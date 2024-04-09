Australian Film Festivals: April to June 2024

There are 22 Australian Film Festivals taking place over the April to June quarter in 2024.

Major festivals like CineFestOz and the Sydney Film Festival happen at this time, as do the Spanish and German film festivals, the Children’s film festival, the Animation festival, and Fantastic Film Festival.

Here’s the full list of film festivals taking place in April, May and June 2024:*

*if you host a film festival in Australia during this quarter and you don’t see it on the list, feel free to get in touch with us

Inner West Sydney: 4-18 April

Local and international films, special events and filmmaker talks.

Gold Coast: 17-28 April

Feature films, shorts and panels for Gold Coast movie lovers.

Albany, WA: 18-21 April

Feature films and shorts.

Melbourne & Sydney: 17 April-10 May

Showing the latest and greatest in cult, genre and arthouse cinema.

Geelong: 18-28 April

LGBTQIA+ films.

Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth: 26 April-5 May

-Monster themed and horror genre films

Hawthorn, VIC: 27 April

-Australian-made short films

Australia & New Zealand: 2-30 May

South African films, and films by South African directors.

Melbourne: 3-5 May

Trans and gender diverse films from around the world.

Melbourne: 5-12 May

Animated films for kids and adults.

Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: Unconfirmed as of yet – usually takes place April/May.

The best cinema from Spain and Latin America.

Online only: 6 May

Films featuring only one-take monologues.

Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra, Hobart: 7 May-5 June

The latest and greatest German films and films by German directors.

Yarraville, VIC: 9-20 May

The premier international film festival in Melbourne’s West and one of the largest short film festivals in Melbourne.

Hawthorn, VIC: 10 May

Locally made films.

Milton, QLD: 11 May

Locally made short films

Tasmania: 31 May

Locally made two to five-minute short films.

Sydney: 1-11 June

The best of world independent cinema.

Sydney: 5-16 June

Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

St Kilda (Vic): 6-16 June

New, locally-made and international short films.

Melbourne and Sydney: 8 June-14 July

CHIFF brings a curated selection of feature and short local and international cinema dedicated to the youngest film buffs.

Yeppoon, Queensland: June

Feature film, documentary and short film premieres, performance and visual art experiences and networking.

Castlemaine (VIC): 14-16 June

Held at Castlemaine’s iconic Theatre Royal, the festival offers a curated program of superb Australian and international non-fiction films.

Winton, QLD: 21-29 June

Australian Outback-inspired films by locals, and with a focus on First Nations storytellers.

Sydney: Unconfirmed this year.