar, Nickel Boys chronicles the powerful friendship between two young Black teenagers, Elwood and Turner, navigating the harrowing trials of reform school together in Florida.

Directed by RaMell Ross. Starring Ethan Herisse, Brandon Wilson, Hamish Linklater and Fred Hechinger.

Watch the trailer.