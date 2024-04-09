News

 > Features

Australian Film Festivals: April to June 2024

We've gathered the deets on 22 film festivals happening in Australia this quarter.
9 Apr 2024
Silvi Vann-Wall

All Screen

Image: Canva

Share Icon

There are 22 Australian Film Festivals taking place over the April to June quarter in 2024.

Major festivals like CineFestOz and the Sydney Film Festival happen at this time, as do the Spanish and German film festivals, the Children’s film festival, the Animation festival, and Fantastic Film Festival.

Here’s the full list of film festivals taking place in April, May and June 2024:*

*if you host a film festival in Australia during this quarter and you don’t see it on the list, feel free to get in touch with us

Inner West Film Fest

Inner West Sydney: 4-18 April

Local and international films, special events and filmmaker talks. 

Gold Coast Film Festival

Gold Coast: 17-28 April

Feature films, shorts and panels for Gold Coast movie lovers.

CineFestOz

Albany, WA: 18-21 April

Feature films and shorts.

Fantastic Film Festival Australia (FFFA)

Melbourne & Sydney: 17 April-10 May

Showing the latest and greatest in cult, genre and arthouse cinema.

Geelong Pride Film Festival

Geelong: 18-28 April

LGBTQIA+ films.

Read: Sydney Film Festival: first films revealed

Monster Fest Weekender

Melbourne, Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide and Perth: 26 April-5 May

-Monster themed and horror genre films

ReelGood Film Festival

Hawthorn, VIC: 27 April

-Australian-made short films

South African Film Festival

Australia & New Zealand: 2-30 May

South African films, and films by South African directors.

Tilde: Melbourne Trans and Gender Diverse Film Festival

Melbourne: 3-5 May

Trans and gender diverse films from around the world.

Melbourne International Animation Festival

Melbourne: 5-12 May

Animated films for kids and adults.

HSBC Spanish Film Festival

Sydney, Melbourne, Canberra, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Byron Bay: Unconfirmed as of yet – usually takes place April/May.

The best cinema from Spain and Latin America.

World Monologue Film Festival

Online only: 6 May

Films featuring only one-take monologues.

HSBC German Film Festival

Sydney, Melbourne, Adelaide, Brisbane, Perth, Canberra, Hobart: 7 May-5 June

The latest and greatest German films and films by German directors.

Setting Sun Film Festival

Yarraville, VIC: 9-20 May

The premier international film festival in Melbourne’s West and one of the largest short film festivals in Melbourne.

People of Passion (POP) International Film Festival

Hawthorn, VIC: 10 May

Locally made films.

Sparrowland Short Film Festival

Milton, QLD: 11 May

Locally made short films

Very Short Film Festival

Tasmania: 31 May

Locally made two to five-minute short films. 

Sydney World Film Festival

Sydney: 1-11 June

The best of world independent cinema.

Sydney Film Festival (SFF)

Sydney: 5-16 June

Major film festival showcasing features, shorts, documentaries and guest speakers from all over the world.

St Kilda Film Festival

St Kilda (Vic): 6-16 June

New, locally-made and international short films.

Children’s International Film Festival (CHIFF)

Melbourne and Sydney: 8 June-14 July

CHIFF brings a curated selection of feature and short local and international cinema dedicated to the youngest film buffs.

Capricorn Film Festival

Yeppoon, Queensland: June

Feature film, documentary and short film premieres, performance and visual art experiences and networking.

Castlemaine Documentary Festival

Castlemaine (VIC): 14-16 June

Held at Castlemaine’s iconic Theatre Royal, the festival offers a curated program of superb Australian and international non-fiction films.

The Vision Splendid Outback Film Festival

Winton, QLD: 21-29 June

Australian Outback-inspired films by locals, and with a focus on First Nations storytellers.

Southwest Asian and North African Film Festival (SWANA)

Sydney: Unconfirmed this year.

Silvi Vann-Wall

Silvi Vann-Wall is a journalist, podcaster, and filmmaker. They joined ScreenHub as Film Content Lead in 2022. Twitter: @SilviReports

Related News

News Film Television Digital Features Career Advice Opinions & Analysis Writing and Publishing Performing Arts Visual Arts
More
News

Women in Media expands board of directors

Bridget Fair, Nicole McInnes and Pooja Patel will join the not-for-profit industry body.

Paul Dalgarno
News

Corrie Chen wins the Screen Presence Trailblazer Award

Chen, who has directed Australian series such as Bad Behaviour and New Gold Mountain, is the inaugural winner of the…

Paul Dalgarno
News

22nd Annual SPA Awards: all the winners

The Royal Hotel, Deadloch, Shayda and The Clearing all took home awards at the closing night of SCREEN FOREVER.

Silvi Vann-Wall
Opinions & Analysis

Studying two decades of queer representation on Australian TV

Gender-diverse and sexually-diverse stories in Australian TV have changed a lot over two decades.

The Conversation
News

Screen Australia funds 29 new local film and TV projects

Six TV dramas and 23 feature films will share in $810k Screen Australia story development funding.

Silvi Vann-Wall
User Icon
Forgot password?
User Icon
Back to Login