Australia’s screen industry faces a ‘pervasive mental health crisis’

By Peter Hegedus, Griffith University and Bobbi-Lea Dionysius, Griffith University

The Australian screen industry is often associated with fun, creativity and perhaps even glamour. But our new Pressure Point Report reveals a more troubling reality: a pervasive mental health crisis, which could see the screen industry lose a significant number of workers in the near future.

The two-year study led by Griffith University found burnout levels mirroring those found among healthcare workers.

Of the 864 survey responses we analysed, 72% said the screen industry is not a mentally healthy place to work, 36% frequently considered quitting in the past six months, and 25% said they would likely quit within the next six months.

The human toll of creativity

Working in film and television industry has been glamourised, with many aspiring creatives willing to endure difficult conditions to be part of making screen magic.

In a fast-paced environment, where budgets and timelines are squeezed, half of the survey respondents reported facing constant unreasonable deadlines, and 57% described themselves as completely drained by the end of the day.

Even more alarming, 59% struggled with work-life balance, having ‘little to no life outside of work’, and 62% felt pressured to not claim basic entitlements such as sick leave or holiday pay.

As one participant told us:

‘I’ve missed birthdays, weddings, and my kid’s school events because of impossible deadlines that could have been managed better with proper planning.

‘Historically, the industry has relied on workers’ passion to offset poor conditions. However, we’re now seeing a breaking point where even the most dedicated professionals are questioning if it’s worth the personal cost.’

Screen: a culture of silence

The concerning statistics from our study uncover an underlying culture of misconduct by both practitioners and supervisors. Almost half of respondents experienced bullying in the past year, while 35% encountered sexual harassment or discrimination.

More troubling still, 36% of victims never formally reported incidents. They feared career damage, or that nothing would be done.

One respondent confided:

‘After witnessing how others were treated when they spoke up, I decided to stay quiet about my own experiences. It feels like complaining is career suicide in this industry.

‘This response echoes many of the other voices we heard from. Such experiences can lead to a toxic cycle in which unchecked workplace behaviours further damage people’s mental health across the industry.’

Screen: inequality compounds the problem

Our research demonstrates the mental health burden falls disproportionately on already marginalised groups.

Women face higher rates of unmanageable workload (54% compared to 38% for men) and poorer work/life balance. They also reported sexual harassment at more than triple the rate of men.

LGBTQIA+ practitioners are significantly worse off, too. They experience elevated rates of depression and sleep issues.

Aboriginal and Torres Strait Islander, culturally and linguistically diverse practitioners, and those living with a disability also face significantly higher rates of negative experiences.

The highest rates of adverse interactions were experienced by neurodivergent professionals and those with pre-existing mental health conditions. Many of them told us that others routinely disregard their professional opinions.

Screen: beyond ‘wellness workshops’

‘This industry needs more than a quick fix – it needs real, lasting change,’ one veteran crew member emphasised. ‘That means calling out toxic behaviour, backing workers with proper support, and creating fair conditions where people are treated with respect.’

Our study highlights that surface-level solutions, such as isolated mental health workshops, can’t address the industry’s systemic problems.

Three-quarters of industry workers reported needing mental health support specifically because of their work. We have also found deep flaws in how productions are structured – and a need for the entire industry to see film sets as workplaces just like any other.

Genuine structural change is needed to stop the talent drain currently facing the screen industry.

Screen: a wake-up call

We recently presented our findings at Mental Health Matters: A Screen Leaders’ Summit, to a number of screen industry leaders, from producers to screen funding agency representatives.

The summit discussed potential reform models from other high-stress industries, including the construction industry’s MATES program and the UK Film and TV Charity’s Whole Picture Toolkit.

Doing more for Australia’s screen industry matters, not just because it produces entertainment for us — but because it captures our national identity and gives us a global voice.

An exodus of talent would threaten both the quantity and quality of local content. Australia has worked hard to position itself as a global production hub, attracting major international projects and Hollywood blockbusters that create jobs and build expertise.

If nearly a quarter of the workforce exits, the industry would severely diminish its capacity to capitalise on these opportunities.

