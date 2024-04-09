Australian Film Festivals: April to June 2024

There are 22 Australian Film Festivals taking place over the April to June quarter in 2024.
Major festivals like CineFestOz and the Sydney Film Festival happen at this time, as do the Spanish and German film festivals, the Children’s film festival, the Animation festival, and Fantastic Film Festival.
Here’s the full list of film festivals taking place in April, May and June 2024:*
*if you host a film festival in Australia during this quarter and you don’t see it on the list, feel free to get in touch with us
Inner West Film Fest
Inner West Sydney: 4-18 April
Local and international films, special events and filmmaker talks.
Gold Coast Film Festival
Gold Coast: 17-28 April
Feature films, shorts and panels for Gold Coast movie lovers.
CineFestOz
Albany, WA: 18-21 April
Feature films and shorts.
Fantastic Film Festival Australia (FFFA)
Melbourne & Sydney: 17 April-10 May
Showing the latest and greatest in cult, genre and arthouse cinema.
Geelong Pride Film Festival
Geelong: 18-28 April
LGBTQIA+ films.
Monster Fest Weekender
Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth: 26 April-5 May
-Monster themed and horror genre films
ReelGood Film Festival
Hawthorn, VIC: 27 April
-Australian-made short films
South African Film Festival
Australia & New Zealand: 2-30 May
South African films, and films by South African directors.
Tilde: Melbourne Trans and Gender Diverse Film Festival
Melbourne: 3-5 May
Trans and gender diverse films from around the world.
Melbourne International Animation Festival
Melbourne: 5-12 May
Animated films for kids and adults.
HSBC Spanish Film Festival
Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: Unconfirmed as of yet – usually takes place April/May.
The best cinema from Spain and Latin America.
World Monologue Film Festival
Online only: 6 May
Films featuring only one-take monologues.
HSBC German Film Festival
Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra, Hobart: 7 May-5 June
The latest and greatest German films and films by German directors.
Setting Sun Film Festival
Yarraville, VIC: 9-20 May
The premier international film festival in Melbourne’s West and one of the largest short film festivals in Melbourne.
People of Passion (POP) International Film Festival
Hawthorn, VIC: 10 May
Locally made films.
Sparrowland Short Film Festival
Milton, QLD: 11 May
Locally made short films
Very Short Film Festival
Tasmania: 31 May
Locally made two to five-minute short films.
Sydney World Film Festival
Sydney: 1-11 June
The best of world independent cinema.
Sydney Film Festival (SFF)
Sydney: 5-16 June
Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.
St Kilda Film Festival
St Kilda (Vic): 6-16 June
New, locally-made and international short films.
Children’s International Film Festival (CHIFF)
Melbourne and Sydney: 8 June-14 July
CHIFF brings a curated selection of feature and short local and international cinema dedicated to the youngest film buffs.
Capricorn Film Festival
Yeppoon, Queensland: June
Feature film, documentary and short film premieres, performance and visual art experiences and networking.
Castlemaine Documentary Festival
Castlemaine (VIC): 14-16 June
Held at Castlemaine’s iconic Theatre Royal, the festival offers a curated program of superb Australian and international non-fiction films.
The Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival
Winton, QLD: 21-29 June
Australian Outback-inspired films by locals, and with a focus on First Nations storytellers.
Southwest Asian and North African Film Festival (SWANA)
Sydney: Unconfirmed this year.