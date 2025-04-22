The Creators screenwriter program open for 2025 applicants: a career-defining, exclusive initiative

Applications are now open for Year 3 of The Creators, a career-defining initiative for mid-career screenwriters ready to step into the showrunner spotlight.

Screen Australia and the Australian Writers’ Guild (AWG) are once again joining forces to deliver The Creators, a career acceleration program designed to propel Australian screenwriters toward authorship of their own original series.

Now entering its third year, the program continues to evolve, this time with an international edge.

For the 2025 edition, up to six selected writers will head to Sydney in October for an immersive retreat-style experience, featuring exclusive training with none other than Emmy Award-winning showrunner Jeff Melvoin (Northern Exposure, Killing Eve, Designated Survivor).

Melvoin, also the founder and Chair of the Writers Guild of America’s Showrunner Training Program, will lead participants through high-level development, pitching and showrunner-focused sessions tailored to help writers break into both domestic and international markets.

‘We are thrilled to welcome Jeff Melvoin to Australia this year to deliver The Creators at home,’ says AWG President Peter Mattessi. ‘This program is an invaluable opportunity to strengthen the Australian industry and empower writers as creators and leaders.’

Since launching in 2022, The Creators has become a proving ground for writers with a strong voice and a slate of ambitious episodic projects. Past participants have gone on to develop original series, with many already attracting local and international interest.

‘The Creators supports Australian screenwriters to step into leadership roles,’ says Bobby Romia, Screen Australia’s Head of Development. ‘With access to world-class mentorship and industry training, this program equips mid-career writers with the skills, confidence and connections to develop bold new projects and pitch at the highest level.’

Susie Hamilton, Program Director for The Creators, praises the impact of the program so far: ‘The calibre of writers who’ve completed the program has been incredibly high and we’re pleased to see a number of Creators’ projects already in development. We look forward to welcoming the next group of talented writer-creators to partake in this program.’

Am I eligible for The Creators?

Backed by Scripted Ink. and held in partnership with the AWG, The Creators is open to writers with recent credits across television, film and/or theatre, and with at least one scripted episodic project already in draft.

Applicants must have a slate of three to five projects in active development, including a lead project with a completed pilot script.

The program will run from 19-27 October 2025. Applications are open now, and close at 5pm AEST on Thursday 29 May 2025. Successful applicants will be notified by Friday 18 July 2025.

For The Creators eligibility requirements and how to apply, head to the AWG website.

